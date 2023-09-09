10 Shows to Watch After You’ve Binge-Watched ‘Virgin River’

From 'Gilmore Girls' to 'Everwood,' here are shows that will give you the same cozy vibes as 'Virgin River'

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 507 of Virgin River
Photo:

Netflix

Fans just can’t get enough of Virgin River

Based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling novels of the same name, the Netflix series has become a fan-favorite ever since it premiered in December 2019. 

Set in the fictional town of Virgin River, the series follows a young nurse named Mel who starts a new life for herself in an effort to escape her painful past. 

With its sweeping scenery and dramatic love stories, it’s no wonder it’s become a popular comfort show. 

If you’ve already binge-watched the latest fifth season, there are several other titles you might want to check out as you wait for the sixth season. 

From small-town shows to series about starting over, here are 10 shows you should watch if you can’t get enough of Virgin River

Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Joanna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan in episode 201 of Sweet Magnolias

Richard Ducree/Netflix

Like Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias is based on a series of novels (written by Sherryl Woods). The Netflix show revolves around three childhood best friends living in South Carolina and is sure to give you all the quaint small-town vibes your heart desires. Fun fact: the show was actually filmed in the same town The Vampire Diaries was filmed! 

Watch Sweet Magnolias on Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls Season 5, episode 5 Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham

Photo 12/Alamy

If the mountain views on Virgin River leave you dreaming of sweater weather, you definitely need to tune into Gilmore Girls, which opens on a shot of golden foliage and keeps the warm and cozy feelings going from there.

Watch Gilmore Girls on Netflix

Hart of Dixie

Rachel Bilson, Hart of Dixie 2011

Cinematic/Alamy 

Just as Mel escapes to Virgin River to start over again on the Netflix series, Hart of Dixie follows Rachel Bilson’s Dr. Zoe Hart as she leaves her life in N.Y.C. behind and moves to a small town after her dreams of becoming a heart surgeon fall apart.

Watch Hart of Dixie on Amazon Freevee 

The Way Home

The Way Home Kat and Alice attend Coltonâs funeral. Del goes to the grief group and makes peace with her memory of Colton. Kat has a new theory about Jacob

Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media

The time-traveling drama puts its female characters front and center as it follows three generations of women living in the small farm town of Port Haven. Though it just premiered in January 2023, the good news is that Hallmark Channel has already renewed it for another season. 

Watch The Way Home on Peacock

Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 206 of Ginny & Georgia

Courtesy of Netflix

Gilmore Girls fans found a kindred series in this Netflix original, which follows a young mother who moves to a new town with her daughter and son to get a fresh start following the death of her husband. Like Virgin River, it’s all about reinvention, with some interesting twists along the way. 

Watch Ginny & Georgia on Netflix 

Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane, Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate

Courtesy of Netflix

If you loveVirgin River 's portrayal of heartwarming friendships, you need to tune into Firefly Lane, which follows two best friends from childhood to adulthood and the struggles they face along the way. Be prepared with some tissues, though! 

Watch Firefly Lane on Netflix 

Chesapeake Shores

Chesapeake Shores Mick and Megan reunite in the thrilling finale. Sarah and Kevinâs baby arrives, starting a week of celebration bringing the OâBrienâs together one last time in Chesapeake Shores

David Astorga/Hallmark

The Hallmark Channel has mastered comfort TV, and this series is no different. Based on Sherryl Woods' novels of the same name, the series follows a young woman who is forced to confront her past as she returns to her hometown. 

Watch Chesapeake Shores on Peacock

Northern Exposure

Film still from Northern Exposure John Cullum, Darren E. Burrows, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Cynthia Geary, Rob Morrow, Elaine Miles, Janine Turner 1993 Universal

PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

Originally released in the ‘90s, the series about a physician named Joel Fleischman who moves to a small town in Alaska received critical acclaim during its run, including multiple Emmy Awards. Like Virgin River, the show revolves around Joel’s struggles with living in a small town and the people he meets along the way. 

Watch Northern Exposure on Apple TV 

Dawson’s Creek

dawson's creek, 1998

Universal Images Group North America LLC/Alamy

Dawson’s Creek gives the same small-town feel of Virgin River. Only difference? It trades the mountains for the beach as it’s set in the fictional small New England town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

Watch Dawson’s Creek on Hulu 

Everwood

Everwood, 2002

Cinematic/Alamy 

Created by Greg Berlanti, the hit series follows Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams) as he moves his family to a small town following the death of his wife. Just like Virgin River's Mel, they make new connections and learn more about themselves in the process. 

Watch Everwood on Prime Video

