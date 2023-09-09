10 Shows to Watch After You’ve Binge-Watched ‘Virgin River’

Fans just can’t get enough of Virgin River.

Based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling novels of the same name, the Netflix series has become a fan-favorite ever since it premiered in December 2019.

Set in the fictional town of Virgin River, the series follows a young nurse named Mel who starts a new life for herself in an effort to escape her painful past.

With its sweeping scenery and dramatic love stories, it’s no wonder it’s become a popular comfort show.

If you’ve already binge-watched the latest fifth season, there are several other titles you might want to check out as you wait for the sixth season.

From small-town shows to series about starting over, here are 10 shows you should watch if you can’t get enough of Virgin River.

Sweet Magnolias

Richard Ducree/Netflix

Like Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias is based on a series of novels (written by Sherryl Woods). The Netflix show revolves around three childhood best friends living in South Carolina and is sure to give you all the quaint small-town vibes your heart desires. Fun fact: the show was actually filmed in the same town The Vampire Diaries was filmed!

Watch Sweet Magnolias on Netflix

Gilmore Girls

Photo 12/Alamy

If the mountain views on Virgin River leave you dreaming of sweater weather, you definitely need to tune into Gilmore Girls, which opens on a shot of golden foliage and keeps the warm and cozy feelings going from there.

Watch Gilmore Girls on Netflix

Hart of Dixie

Cinematic/Alamy

Just as Mel escapes to Virgin River to start over again on the Netflix series, Hart of Dixie follows Rachel Bilson’s Dr. Zoe Hart as she leaves her life in N.Y.C. behind and moves to a small town after her dreams of becoming a heart surgeon fall apart.

Watch Hart of Dixie on Amazon Freevee

The Way Home

Peter Stranks/Hallmark Media

The time-traveling drama puts its female characters front and center as it follows three generations of women living in the small farm town of Port Haven. Though it just premiered in January 2023, the good news is that Hallmark Channel has already renewed it for another season.

Watch The Way Home on Peacock

Ginny & Georgia

Courtesy of Netflix

Gilmore Girls fans found a kindred series in this Netflix original, which follows a young mother who moves to a new town with her daughter and son to get a fresh start following the death of her husband. Like Virgin River, it’s all about reinvention, with some interesting twists along the way.

Watch Ginny & Georgia on Netflix

Firefly Lane

Courtesy of Netflix

If you loveVirgin River 's portrayal of heartwarming friendships, you need to tune into Firefly Lane, which follows two best friends from childhood to adulthood and the struggles they face along the way. Be prepared with some tissues, though!

Watch Firefly Lane on Netflix

Chesapeake Shores

David Astorga/Hallmark

The Hallmark Channel has mastered comfort TV, and this series is no different. Based on Sherryl Woods' novels of the same name, the series follows a young woman who is forced to confront her past as she returns to her hometown.

Watch Chesapeake Shores on Peacock

Northern Exposure

PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

Originally released in the ‘90s, the series about a physician named Joel Fleischman who moves to a small town in Alaska received critical acclaim during its run, including multiple Emmy Awards. Like Virgin River, the show revolves around Joel’s struggles with living in a small town and the people he meets along the way.

Watch Northern Exposure on Apple TV

Dawson’s Creek

Universal Images Group North America LLC/Alamy

Dawson’s Creek gives the same small-town feel of Virgin River. Only difference? It trades the mountains for the beach as it’s set in the fictional small New England town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

Watch Dawson’s Creek on Hulu

Everwood

Cinematic/Alamy

Created by Greg Berlanti, the hit series follows Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams) as he moves his family to a small town following the death of his wife. Just like Virgin River's Mel, they make new connections and learn more about themselves in the process.

Watch Everwood on Prime Video