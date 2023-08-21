Should You Share Your Kids' First Day of School Photos? A Digital Security Expert Weighs In

While many parents want to share photos of their kids online as they head back to school, a digital safety expert tells PEOPLE it opens the door to security concerns

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 10:39AM EDT
Rear view of elementary age boy waiting to get on school bus. His classmates are loading the bus in the background
Photo:

Getty

Back-to-school season is an exciting time as kids head back to the classroom — and parents don't want to miss out on getting the perfect photo of their little one's milestone.

And while many parents want to share their kids' first day of school snaps with family and friends, a digital safety expert says posting these photos online opens the door to online security concerns.

Yaron Litwin, Digital Safety Expert and Chief Marketing Officer at Canopy, a parental control app that uses artificial intelligence to filter sites on the internet for inappropriate pictures and videos, tells PEOPLE there are potential dangers of sharing photos of kids online such as identity theft or online predators.

"There is a growing awareness of the dangers of 'sharenting,' or over-sharing of children’s pictures and information online. A 2020 study in the UK by Parent Zone showed that the average parent posts about 1,500 pictures of his or her child by the time they turn 5, so this is no minor issue," Litwin begins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Little Asian girl with school uniform and school satchel holding a "My First Day of Kindergarten" sign at home

Getty

"The downsides of such sharing begin with the potential for the child’s embarrassment later in life and the resulting resentment this can create towards the responsible parent. But identity theft is also a very real threat when information and pictures are presented effortlessly to online criminals," he continues. "A more alarming danger is that the photos will make their way to pedophiles and predators, who may even use the child’s likeness in AI-generated pornography, a recent phenomenon which is spreading widely across the internet."

When it comes to sharing first day of school photos online, Litwin says it's important that parents "carefully consider every photo before uploading it."

"Does it reveal too much information, including background imagery and street signs which can reveal your location? Can it embarrass my child now or later in life?" he suggests parents ask themselves before posting.

"Be very wary of your privacy settings," he adds. "Consider limiting who can see the photos by posting in closed networks like family groups, and turn off location tagging."

Back to School - Children wait to board their school bus.
Back to School - Children standing at the curb waiting to board their school bus. Getty Images

In general, Litwin emphasizes the importance of parents having regular and open conversations with their kids about the internet and its potential dangers, including "developing and widespread ones like sextortion and AI-generated deepfakes."

"Our children are navigating an online world which is getting progressively more complex and dangerous. They are also constantly at risk of being exposed to explicit materials, even if they do not seek them out," he says. "Their mental health is negatively impacted by such content, excessive screen time, and social media use."

"Screen time is best kept to a healthy minimum, and use of online devices in children’s rooms and other unsupervised locations should be restricted."

As the school year rolls around, Litwin also recommends that parents set up parenting control settings on every relevant device and app.

Related Articles
Egg Challenge
Mom Influencer Responds to TikTok Egg Crack Challenge: 'Are We That Bored as Parents?'
divorce rate
Divorce Etiquette Expert Weighs in on the Dos and Don'ts of Breaking Up amid Numerous Celebrity Splits
Packing for college
Heading Back to College? Tips Pros Want You to Know
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Reveals Why Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters Don't Have Access to the Internet
Brandon Guffrey Rollout 4/10
His Son, 17, Was Sextortion Victim, Then Died by Suicide. Now, S.C. Dad Protects Other Kids from Same Fate
Classroom without children at school's out. The desks are in rows and you can read the names of the children on the front of the desks drawn in multicolour. Photo was taken in elementary school in Quebec Canada.
Police Warn Parents Against Popular Back-to-School Trend on Social Media
Nick Pichowicz Family Photos
Their Dad's Body Was Stolen from the Harvard Morgue. Now Kids Want Their Mom Back: 'It's Just Sickening'
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
Social Media Can Be a ‘Profound Risk’ to Youth, Surgeon General Warns
Brandon Guffrey Rollout 4/10
After His Son's Death by Suicide Following Sextortion, S.C. Politician's Bill Passes State House Unanimously
Coco Austin, musicians Tracy Marrow Jr. and Ice-T of musical group Body Count (R) attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2018 in New York City
Ice-T's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jonathan Kassi
Man Arrested Over 'Sextortion' Case That Led to California Teen's Tragic Suicide
The image displays an upset girl sitting in the dark while using her smartphone. The light from the screen is illuminating her face.
Half of US Teens Say They've Experienced Cyberbullying — What Parents Need to Know
Alicia Kozakiewicz Rollout
How to Protect Children from Internet Predators: 'Get Used to Uncomfortable Conversations,' Says Survivor
Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.
The Biggest Bombshells from the TikTok Ban Hearing
Tori Spelling on coparenting and migraines courtesy tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals One of Her Kids Faced Bullying on First Day of School: 'I'm Here for Them'
Alicia Kozakiewicz Rollout
At 13, She Was Abducted and Tortured by an Online Predator. Now, She's Determined to Keep Other Kids Safe