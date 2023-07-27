When it comes to marriage proposals, the time, place, and setting are usually long discussed. From flash mobs to bedrooms, some people find certain settings to be a big no-no – one of these including proposing at someone else’s wedding. Can proposing at somebody else’s big day ever be okay?

Longtime etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore weighs in on the controversy over whether or not it's appropriate to get engaged at someone else’s wedding, and similarly, if it's okay to announce your recent engagement news at another couple's nuptials.

“It’s in poor taste to announce your big news at someone else’s wedding or special event,” Whitmore tells PEOPLE. “If you announce your own engagement while at a friend’s wedding, instead of focusing on the newlyweds and their relationship, you are choosing to focus on how the couple positively impacts your relationship.”

Getty

Whitmore acknowledges that the newly-engaged couple in question may simply be too excited to wait and wish to share their news.

“While people are likely excited to share their engagement, you should wait to do so until after the wedding is over,” she adds, “In short, you are essentially taking the spotlight off the bride and groom and directing it on yourself. This can be perceived as rude, self-centered, and narcissistic. It screams, ‘Look at me. I’m important!’”

Whitmore also recently spoke to PEOPLE about her wedding do’s and don’ts.

“I am not a big fan of the cake smash in the face,” Whitmore tells PEOPLE. “First of all, pictures are going to be taken throughout the evening, and when you mess up a person's makeup — especially after spending so much time and money on her hair and makeup — it makes matters worse.”

Getty

Whitmore acknowledges though that the cake smash might be “done in jest” to “lighten the mood” after an emotional ceremony, that still doesn't make it a good idea.

"Maybe people do [the cake smash] to get a laugh or get a reaction from their guests," she says, "But I would recommend using a fork, or even your fingers for a gentle, loving feeding of the cake. It's just something more intimate and emotional versus trying to get a laugh."

In terms of major "don'ts" at weddings, Whitmore adds that no one should overshadow the bride and groom.

“Don't post pictures of the bride and groom before they could have an opportunity to do so,” she tells PEOPLE. “Also, don't announce your big news at somebody else's wedding. Let's say you're expecting or you just got engaged, you're not there to trump someone else's events. So make sure that the spotlight is on the couple."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

And always keep the alcohol to a minimum. “Definitely don't drink too much, because you can not only embarrass yourself, but you can embarrass the bride and groom, and the person who you're with.”

