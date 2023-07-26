Lifestyle Fashion 10 Cute Shorts for Summer Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $30 Some are on sale for up to 72 percent off By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Summer is in full swing and Amazon shoppers are snapping up cute and comfy shorts to wear during the hot weather. Shorts are a staple in any summer wardrobe since they’re so easy to throw on for whatever you’re doing, be that heading to the beach, running errands, or picnicing in the park. We sorted through the best-selling shorts at Amazon to find styles for all kinds of shorts for different settings and occasions. The best part? Our favorite best-sellers are all under $30 right now. Keep scrolling to check out popular denim, athletic, and linen shorts from brands including Levi’s and Lee. Most of our picks are on sale right now (up to 72 percent off!) but there’s no knowing how long these deals will last, so scoop up whatever you’re eyeing before prices go up and summer ends. Best-Selling Shorts Under $30 at Amazon Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $15.98 (orig. $59.50) Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts, $21.83–$24.22 (orig. $24.99) Nexsonic Athletic Shorts, $16.99 (orig. $29.95) Unionbay Delaney Stretch Inseam Shorts, $16.99 (orig. $32) Conceited High-Waisted Flowy Shorts, $18.95 Lee Chino Bermuda Shorts, $22 (orig. $34.90) Chiczone Mid-Rise Distressed Denim Shorts, $21.97 (orig. $31.99) Levi's Mid-Length Shorts, $21.26 (orig. $49.50) Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts, $18.68 (orig. $24.90) Wielsscca Elastic Waist Drawstring Shorts, $18.99 Oprah Winfrey Snacked on a Charcuterie Board in a $425 Jumpsuit, but You Can Replicate the Look Starting at $32 There are plenty of affordable denim shorts of different lengths and washes to shop at Amazon, including the Levi's 501 Original Shorts, which are currently on sale for as little as $16. Available in sizes from 23 to 37, the high-waisted shorts have a slim fit through the hips and a button fly closure. More than 17,000 customers have given them a five-star rating, calling them “extremely comfortable” and “super flattering” in reviews. Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts, $16 (Save $44) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $13 Another popular style is the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts, which have earned more than 6,600 perfect ratings. The shorts have a cuffed hem, two pockets, and a zipper closure. Made mostly of cotton, some polyester, and a bit of spandex, they’re soft with a bit of stretch. One shopper shared, “These shorts are a great length if you don't want really short shorts,” addeding, “They're very comfortable and light weight for my hot Florida summers.” Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts, $22 (Save $3) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $22 If you want to get in on the Barbiecore trend, consider picking up the Nexsonic Athletic Shorts in hot pink. Right now, the breezy shorts are on sale for as little as $17. They have two layers for coverage and a side pocket to store a phone or other small essentials. The lightweight and stretchy shorts are made of moisture-wicking material, making them a great choice for summer. Shoppers who gave them a five-star rating call them “super soft” and “so cute.” Nexsonic Athletic Shorts, $17 (Save $13) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $17 Check out more best-selling shorts under $30 below, then head to Amazon to shop more popular styles. Unionbay Delaney Stretch Inseam Shorts, $17 (Save 15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $17 Conceited High Waisted Flowy Shorts, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Lee Chino Bermuda Shorts, $22 (Save $13) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $24 Chiczone Mid-Rise Distressed Denim Shorts, $22 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $22 Levi's Mid-Length Shorts, $22 (Save $28) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $20 Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts, $19 (Save $6) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $19 Wielsscca Elastic Waist Drawstring Shorts, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Cordless Shark Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Is Just $100 at Amazon Right Now Jennifer Lopez Wore White Wide-Leg Jeans for Summer — Shop 9 Similar Styles Starting at $37 Reese Witherspoon Shopped with Her Daughter in the Simple White Tee She Keeps Going Back To — Get the Look Starting at $7