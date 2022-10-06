Shopping Target Deal Days Starts Now — and Out of Hundreds of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 31 Best Deal Save on KitchenAid mixers, fresh bedding, fall fashion, and more By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. If it feels like every major retailer is getting in on the early holiday season sales fun, you're not wrong. We're only a few days away from the kickoff of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which will feature discounts on millions of items between October 11 and 12. And today, Target has entered the sales chat. Today is the beginning of Target Deal Days, a major annual discount-palooza that will see prices drop across the site and in stores by up to 50 percent. The big-box retailer says that these three days of sales — which start today, October 6, and run through Saturday, October 8 — will feature hundreds of thousands of sales on its most-loved items and brands. While shopping this sale, you can expect to find heavy discounts on tech, like $200 off a Roku-powered smart TV and a deal on Apple AirPods Pro; tabletop appliances, like $90 off a double-basket air fryer and $150 off the KitchenAid stand mixer of your dreams; and cozy fall additions to your wardrobe (hello, cashmere) and bed. We pored through the sales pages to find the 31 best deals worth shopping right now. Take a look below, and learn more about the Target sale in our FAQ further down. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Target Best Target Deal Days Tech Sales There are plenty of tech deals on shiny new computers, smart TVs, and enviable headphones for anyone on your holiday list (or for yourself). Target has discounts on brands like Apple, Beats, and Roku, plus sales on smart home devices like the Ring security system. Plus, there's $340 in savings to be found on a Microsoft Surface Pro that's bound to sell out. Westinghouse 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $599.99) Apple AirPods Pro Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $249.99) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle, $689.99 (orig. $1,029.98) Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Roku Express 4K+, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Epson WorkForce Wireless Printer, $69.99 (orig. $119.99) Target Best Target Deal Days Kitchen Sales Tabletop appliances and helpful kitchen gadgets are on sale by the thousands at Target. Even the KitchenAid stand mixer, every baker's dream, is on sale for $150 off right now. You can also find deals on Vitamix blenders and Keurig coffee makers, and if you've been holding out on finally adding an air fryer to your kitchen, now is the time: This 10-quart air fryer that can feed a crowd is almost 50 percent off. PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer, $109.99 (orig. $199.99) Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender, $299.95 (orig. $349.99) KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $449.99) Keurig K-Duo Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, $149.99 (orig. $189.99) Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Blender, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Crock-Pot 7qt One Touch Cook and Carry Slow Cooker, $54.99 (orig. $69.99) Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $99.99) Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother, $17.99 (orig. $25.99) Target Best Target Deal Days Home Sales It's finally fall, and it truly feels like it in many parts of the country. Make your bed a cozy, comfortable retreat from the chilly weather with warm throw blankets and duvet inserts while they're on sale at Target. And while you're at it, you might as well upgrade your sheets and pillows to something a bit more luxurious, especially if you can't remember the last time you replaced them. Holiday Print Bed Blanket, $17.50 (orig. $35) Becky Cameron Ultra Soft 4-Piece Sheet Set, from $31.99 (orig. $37.99) Downlite Soft White Goose Down Hypoallergenic Pillow, $100 (orig. $200) Easy Care 6-Piece Sheet Set, Queen, $41.99 (orig. $47.99) Bare Home Goose Down Alternative Comforter Duvet Insert, $45.99 (orig. $50.99) Downlite Dorm Mattress Protector Pad & Cover, $49 (orig. $75) Target Sure, fall just started, but it probably doesn't come as a surprise to learn that there are plenty of fall and winter items on sale right now at Target. Puffer jackets, long cardigans, not-tacky Halloween-themed sweatshirts, cashmere, and delicate long-sleeved dresses are all up for grabs for less right now. Pietro Brunelli Cashmere Sweater, $124.97 (orig. $178) Free Country Shearling Jacket, $49.99 (orig. $90) August Sky Women's Ruched Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $44.99) Halloween Kitty Cat Face Sweatshirt, $36.98 (orig. $59.99) Tweed Varsity Jacket, $88 (orig. $150) Asics Tech Jogger, $42 (orig. $60) 24seven Comfort Elbow-Length Cardigan, $27.99 (orig. $34.99) Free Country Long Puffer Jacket, $94.99 (orig. $140) Sandra Darren Denim Shift Dress, $49.99 (orig. $78) See More from PEOPLE Shopping From Suede to Teddy, These 10 Fall Jackets from Amazon Are on Sale for Everyone — Not Just Prime Members Don't Wait! These Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Are Up to 82% Off Now Nurses, Teachers, and Restaurant Servers All Swear by These Slip-On Walking Shoes with 48,000 Perfect Ratings What is Target Deal Days? Target Deal Days 2022 is a three-day shopping event from Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, October 8. According to Target, shoppers can expect to find savings on "hundreds of thousands of items" both online and in stores over the course of the sale. Unlike Amazon Prime Day or the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, you do not need to be a member to shop Target's deals. However, if you have a Target Circle account (that's Target's free rewards program) you can save an extra 5 percent on all purchases made with a Target RedCard, the brand's credit card. When is Target Deal Days? The sale will start at midnight ET on Thursday, October 6, and will run until Saturday, October 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Deals will be live from the moment the sale starts and will be added sporadically throughout the event, so remember to check back for those newly added discounts so you don't miss out on that perfect holiday gift. How long does Target Deal Days last? Target Deal Days will span October 6 to October 8 in 2022, but don't be discouraged if the specific item you were hoping to see on sale isn't discounted as soon as Target's sale starts. Target is going to be adding deals throughout the event both online and in stores, so whether you're shopping in person or browsing from the comfort of your couch, there will constantly be new price reductions to discover. Does Target price match? Kind of. Target noted in its Deal Days announcement that any purchases made between Thursday, October 6 and Saturday, December 24 (so through the entire holiday season) will be covered by its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. This policy means that if you buy something from Target during that period and then that same item sells for less at Target later on, Target will pay you the difference. This guarantee only applies to Target's own price fluctuations, but it says that it will match "select competitors' pricing" within 14 days of purchase, so hold on to those receipts. Target Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); target.com Target Buy It! August Sky Women's Ruched Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $44.99); target.com Target Buy It! Crock-Pot 7qt One Touch Cook and Carry Slow Cooker, $54.99 (orig. $69.99); target.com Target Buy It! Epson WorkForce Wireless Printer, $69.99 (orig. $119.99); target.com Target Buy It! Free Country Shearling Jacket, $49.99 (orig. $90); target.com Target Buy It! Bare Home Goose Down Alternative Comforter Duvet Insert, $45.99 (orig. $50.99); target.com Target Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com Target Buy It! Roku Express 4K+, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com Target Buy It! Easy Care 6-Piece Sheet Set, Queen, $41.99 (orig. $47.99); target.com Do you love a good deal? 