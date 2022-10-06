Target Deal Days Starts Now — and Out of Hundreds of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 31 Best Deal

Target Deal Days begins today, October 6, and runs through Saturday, October, 8.

The sale features hundreds of thousands of markdowns across categories like home, kitchen, tech, fashion, toys, and more.

Prices will be up to 50 percent off, giving shoppers a chance to get ahead on their holiday shopping lists before the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If it feels like every major retailer is getting in on the early holiday season sales fun, you're not wrong. We're only a few days away from the kickoff of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which will feature discounts on millions of items between October 11 and 12. And today, Target has entered the sales chat.

Today is the beginning of Target Deal Days, a major annual discount-palooza that will see prices drop across the site and in stores by up to 50 percent. The big-box retailer says that these three days of sales — which start today, October 6, and run through Saturday, October 8 — will feature hundreds of thousands of sales on its most-loved items and brands.

While shopping this sale, you can expect to find heavy discounts on tech, like $200 off a Roku-powered smart TV and a deal on Apple AirPods Pro; tabletop appliances, like $90 off a double-basket air fryer and $150 off the KitchenAid stand mixer of your dreams; and cozy fall additions to your wardrobe (hello, cashmere) and bed.

We pored through the sales pages to find the 31 best deals worth shopping right now. Take a look below, and learn more about the Target sale in our FAQ further down.

Best Target Deal Days Tech Sales

There are plenty of tech deals on shiny new computers, smart TVs, and enviable headphones for anyone on your holiday list (or for yourself). Target has discounts on brands like Apple, Beats, and Roku, plus sales on smart home devices like the Ring security system. Plus, there's $340 in savings to be found on a Microsoft Surface Pro that's bound to sell out.

Best Target Deal Days Kitchen Sales

Tabletop appliances and helpful kitchen gadgets are on sale by the thousands at Target. Even the KitchenAid stand mixer, every baker's dream, is on sale for $150 off right now. You can also find deals on Vitamix blenders and Keurig coffee makers, and if you've been holding out on finally adding an air fryer to your kitchen, now is the time: This 10-quart air fryer that can feed a crowd is almost 50 percent off.

Best Target Deal Days Home Sales

It's finally fall, and it truly feels like it in many parts of the country. Make your bed a cozy, comfortable retreat from the chilly weather with warm throw blankets and duvet inserts while they're on sale at Target. And while you're at it, you might as well upgrade your sheets and pillows to something a bit more luxurious, especially if you can't remember the last time you replaced them.

Sure, fall just started, but it probably doesn't come as a surprise to learn that there are plenty of fall and winter items on sale right now at Target. Puffer jackets, long cardigans, not-tacky Halloween-themed sweatshirts, cashmere, and delicate long-sleeved dresses are all up for grabs for less right now.

What is Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days 2022 is a three-day shopping event from Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, October 8. According to Target, shoppers can expect to find savings on "hundreds of thousands of items" both online and in stores over the course of the sale. Unlike Amazon Prime Day or the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, you do not need to be a member to shop Target's deals. However, if you have a Target Circle account (that's Target's free rewards program) you can save an extra 5 percent on all purchases made with a Target RedCard, the brand's credit card.

When is Target Deal Days?

The sale will start at midnight ET on Thursday, October 6, and will run until Saturday, October 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Deals will be live from the moment the sale starts and will be added sporadically throughout the event, so remember to check back for those newly added discounts so you don't miss out on that perfect holiday gift.

How long does Target Deal Days last?

Target Deal Days will span October 6 to October 8 in 2022, but don't be discouraged if the specific item you were hoping to see on sale isn't discounted as soon as Target's sale starts. Target is going to be adding deals throughout the event both online and in stores, so whether you're shopping in person or browsing from the comfort of your couch, there will constantly be new price reductions to discover.

Does Target price match?

Kind of. Target noted in its Deal Days announcement that any purchases made between Thursday, October 6 and Saturday, December 24 (so through the entire holiday season) will be covered by its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. This policy means that if you buy something from Target during that period and then that same item sells for less at Target later on, Target will pay you the difference. This guarantee only applies to Target's own price fluctuations, but it says that it will match "select competitors' pricing" within 14 days of purchase, so hold on to those receipts.

