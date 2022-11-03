10 Cozy, Comfy Sweater Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

The latest craze to take over shopping is cozy, comfy, and perfect for colder weather, so no wonder people are buying it in droves.

Sweater dresses are all over Amazon's charts right, including its list of Movers and Shakers, new releases, and best-sellers, which all indicate what shoppers are gravitating towards at the moment. There are more than 50,000 styles listed on Amazon, but many of the most popular ones right now are on sale. And even better: They're all under $50.

Sweater Dresses Under $50

All of Amazon's charts are updated hourly, so they're a great way to find some of the best products and deals that shoppers are loving in real time. And this week, many are after Merokeety's V-neck cable knit midi sweater dress. The long-sleeve dress is one of Amazon's top-selling new releases overall.

The stretchy bodycon dress hits below the knee, and it features a subtle slit and an adjustable tie belt at the waist. The new arrival comes in 10 colors, including autumnal hues like burgundy and caramel. And so far, it's received rave reviews from buyers who call it "super comfy" and "flattering." They say it's perfect for office settings, family photos, and holiday parties.

Buy It! Merokeety V-Neck Cable Knit Midi Sweater Dress, $38.98; amazon.com

Geifa's long sleeve tiered babydoll dress is another popular new arrival. The more casual style is flowy and breezy, and it features a stretchy fabric that feels just like a worn-in knit. Thanks to its shorter length, it's just the thing to pair with fall boots that you want to show off. And when temperatures plummet this winter, you can layer it with tights, scarves, and jackets for extra warmth.

Reviewers are raving about this now $28 find, too, calling it very comfortable and soft. One person even compared it to loungewear, saying that it "feels like wearing a large sweatshirt" in the best way possible. And a few chimed in to say that they gave it some more shape by styling it with a belt to highlight their waist.

Buy It! Geifa Long Sleeve Babydoll Sweater Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Many reviewers love the oversized turtleneck sweater dress from Anrabess for the same reasons: They say it's loose, but still flattering, and it looks even more chic when you pair it with a belt. In fact, it's received 4,000 five-star ratings, and it's one of Amazon's best-selling sweater styles overall.

Since this one is a bit thicker and features a higher neckline, it's even better for chilly days, and just like the other mini dresses on this list, you can wear it with stockings and boots for added warmth. Some reviewers actually prefer to wear it with leggings, more like a tunic-style sweater, making it one incredibly versatile piece. And this one comes in 21 colors, including classics, like black and white, and more trendy shades of mauve purple and sage green.

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress, $43.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

And these few are just the start. Find even more under-$50 sweater dresses that are climbing Amazon's Movers and Shakers, new releases, and best-sellers charts below. And with thousands of styles in Amazon's huge assortment, there are plenty more to explore.

Buy It! Glanzition Long Sleeve Pocket Dress, $32.19 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Luvamia Cable Knit A-Line Short Sweater Dress, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mansy Batwing Long Sleeve Wrap Sweater Dress, $41.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Midi Tie-Waist Sweater Dress, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pink Queen Loose Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $36.99 (orig. $43.73); amazon.com

Buy It! Pink Queen V-Neck Wrap Midi Sweater Dress, $48.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Bodycon Mini Sweater Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

