That Instagram-Famous Swimsuit Brand You've Seen on Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson Is Now on Sale

For the first time ever, score 30 percent off these beach-ready styles
By Jennifer Chan Updated June 24, 2022 11:08 AM
We've been waiting for this! 

Summersalt, that super popular swimwear brand you've seen all over social media and on stylish celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson, is (wait for it) on sale for the first time ever — and we're simply beside ourselves. 

The Insta-famous brand is best known for its flattering, colorful one-piece swimsuits (the Sidestroke is a fan favorite thanks to its brilliant colorblock design) and lightweight cover-ups — and truth be told, we've been daydreaming about owning a suit (or two) of our own ever since we first caught wind of those convincing testimonials from real women everywhere. 

Now that the sitewide sale is in effect, we can't wait to dive in and buy all the things, and suggest you do the same. To nab 30 percent off everything, just use code SALE30 at checkout from now through July 5, and tell everyone you know because these deals are too good to keep to yourself. We should add here that all sales are final during this savings event, and a few third-party partnership collections are also excluded from the discount at this time.  

Other than that, everything else (think: loungewear, pajamas, activewear, and more) is totally game, which means the only thing you need to worry about is deciding which amazing swimsuits should be yours in the next few days. As an added incentive, shipping is totally free on orders over $250, so you might as well stock up on multiple beach-ready styles while you're at it. 

As mentioned, the visually stunning, one-shoulder Sidestroke suit has been a viral sensation ever since its inception and is an absolute must for summer. It comes in 12 gorgeous colorways and is available in sizes 0 to 26. 

Buy It! Summersalt Sidestroke Swimsuit, $66.50 with code SALE30 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

There's also the playful Ruffle Oasis Swimsuit, the feminine style Garner has worn; plus other standouts like the Bow-Shoulder Ruched Swimsuit and the Perfect Wrap Swimsuit — both of which could easily double as sleek bodysuits when paired with a cool maxi skirt or a pair of jeans après pool. 

Shop these Summersalt best sellers below, and check out the entire site to take advantage of this rare discount while it lasts.

Buy It! Summersalt The Perfect Wrap Swimsuit, $66.50 with code SALE30 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

Buy It! Summersalt Ruffle Oasis Swimsuit, $66.50 with code SALE30 (orig. $95); summersalt.com

Buy It! Summersalt The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke Swimsuit, $80.50 with code SALE30 (orig. $115); summersalt.com

