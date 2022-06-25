That Instagram-Famous Swimsuit Brand You've Seen on Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson Is Now on Sale

Now that the sitewide sale is in effect, we can't wait to dive in and buy all the things, and suggest you do the same. To nab 30 percent off everything, just use code SALE30 at checkout from now through July 5, and tell everyone you know because these deals are too good to keep to yourself. We should add here that all sales are final during this savings event, and a few third-party partnership collections are also excluded from the discount at this time.