Cowboy Boots Are Going to Be Everywhere This Season, and These Amazon Best-Sellers Are 63% Off/

Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski have already hopped on the trend

Jennifer Chan
August 30, 2022

If you've been eyeing cute cowboy boots for the better part of this year, consider this your sign to try out the new fashion trend.

Several of Soda's popular Western Cowboy Boots are generously discounted at Amazon right now. Prices vary by size and color, but most pairs are on sale for around $40 or less — meaning markdowns go up to 63 percent off. This is a great opportunity to jump on the Western style that's been taking Hollywood by storm.

Cowboy boots make a statement no matter what they're styled with, which is likely why celebrities like Gwen Stefani and Emily Ratajkoswki have mixed and matched theirs with a range of eclectic outfits. While heading to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in July, Stefani softened her punk-inspired plaid ensemble with a fringe-trimmed pair of white boots, and Ratajkowski recently reached for classic black cowboy boots to toughen up flirty separates like corsets and silk midi skirts and sporty pieces like bike shorts.

The Soda cowboy boot, an Amazon best-seller, comes in 22 colors, including flashy metallics, subtle suede-like finishes, and classic neutrals. All pairs feature beautiful stitching that makes this affordable buy look so much more expensive than it really is.

If you're looking for the biggest discount, head straight to the classic (and most wearable) shades like black and white. These stunners are just $33.29, which is 63 percent off from their original price of $89.99, and they'd look incredible with skirts, dresses, rompers, and jeans this fall.

In reviews, one shopper described the boots as "amazing" and "one of [their] most excellent purchases on Amazon," while another customer noted that they were constructed of a "very soft material" and were "super comfortable" to wear.

It goes without saying that these versatile boots are priced to move, and since we don't know how long this deal will last, don't hesitate to add them to cart if you find your size in stock. Shop more deeply discounted cowboy boots below while this Amazon Labor Day deal lasts.

