You Only Have a Few Hours Left to Get Up to 40% Off at Disney's 'Mystery' Sale
If there's any retailer who can make saving money even more fun, it's Disney.
Right now, shopDisney is running a ″Mystery Savings Event,″ only revealing the actual discounts on coveted items once you add them to your digital bag and head over to checkout. But even with this surprise component, you already know the deals will be good because all items included in the sale are at least 20 percent off.
There are over 800 pieces of Disney merch marked down, meaning you can shop everything from character-adorned kids towels to sophisticated homeware inspired by your favorite movies for less. You can score Marvel figurines and beach towels, Disney home decor, Star Wars Crocs (yes, The Mandalorian-themed Crocs clogs for men are on sale), and much more for up to 40 percent off – but only if you hurry: This Disney sale ends tonight.
While you'll likely want to see the entire sale for yourself on shopDisney, below you'll find some of the best picks (and their accompanying markdowns).
Buy It! Winnie the Pooh Glass Honey Jar, $20.99 (orig. $34.99), shopDisney.com
If you want to capture some Disney magic on your kitchen countertops, this adorable Winnie the Pooh utensil jar is slashed by 40 percent, bringing the price down to just $21.
Buy It! Ariel Plush Doll, The Little Mermaid, $16 (orig. $22.99), shopDisney.com
Both older and younger fans of The Little Mermaid will be happy to scoop up this cute plush Ariel doll while it's 30 percent off, and an $11-markdown makes this cozy tie-dye sweatshirt even more appealing.
Buy It! Stitch Tie-Dye Pullover Hoodie for Adults, $43.99 (orig. $54.99); shopDisney.com
Despite being such a hot commodity, even a Loungefly backpack is included in this big savings event, with the adorable Donald and Daisy Duck mini going for 20 percent off.
Buy It! Donald and Daisy Duck ''Love'' Loungefly Mini Backpack, $60 (orig. $75); shopDisney.com
Below, find more of the best deals across several categories, including home, clothing, collectibles, and toys. You can also take a look at all 822 markdowns over at shopDisney, where you'll find deals on kids' slide sandals, measuring cups and cake trays, baby outfits, jewelry, and many more enticing items.
The Best Disney Deals to Shop Before Tonight
- Mickey Mouse Blue Nesting Bowl Set, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Clogs for Adults by Crocs, $51.99 (orig. $64.99)
- Minnie Mouse Ears Baseball Cap for Adults, Polka Dot, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Cinderella Classic Doll Deluxe Gift Set, $55.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Disney Animators' Collection Elsa Doll, Frozen, $20.96 (orig. $29.95)
- Winter Soldier Collector Edition Action Figure, Marvel Select by Diamond, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Spider-Man Beach Towel for Kids, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Lumiere Cake Stand, Beauty and the Beast, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- The Child Rash Guard for Baby, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, $11.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Minnie Mouse Tent Play Set, $77.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be With You 2022 Collectible Key, Special Edition, $8.99 (orig. $14.99)
