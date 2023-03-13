Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Oscars in Streetwear Style — and Her Sneakers Are Only $69

Before donning a glittering black jumpsuit and equally sparkly eye makeup for her moving rendition of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever theme, "Lift Me Up", which was nominated for Best Original Song, Rihanna arrived at the 2023 Oscars in true cool-girl fashion.

The multi-hyphenate star casually strolled into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California wearing a $380 Jean Paul Gaultier bucket hat and Philadelphia Eagles tee shirt (a controversial choice following her halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs won), as well as a comfortable and wallet-friendly pair of sneakers — the Puma Suede Classic XXI's.

It's no surprise that Rihanna reached for Puma sneakers when she needed to arrive in style (and comfort), given her role as the brand's creative director in 2014. Her laid-back look was perfectly complemented by these low-top shoes, complete with a black suede exterior and white classic arched design decorating the outsole. The star took a departure from the ever-trendy platform sneaker style, opting for this regular-sole shoe that feels like a blast from the past (in the best way possible).

You can steal Rihanna's pre-Oscar's style for just $69, or choose from a smattering of different colorways to get a Fenty-approved style that matches your wardrobe. From vintage red to classic gray, you can score this sure-to-be-sold-out style in a color that speaks to you (but keep an eye out for more, because it seems like the star will soon be making a return to her Puma roots).

When it came time for the red carpet, the "Lift Me Up" songstress traded in her comfortable clothes for high fashion. Keeping her baby bump front and center, Rihanna wore a stunning black Alaïa dress with a leather halter bandeau and cut-out skirt panels, a tribute to her fashion-forward maternity style. She completed the look with none-other than her staple red lip, which feels reminiscent of her headline-making Super Bowl halftime show look, where she debuted her Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the fittingly-named shade, "The MVP."

Her makeup, done by longtime friend and makeup artist Priscilla Ono, featured warm-toned eyeshadow with a pop of shimmer and a delicate eyeliner flick. Ono completed the look with glowing skin and fluttering lashes.

