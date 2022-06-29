We Tested 15 Ice Makers—These 5 Make the Best Cubes
Cold drink season has arrived! Whether you're an iced coffee devotee, planning a party, or cooling yourself off from watching Top Gun: Maverick for the fifth time, an ice maker can be a welcome addition to your household. And for those who depend on ice cube trays or bagged ice to keep the freezer stocked, a dedicated ice maker can be a game-changer.
To help you wade through all the choices, we put 15 ice makers to the test. Five of them were standouts, with the Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker coming out on top as our best bet overall.
Cloudiness in the ice cubes was an issue across all of the machines we tested. Our testers recommend using distilled water instead, if possible (we used tap water in our tests).
Our other big consideration was water tank capacity. No one wants to have to constantly refill their ice maker, especially while hosting a party, so all of our picks below feature large tanks.
So without further ado, below are the best ice machines that PEOPLE tested.
Best Overall: Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker
Pros: With a 10-cup water capacity, the best production of the bunch, and a nearly silent ice-making process, this ice maker topped our list.
Cons: Though the machine produced well over a pound of ice per batch, it was one of the longest to do so at just over 23 minutes.
The Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker was the hardest worker of the bunch according to our testers. It produced 24 ice cubes per batch, which added up to more than 1 lb., 4 oz. of ice. If you're looking for volume, look no further than our overall winner. Given that this machine has a high water capacity and a high output over one hour, we estimate a greater volume over a longer period as compared to the other models we tested.
The ice came out in cube shape, rather than the bullet shapes we saw with many of the machines. The Luma was also practically silent in its ice production, which is a definite perk.
While the Luma made the most ice in an hour of all the machines we tested — producing more cubes per batch than the other models — it took a long time to do so. It's a fairly big and bulky machine, too, so count on it taking up space on your countertop.
Overall, there's a lot of room for error with ice makers, but the Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker had many more pros than cons. With a moderate price point to add to its value, we recommend this model over all the others in our People Tested process.
Water capacity: 10 cups
Number of cubes per batch: 24
Time to produce one batch: 23 minutes, 22 seconds
Dimensions/weight: 11.3" x 14.8" x 14.1" and 25.5 lbs.
Best Budget: Silonn Ice Makers Countertop—9 Cubes Ready in 6 Mins.
Pros: We wouldn't mind having this sleek machine as a regular fixture on our countertop. And its price point is just as attractive.
Cons: The bullet-shaped ice cubes were inconsistently sized, and the machine was pretty noisy.
As compared to our overall winner, our best budget pick, the Silonn, produced a more moderate amount of ice. In just under 8 minutes, it made 8 cubes (12.25 oz), so it's less productive. "For the size of the machine, it made an adequate amount of ice after one hour," noted our tester.
This model was a lot noisier than the Luma. The ice was also bullet-shaped and inconsistently sized. But the Silonn beat many of its competitors in the portability rating department, scoring a 5/5. Testers noted that it's very sleek and nice-looking and that they would be "100 percent okay with keeping it on the countertop!"
The Silonn had the lowest price point of all 15 ice makers we tested, so if you're curious about a portable ice maker but don't want to make a more sizable investment, this is a good bet.
Water capacity: 9 cups
Number of cubes per batch: 8
Time to produce one batch: 7 minutes, 42 seconds
Dimensions/weight: 12.3" x 8.7" x 12.5" and 15 lbs.
Best Splurge: Gevi Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Pros: Our splurge winner scored high capacity and efficiency ratings, and it continuously produces ice, rather than making it in batches like the others. The scoop holder is also a nice touch.
Cons: This machine is quite loud (though not annoying). It also took about 13 minutes for ice production to begin in our test.
With an 11-cup water capacity, this machine is a workhorse, able to make and hold more ice than most of the models we tested. It produced just under one pound of ice in an hour, which was one of the higher amounts in our testing.
It's also the little things that set this machine apart from the rest. Fans of nugget-shaped ice (a.k.a. chewy ice or crunchy ice) will appreciate the size and consistency of the ice produced by the Gevi. Our tester also noted the convenience of having a holder for the ice scoop.
While making ice, the Gevi felt warm to the touch, and the fan noise was quite loud, though not unpleasant—more like a whirring sound.
Based on the amount of water the Gevi can hold and the volume of ice produced in one hour, we can estimate a high capacity and efficiency for this machine, our pick for best splurge.
Water capacity: 11 cups
Number of cubes per batch: cannot distinguish—machine continuously produces ice pellets, one at a time
Time to produce one batch: cannot distinguish—machine continuously produces ice pellets, one at a time
Dimensions/weight: 17.6" x 9.7" x 16.9" and 39.9 lbs.
Best Portable: Igloo Self Cleaning Countertop
Pros: This machine has a handle, which makes it the easiest of the bunch to move around. You can also choose between small and large ice cube sizes.
Cons: With a lower volume for water, we predict having to refill this machine often for it to match the ice output of other models.
Our tester was most impressed by the Igloo's quick drop time for being a small machine, and by its handle, making this model the most easily portable. The ice cubes (which are more bullet than cube-shaped) appear in the back of the machine and automatically move to the front for maximum scoopage. And it's a nice touch to be able to choose between "small" and "large" ice size.
The machine's fan is quite loud, but not annoying, while the ice production itself is very quiet. "It made a decent amount of ice in an hour," noted our tester, recommending this machine for its handle, portability, and performance. Given the lower water capacity, however, this is likely not your best choice for high volume settings, like a party with frequent refills.
Water capacity: 8 cups
Number of cubes per batch: 9
Time to produce one batch: 9 minutes, 23 seconds
Dimensions/weight: 13.9" x 10.51" x 15.28" and 19.16 lbs.
Best Ice Maker with Water Dispenser: Costway 2-in-1 Ice Maker Water Dispenser
Pros: Compact and narrow, the Costway will fit nicely on most countertops, where it works double duty as an ice maker and water dispenser.
Cons: It's a noisy machine, and the water capacity could be problematic for everyday use.
Here's a portable ice maker that you'll want to live on our countertop, since it dispenses both water and ice. The compact and narrow shape means it won't encroach on your other appliance's real estate, either. For those who drink a lot of water daily, the water capacity could be an issue—it only holds 8 cups at a time.
While other noisy machines that we tested were loud but not annoying, this one made a jarring sound, per our testers: "The plastic in the machine sounded like it was cracking."
Still, our testers noted, "the two-in-one functionality makes this [purchase] more worthwhile."
Water capacity: 11 cups for ice maker (8 cups water capacity)
Number of cubes per batch: 9
Time to produce one batch: 8 minutes, 35 seconds
Dimensions/weight: 10" x 15.5" x 14" and 21 lbs.
Things to Consider Before Buying
Price
As always, weigh the price points against how often you think you'll use a new purchase. If a portable ice maker will join the ranks of your refrigerator ice maker, perhaps a lower price point makes more sense. If this will be your one and only ice maker, weigh the cost of buying bagged ice—or the time and effort needed to fill ice cube trays—against the investment of an ice maker.
Volume
Consider the purpose of a portable ice maker in your household. If you love hosting parties and need to constantly refresh drinks while entertaining, choose a model with a large water capacity and high output. If the ice maker will generally be used by one or two people, you can get by with a lower capacity.
Noise Factor
We tested the whole gamut, from practically silent machines, to pleasantly whirring, to "wow, that's loud!" Think about where you'll place the machine and how much noise you can personally tolerate.
Size
The bigger the machine, the more likely it is that it'll take up permanent (or at least seasonal) residence on your countertop. Consider your space and the machine aesthetics.
How We Tested
Our testers tried out a total of 15 ice makers. They evaluated the speed and quality of the ice production of each one, as well as the noise level of the machine while in use. Each machine was also given a numerical score for its portability, performance, and capacity. Special features like design elements and adjustability were also noted and factored into scoring. Finally, testers considered whether they would buy the machine themselves and/or recommend it to family and friends.
