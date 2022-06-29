We Tested 15 Ice Makers—These 5 Make the Best Cubes

Best Overall: Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker

Pros: With a 10-cup water capacity, the best production of the bunch, and a nearly silent ice-making process, this ice maker topped our list.

Cons: Though the machine produced well over a pound of ice per batch, it was one of the longest to do so at just over 23 minutes.

The Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker was the hardest worker of the bunch according to our testers. It produced 24 ice cubes per batch, which added up to more than 1 lb., 4 oz. of ice. If you're looking for volume, look no further than our overall winner. Given that this machine has a high water capacity and a high output over one hour, we estimate a greater volume over a longer period as compared to the other models we tested.

The ice came out in cube shape, rather than the bullet shapes we saw with many of the machines. The Luma was also practically silent in its ice production, which is a definite perk.

While the Luma made the most ice in an hour of all the machines we tested — producing more cubes per batch than the other models — it took a long time to do so. It's a fairly big and bulky machine, too, so count on it taking up space on your countertop.

Overall, there's a lot of room for error with ice makers, but the Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker had many more pros than cons. With a moderate price point to add to its value, we recommend this model over all the others in our People Tested process.

Water capacity: 10 cups

Number of cubes per batch: 24

Time to produce one batch: 23 minutes, 22 seconds

Dimensions/weight: ‎11.3" x 14.8" x 14.1" and 25.5 lbs.