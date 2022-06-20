The Best Robot Vacuum We Tested in Our Lab Is on Sale for Nearly $100 Off Right Now
It can be easy to see when Prime Day is happening this year, sit back, and wait to shop until then. But if you did that, you'd miss out on all the great sales Amazon is having right now — including one on PEOPLE Tested's best overall robot vacuum.
Equipped to run on carpet and hard floors, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum has unmatched versatility. Its three-stage cleaning system sucks up a layer of dirt before following up with a sweeping brush to catch any residue. It can even detect the dirtiest areas of your home and spend extra time cleaning those spots.
Of course, a little guidance never hurts, and you can command the iRobot Roomba from anywhere using the app. And after 90 minutes, it docks itself to recharge for the next run.
This high-performance robot vacuum really does it all, and with this early Prime Day deal, you can save 34 percent — or nearly $100.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274); amazon.com
Take our word for it, since we put this rockstar robot vacuum to the test — all the tests. Earning 5 out of 5 on setup, effectiveness, maneuverability, special features, and overall value, the iRobot Roomba was rated our best overall pick, standing out from the other 29 robot vacuums we tested.
Simulating different scenarios in our lab, our team looked at how this robot vacuum moved around the space, how effectively it removed dirt, and what the maintenance was like (such as setup, which only took about five minutes). One tester said the vacuum was "very agile" and "moved quickly" around the room, maneuvering around chair legs and under tables with ease.
Our lab team also praised its stellar debris removal, with another tester saying it "did an excellent job of removing the pet and human hair from the rug, and got the Cheerios in one to two passes." The special features proved impressive as well, with voice control activation and self-docking and charging capabilities.
While it doesn't have object avoidance technology (a modern feature for bypassing toys and other items left on floors), it still did a good job of navigating our space. And finally, our testers found the vacuum easy to empty once the cleaning portion of tests were complete.
The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a quiet and efficient smart home device, and you don't need to wait until Prime Day — or even be a Prime member — to take advantage of this Amazon sale.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals
- More Than 150 Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale at This Little-Known Retailer — but Only for 48 More Hours
- 17 Summer Dresses to Snag on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at Just $18
- Shoppers Promise This Indoor Bug Trap with 36,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Really Works,' and It's on Sale
- Amazon Put Lots of Customer-Loved Clothing and Accessories on Sale Ahead of Prime Day for Up to 60% Off