Hailey Bieber's 'Brownie Glazed Lips' Is the '90s-Inspired Makeup Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall

Hailey Bieber is sparking a makeup trend nobody expected — beauty inspired by food. First, there was her glazed donut manicure trend, and now, the model is starting yet another snack-inspired movement — "brownie-glazed lips."

In a recent TikTok, Bieber showcased the "lip combo vibe" she's "feeling for fall."

Wearing a leather jacket, the model revealed the exact products she used to create a silky brown lip, which she said will be her go-to combination for the season ahead. Plus, she shared a genius hack she does to get an even richer brown tone, and it's pretty easy to recreate.

To get the brownie-glazed look, Bieber began by applying the Scott Barnes Naomi Lip Liner to the outer linings of her lips, as well as a small line in the middle of both her upper and bottom lips. Taking her finger, she then blended in the color. Then, Bieber finished off her look with the Peptide Lip Treatment from her brand Rhode. And that's literally all it takes to get her brownie-glazed lip.

Scott Barnes

Buy It! Scott Barnes Naomi Lip Liner, $18; scottbarnes.com

With slouchy jeans, jelly sandals, and retro-style sneakers making a comeback, it's no surprise TikTok users are loving this lip featuring crystal clear gloss over super dark lines as just another ode to the '90s. And you can do it at home for even less with affordable liners and clear glosses for as little as 70 cents.

For less than $1, the Wet n Wild Kohl Liner Pencil offers rich hyper-pigmented color that the brand claims to last as long as 12 hours. Shoppers say it goes on smoothly and really does indeed last all day long. Another popular lip pencil reviewers are loving is the Professional Slim Lip Pencil by NYX, which is a best-seller in lip pencils and boasts over 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon.

The brown lip pencil from Palladio is another under-$10 option that would nail the brown shade Bieber is loving for fall. The wooden pencil has a creamy formula that goes on smoothly, helping to contour lines with ease. Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories brand makes a solid lip pencil as well, with one reviewer sharing: "This is absolutely the best liner I've ever used."

Since Rhode's popular lip treatment is currently sold out, you can check Amazon for tons of affordable clear gloss options you can use in the meantime, like NYX's Butter Gloss in crystal clear, which has over 56,000 five-star ratings. The ultra-glossy Wet n Wild Mega Sticks Lip Gloss offers a dose of moisturizing vitamins with its sheer gloss, while the Revlon Super Lustrous gloss has specks of shimmer for a lip-plumping effect.

With fall around the corner, having a simple two-step lip combo that you can wear every day will cut time off of your beauty routine. Shop affordable brown liners and clear glosses for as little as 70 cents.

Amazon

Buy It! Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Pencil in Simma Brown, $0.70 (orig. $0.93); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil in Espresso, $4.96; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Palladio Lip Liner Pencil in Suede, $4.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Haus Laboratories Rip Lip Liner in Shank, $7.70; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! NYX Professional Butter Gloss in Sugar Gloss, $3.70; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wet n Wild Mega Sticks Gloss in Crystal Clear, $1.69; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Gloss in Crystal Clear, $7.33 (orig. $8.49); amazon.com

