Gwyneth Paltrow Wore This Breezy Closet Chameleon While Hanging Out with Kate Hudson in the Hamptons

Top it off with tank tops now and sweaters later

Published on August 30, 2022

gwyneth-paltrow

There's no time like girl time. Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson were spotted soaking up the sun together last week, and the famous friends were all smiles.

The actresses and entrepreneurs kept things casual while hanging out in the Hamptons: Hudson, 43, wore ripped jean shorts, a blue T-shirt, and brown studded sandals, while Paltrow, 49, opted for a white tank top, black midi skirt, and black shoes. While Hudson's outfit is fitting for these final dog days of summer, the Goop founder's getup could be worn well into fall (with some adjustments).

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson meet up in the Hamptons.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. TheImageDirect

Paltrow's tiered midi skirt is the versatile summer-to-fall piece you've been looking for. Wear it with a T-shirt or tank top à la Gwyn while it's still sweltering outside, throw on a denim jacket and sneakers when nights turn crisp, and slip into a sweater and booties come late September.

midi and maxi skirts
Amazon

Buy It! Zrozyl High Waisted Tiered Midi Skirt, $28.99; amazon.com

This year, the tiered feature has been everywhere on both skirts and dresses. The layered look gives off a romantic, feminine vibe, but as Paltrow showcased, it can easily be dressed down with your shoe and shirt choices. This popular pick, on sale at Amazon for just $29, includes an elastic waistband for extra comfort and ruffles along the tiers for added interest. It comes in 19 colors and patterns including gingham and floral prints, which pair well with solid-colored sweaters.

midi and maxi skirts
Amazon

Buy It! Hibluco Floral Midi Skirt, $28.88 (orig. $65.97); amazon.com

Madewell also offers several pretty floral midi skirts, like this on-sale blue option that fits in with the viral cottagecore aesthetic and this pleated pick that would complement a simple cotton tee or brown boots and a cream sweater. But if solid colors are more your style, this $40 tiered black midi skirt from Old Navy is a total closet chameleon during any season.

midi and maxi skirts
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Tiered Button-Front Maxi Skirt, $25.99 at checkout (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Tiered midi skirts strike the perfect balance between dressy and casual, and can be worn anywhere from a girls day to the office to date night. Below, shop more tiered midi skirts you'll wear on repeat as summer winds down and fall begins.

midi and maxi skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vero Moda Natali Tiered Midi Skirt, $49; nordstrom.com

midi and maxi skirts
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Button-Front Tiered Maxi Skirt in Florentine Floral, $59.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

midi and maxi skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Kusama Tiered Pleated Maxi Skirt, $98; nordstrom.com

midi and maxi skirts
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie the Somerset Maxi Skirt, $130; anthropologie.com

midi and maxi skirts
Nordstrom

Buy It! Moon River Textured Tiered Midi Skirt, $102; nordstrom.com

