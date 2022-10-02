All of Fall's Coziest Textures Can Be Found in This Under-the-Radar Target Section

The months of October and November are all about embracing the colder weather, shorter days, and the general coziness of autumn (if you live in a place that experiences four seasons, that is). Pumpkin spice lattes replace iced coffees, jackets and sweaters are layered up, and touches of warm seasonal decor are unearthed to make your home feel more festive.

If you haven't switched over your wardrobe yet or if you still need to check "decorate house" off your fall to-do list, it's time to make a trip to the retailer that does seasonal must-haves better than anyone else: Target. In fact, it even has a dedicated ″cozy season″ section that has everything you need to make your home and your closet feel "warm and welcoming." Think cable-knit pillows, fleece jackets, and corduroy layers — basically all of the textures and fabrics that have become synonymous with fall.

Because it's one of those seasons that leaves us as quickly as it arrives, there's no time to waste. Scroll through our picks from Target's ″cozy season″ section to find all the velvety, fuzzy, and oh-so-soft pieces you need to usher in the autumn months.

Cozy Picks for Women at Target

Buy It! A New Day Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, $50; target.com

If it's not comfortable and soft, you probably don't need it in your fall wardrobe. For those times when it's chilly but not quite cold enough for a jacket — or it's so cold, you need an additional layer — you'll want a shacket. This brushed shacket from Target has functional buttons and front flap pockets. It's also the time to invest in a pair of knit elastic waist pants, otherwise known as your work-from-home attire from now until spring.

Cozy Picks for Men at Target

Buy It! Muk Luks Marcel Slipper, $30.60 (orig. $36); target.com

It's finally the time to pull out those snuggly slippers, or replace the pair you've had for years. The Marcel Slippers, currently 15 percent off, are made with memory foam and soft faux shearling, so your feet will stay warm and comfortable when temperatures drop. As far as layers, there's one that will never lose its place as the king of fall: the flannel button-down. This super-soft one comes in five different colors and is easily dressed down with jeans or elevated with a pair of khakis and a blazer.

Cozy Picks for Kids at Target

Buy It! Cat & Jack Long Sleeve Corduroy and Sherpa Button-Up Coat, $18; target.com

Target has lots of fall favorites for the littlest ones, including a long-sleeve corduroy button-up coatto wear to the apple orchard or pumpkin patch and a fleece zip-up hoodie sweatshirt for chilly trips to the park. Slip on a pair of these faux-fur-lined booties, and they'll be the definition of snug.

Cozy Picks for the Home at Target

Buy It! Project 62 Harper Faux Fur Slipper Chair, $200; target.com

They say there's no place like home, and that sentiment is especially true when it's embellished with textures like fleece, faux fur, and velvet. Head to Target's dedicated ″cozy season″ selection to warm up your couch with pieces like the chunky cable knit throw pillow, long faux fur throw blanket, and then head to the bedroom with this reversible velvet duvet cover and sham set.

