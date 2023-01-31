Whether you're spending Valentine's Day coupled up or having a fun solo evening at home, you deserve to feel your very best. Take a look through our selection of the very best lingerie on the market that are sure to kick this sexy holiday up a notch.

You've likely known Victoria's Secret as the one-stop-shop for everything undergarments, but there's an entire treasure trove of romantic brands ready to take your collection to the next level. From Rihanna's famed Savage x Fenty line to the celeb-loved basics brand, Aerie, there's a vast variety of everything from bralettes to bustiers ready for you to slip into this season. "We want to make people look good and feel good," Rihanna said in a press release for her namesake brand. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it."

There's nothing wrong with wanting to look (and feel) like your best self on any day, and that includes Valentine's Day. Lingerie is one of those instant mood-boosters that can make you feel like a million bucks — as you very well should on a day celebrating love.

Best Overall: Savage x Fenty Floral Lace Teddy Savage x Fenty Buy It! $64.95; savagex.com Who It's Good For: Someone looking for a timeless one-piece that they can keep for years. Who It's Not Good For: People who don't want to sign up for a lingerie subscription. It's hard not to fall in love with every piece from Rihanna's size-inclusive and super sexy lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, but the Floral Lace Teddy won our hearts. This all-over lace teddy features a deep V-neckline and cutout sides to expose the back. The lacy one-piece is completed with a cheeky cut, which is perfect for shoppers who aren't fans of thongs or uncomfortable underwear. Savage may have our favorite lingerie piece of all, but customers should know that the discounted VIP prices are part of a monthly subscription — which you can opt out of if need be. But at just $65, we think the regular prices and stellar quality of these pieces are pretty unbeatable. Price at time of publish: $64.95 ($49.95 VIP) Sizes: XS-4XL | Material: Nylon, recycled nylon, spandex, cotton | Colors: 2

Best Budget: Target Lace Corset Target Buy It! $18; target.com Who It's Good For: Anyone who wants to buy special occasion lingerie for a reasonable price. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers looking for intricate details. Dressing up (or down, per se) for Valentine's Day doesn't have to be an expensive ordeal. In fact, Target has our new favorite budget corset available in standard and plus sizes, so you can get a new, romantic bra for less than $20. The top features daintily dotted mesh, soft corset boning, and see-through lace decorating the hems and cups of the bra — finished off with the teeniest of bows and V-shaped underwire. Finish the look with the Target Allover Lace Thong for a low-cost yet high-quality look. Price at time of publish: $18 Sizes: XS-3X | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 2

Best Investment: La Perla Brigitta Balconette Lace Underwire Bra Neiman Marcus Buy It! $190; neimanmarcus.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers wanting to invest in high-quality, long-lasting lingerie. Who It's Not Good For: Anyone wanting to find their next bra on a budget. Sometimes you just want to treat yourself — and what better time to show yourself some love than on Valentine's Day? The Brigitta Balconette Lace Underwire Bra from La Perla is the perfect mix between sensual and sensible, combining a sophisticated balconette cut with intricate lace cups to create a bra that can be worn on the regular or whenever you want to feel a little fancy. Price at time of publish: $190 Sizes: 32B-38D | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 3

Best Size Range: Cuup The Demi and Bikini Bundle CUUP Buy It! $98; shopcuup.com Who It's Good For: Those looking for a size-inclusive bra and underwear set. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers who want a teddy or one-piece. It's rare to find a customizable and size-inclusive set that's not boring, and the Demi Set from Cuup is anything but. The bra is available in either a mesh or opaque fabric, depending on your preference, and the underwear features a high-waisted bikini cut that's sure to snatch your waist. The best part is that these pieces are ultra-customizable, meaning you can not only choose from different opacities and shades for the bra and underwear set, but you can buy the two in different sizes, despite being sold together. Choose your correct band and cup sizes separately (30-44 and A-H) to design your perfect bra and select underwear sizes XS to 4XL to get your ideal fit for under $100. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: 30A-44H, XS-4XL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 15

Best for Breast Cancer Survivors: AnaOno Gloria Soft Lace Bralette Anaono Buy It! $59; anaono.com Who It's Good For: Wearers who've undergone breast procedures. Who It's Not Good For: Nobody — this bra is truly wearable (and comfortable) for everyone. All women deserve to feel empowered and beautiful — but especially women who have braved the trials and tribulations of breast cancer treatment. The Gloria Soft Lace Bralette from AnaOno is a comfortable, underwire-free bra that is specially designed for people who have undergone surgeries like mastectomies, lumpectomies, and others in battles with breast cancer. This specific bra is sewn with pocketed cups to fit several sizes of modesty pads or lightweight breast forms, should they be desired. The Gloria bralette is elevated with a detailed lace pattern and delicate bow at the center, because post-surgery bras should be able to be flirty, too. Not only will you or your loved ones feel confident in their new bra, but they can wear it for as long as they'd like due to the high-quality nature. Price at time of publish: $59 Sizes: S-XXL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 2

Best Adaptive: Aerie The Liberare Bra American Eagle Buy It! $58; ae.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers with physical disabilities that are looking for adaptive clothing. Who It's Not Good For: People who want underwire-enforced bras. You may get up and get dressed without thinking about the process, but an act as simple as fastening your bra can be challenging for people with disabilities. The Liberare Bra and Cheeky underwear are here to fix that — serving as adaptive-friendly undergarments that are not only specifically designed to be easier to put on, but super cute, as well. This innovative bra features easy-to-grab front loops and magnetic clasps that can help those with prosthetics or other disabilities close the bralette in the front, while the underwear can be easily fastened at the sides with Velcro. Both the bra and underwear are fitted with super soft fabric and sexy, sheer lace to add a bit of flair to these adaptive undergarments. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Polyester, elastane | Colors: 2

Best for Nursing: Victoria's Secret Lace Wing Wireless Nursing Bra Victorias Secret Buy It! $49.95; victoriassecret.com Who It's Good For: New mothers who need a pumping- and nursing-friendly bra that still feels sexy. Who It's Not Good For: Anyone who is not nursing or postpartum. There's a lot that comes with motherhood, and new types of bras are likely on that list of essentials — but who says these can't be as flirty as the others in your drawer? This lacy bra comes in an array of fun colors and patterns and is designed with clip cups that can easily fold down when you need to nurse or pump. The padding is light in order to keep things comfortable and is absorbent as well, to ensure that there will be no leakage. And forget underwire — comfort is key when it comes to postpartum intimates, but comfort doesn't have to mean boring. In fact, this bra is anything but. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Sizes: 32-40, B-DDD | Material: Polyamide, elastane, polyester | Colors: 8

Best Babydoll: For Love and Lemons Sorbet Rose Babydoll For Love and Lemons Buy It! $159; forloveandlemons.com Who It's Good For: Someone who loves elegant details and intricate designs. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers who don't want to spend over $100 on new lingerie. If you're someone who appreciates the finer things in life, then you'll fall in love with this delicate teddy from For Love and Lemons. This romantic part-bra, part-slip features a beautifully embroidered floral bodice and floaty chemise lined with dainty lace trim. The underwire bra will keep you feeling secure while the appliqué flowers and iridescent embellishments elevate this powder blue babydoll even more. Price at time of publish: $159 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Recycled polyester | Colors: 1

Best Teddy: Journelle Natalia Bodysuit Journelle Buy It! $148; journelle.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers looking for a one-piece option. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers who are looking for a more inclusive size range. Lingerie comes in all shapes and sizes, and one of the most popular forms is a teddy — a one-piece garment that isn't completely unlike a swimsuit (just maybe with a bit more cutouts and sheerness). This flirty number from Journelle is a classic, featuring scalloped-edge lace, a plunging V-neck that hits at the waist and a cheeky cut, all (literally) tied together with a bow. Available in seven sultry shades, this teddy is sure to be one you can keep in your collection for years to come. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: XS-L | Material: Polyamide, elastane | Colors: 7

Best Romper: Victoria's Secret Flocked Tulle Romper Victorias Secret Buy It! $79.95; victoriassecret.com Who It's Good For: Someone who wants an unconventional form of lingerie. Who It's Not Good For: People who want to break away from the traditional bra and underwear combo. Nothing screams Valentine's Day quite like this heart-sprinkled romper. This little red number from Victoria's Secret is super crush-worthy thanks to its soft tulle fabric, delicate ruffled shorts and large bow ties, making this unconventional piece of lingerie just as comfortable as it is cute. With its lace details, pearly buttons, and teeny embroidered hearts, you're sure to look like a real-life Cupid this V-Day. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Polyamide, elastane | Colors: 1

Best Lace: Intimissimi Pretty Flower Tulle and Lace Bodysuit Intimissimi Buy It! $39; intimissimi.com Who It's Good For: Those who love the romantic and feminine look of lace. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers wanting a separate, two-piece lingerie set. Lace details can be so many things — bridal, gothic, romantic, even edgy — but what it will never be is boring. That's why so many pieces of lingerie feature the delicate trim work, like the Pretty Flower Tulle and Lace Bodysuit from Intimissimi. This one-piece features an all-over mesh bodice with corset-like details of framing lace, which trail up the midsection and adorn the sweetheart neckline. For a look that's sure to transcend time, this lacy piece of lingerie will last (and look current) for years to come. Price at time of publish: $39 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester, polyamide, elastane, cotton | Colors: 2

Best Embroidered: For Love and Lemons Whimsical Garden Teddy For Love and Lemons Buy It! $129; forloveandlemons.com Who It's Good For: Someone who wants to up the ante with a fashion-forward teddy. Who It's Not Good For: People who prefer the basics. Fashion fans will be enamored with the Whimsical Garden Teddy, a collaborative design from For Love and Lemons with Victoria's Secret. This intricate piece is heavily embroidered with hearts, flowers, and bows, creating a plunging array of romantic motifs. The see-through mesh that makes up this teddy is speckled with tiny pink hearts, trailing from the cups to the hips to contrast the teddy's soft, corset-like boning and geometric cutouts. Each hem seems to be finished with lace and a delicate pink bow to pull the fantasy together. Price at time of publish: $129 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Polyamide, polyester, modal | Colors: 1

Best Floral: Adore Me Rochelle Set Adore Me Buy It! $59.95; adoreme.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers who love a floral pattern. Who It's Not Good For: People looking for a solid set. Everyone loves a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day, so why not have them on your lingerie as well? This floral bra features a delicate floral pattern and is wrapped in daring black lace, adding a bit of an edge to this otherwise sweet fabric. After picking your correct band and cup size, you can complete the set in one go by choosing your desired underwear shape (thong or bikini) to get your ideal fit. Price at time of publish: $59.95 ($29.97 for VIP) Sizes: 30A-38DDD, XS-XL | Material: Nylon, polyester, elastane | Colors: 8

Best with Hearts: Bluebella Valentina Wired Bra Free People Buy It! $70; freepeople.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers in the market for a statement bra. Who It's Not Good For: People who prefer lining or padding in their bras. It's impossible to not fall head over heels for this heart-embroidered balconette bra. This flirty Bluebella is made from sheer mesh and available in both black and red hues to tap into your particular shade of romance. Its sweetheart neckline makes it easy to wear under low-cut tops and the installed underwire makes sure that you feel secure, despite its lack of padding. If you're looking for a statement bra instead of a set, we think this is just the one to add to your collection. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: 32A-36DD | Material: Recycled polyester | Colors: 2

Best Romantic: Love Stories Lace Triangle Bra Anthropologie Buy It! $87; anthropologie.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers looking for a special occasion bra. Who It's Not Good For: People who want to be able to smoothly wear their bra under everyday clothing. For lingerie that feels like love is in the air, look no further than the Love Stories Lace Triangle Bra — a dotted mesh bralette complete with ruffled trim and romantic eyelash lace. This dainty bra is complimented by the Lola Panty, a delicate, cheeky design that features the same flirty fabric as the bra. It's completed with two tiny tortoiseshell buttons that add a finishing touch to this lustful look. Price at time of publish: $87 Sizes: 32A-36D | Material: Polyamide, elastane | Colors: 1

Best Bridal: Victoria's Secret Wicked La Fleur Open Back Babydoll Victoria's Secret Buy It! $89.95; victoriassecret.com Who It's Good For: Someone looking for special occasion lingerie (like a honeymoon). Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers only wanting a bra and underwear duo. When wedding bells are ringing, you're likely to think of white gowns, cascading tulle veils and intricate ivory lace. The Wicked La Fleur Open Back Babydoll from Victoria's Secret feels perfect for the blushing bride while on their honeymoon, or any special occasion. This babydoll is complete with an underwire-enforced bra and a sling to provide the push-up effect without any padding. The open-back design ties at the waist with a delicate bow and comes with a matching pair of cheeky, mesh underwear to pull the look together. It's impossible not to say "I do" to this piece. Price at time of publish: $89.95 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Recycled polyamide, polyamide, elastane, cotton | Colors: 9

Best with Garters: Bluebella Karolina Basque Revolve Buy It! $84; revolve.com Who It's Good For: People who want to wear stockings with their lingerie. Who It's Not Good For: Those who aren't fans of one-pieces. It's just as fun to accessorize your outerwear as it is for what's underneath, making the Bluebella Karolina Basque a great option for shoppers who like the garter look. This mesh one-piece includes a built-in underwire bra and faux corset boning to give the piece a sexy, geometric look. The hem includes adjustable satin garter straps, which consists of a handy hook at the bottom of each to attach them to stockings. Price at time of publish: $84 Sizes: 32B-36D | Material: Polyester, elastane | Colors: 1

Best Bustier: Asos Design Nina Corset ASOS Buy It! $46; asos.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers who want to invest in lingerie that doubles as night-out clothing. Who It's Not Good For: People who want a smooth bra that won't create lines under shirts. Since the release of Bridgerton, we can safely say that we've all been on the corset top train — but don't forget that this bustier style was originally a form of lingerie. The Asos Design Nina Corset is a great example, featuring flexible corset boning, underwire, and a waist-length bodice decorated with lace florals and pastel mesh. You can easily wear this top on its own with jeans and heels (perhaps with nipple covers to prevent any slips) or have it peek out from under a blazer for sexy night-out looks. Versatile lingerie that doubles as going-out clothes? Sign us up. Price at time of publish: $46 Sizes: 30A-38D | Material: Polyester, polyamide, elastane | Colors: 2

Best Camisole: Gooseberry Coquette Caraco Gooseberry Buy It! $125; gooseberryintimates.com Who It's Good For: People who want their lingerie to double as statement wardrobe pieces. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers on the hunt for an underwire bra. If you're a fan of a flirty tank or want to integrate your lingerie into your everyday wardrobe, then look no further than the Gooseberry Coquette Caraco. This lacy tank is anything but basic and adds a sweet touch to your lingerie collection, while also doubling as a fashion statement. With its loose-fitting bodice and elaborate lace straps, this top can spice up a casual outfit with slouchy jeans or be taken out on the town with a mini skirt and tights — or of course, paired with the matching Coquette Briefs underneath. Price at time of publish: $125 Sizes: XS-L | Material: Nylon | Colors: 1

Best Slip: Free People On The Rise Mini Slip Free People Buy It! $98; freepeople.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers who love a Valentine's Day color palette. Who It's Not Good For: Someone looking for a less expensive slip. If nothing speaks to you more than a pink and red theme for Valentine's Day, then you're in luck, because the Free People On The Rise Mini Slip looks like it was designed by Cupid himself. This red and pink color-blocked slip feels as sleek as satin and slinks luxuriously over the body, tying loosely in the back with a romantic red bow. Each panel of fabric is lined with scalloped lace trim and the sides feature deep slits that run almost to the hip bone, making this a sexy and versatile look both indoors and out on the town. Simply slip on a pair of tights and a leather jacket and you're ready to make the world fall in love. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester | Colors: 8

Best Everyday: Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette Spanx Buy It! $58; spanx.com Who It's Good For: Someone who wants a practical bra that's as sexy as it is comfortable. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers looking for an elaborate, decorated bra. If Kylie Jenner approves, then consider us influenced. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted herself in the Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette and introduced us to the everyday bra that we didn't know we needed (but now know that it belongs in our underwear drawers). This ultra-soft bra features a wireless design and dig-free straps to ensure maximum comfort, plus an all-over hosiery back to ensure a seamless, undetectable wear under the tightest of clothes. You can even get this bra in five different shades to match your skin or most-worn clothing colors, making this bralette even more of a catch. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Nylon, elastane, lycra | Colors: 5

Best Push-Up: Deyllo Women's Push Up Lace Bra Amazon Buy It! $31.99; amazon.com Who It's Good For: People who want more support in their bras. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers who prefer lightly-lined, barely-there bralettes. If you're someone who wants a little extra oomph when it comes to your bras, then you'll love this lacy number on Amazon. The bra is available in 17 (yes, you read that right) colors and patterns to best fit your style, and even has a few options that feature strappy designs. This push-up is fairly customizable in size as well, offering ranges from 32B to 38DDD to fit a vast community of wearers. The bra's heavier padding ensures that you'll look like you've gone up one full cup size once you put it on, which is something to keep in mind when choosing your correct size. Price at time of publish: $31.99 Sizes: 32B-38DDD | Material: Nylon, elastane | Colors: 17

Best Bralette: Free People Better Together Bra Free People Buy It! $38; freepeople.com Who It's Good For: Those who want an elevated version of a typical unlined bralette. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers looking for structured, padded bras. Soft as satin, this silky bralette is just as romantic in texture as it is in appearance. Its sweetheart neckline and ruched details make this bra a sweet alternative to your classic, everyday bralette. The straps are reminiscent of a bow-tie ribbon and are also adjustable, so you can unbutton and reposition them to form a halter neckline, if you desire. Pair this wire-free bra with the Like Honey PJ Shorts for a sleepwear set that looks and feels like luxury. Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: 2

Best Cheeky: Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief Skims Buy It! $20; skims.com Who It's Good For: Someone who wants something in between a thong and full-coverage underwear. Who It's Not Good For: Shoppers on the hunt for no-show underwear. Kim Kardashian's shapewear line has a treasure trove of intimates and shaping garments, but some of the best pieces from this brand are the underwear. The Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief from Skims is a classic panty that's as comfortable as cotton, but without the uncomfortable elastic and digging hemlines. Its high-leg cut makes these briefs even more flattering, as it elongates the leg and cinches the waist. However, these briefs are not seamless, so you'll want to keep that in mind when searching for the perfect pick. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizes: XXS-4XL | Material: Polyamide, elastane | Colors: 16

Best Thong: Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong Hanky Panky Buy It! $24; hankypanky.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers looking for dependable, long-lasting thongs. Who It's Not Good For: People who dislike all-over lace panties. If you're looking for a dependable thong to add to your collection, look no further than the Signature Lace Original Rise Thong from Hanky Panky. These all-over lace panties are supremely stretchy and feature a high-leg cut so that they can sit comfortably on the hips (i.e. no rolling down). Better yet, these thongs are available in 70 shades, so you can add whatever colors your underwear drawer may be lacking — you could create a rainbow, if you really wanted to. Price at time of publish: $24 Sizes: One size (fits 4-14) | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Colors: 70

Best Hipster: MeUndies Hipster Me Undies Buy It! $20; meundies.com Who It's Good For: Those who want underwear in between boy shorts and cheeky briefs. Who It's Not Good For: Someone looking for lacy, delicate underwear. What says V-Day quite like briefs with big, red hearts all over them? The MeUndies Hipster briefs are the perfect panties for the comfort-seeker, living in the liminal space between boy shorts and cheeky cuts. These briefs are available in 70 fun patterns and colors, with everything from Xs and Os to martinis and cartoon characters. We also love how inclusive their size range is, offering options from XS to 4XL. There's something for everyone in this vast collection of prints and hues. Price at time of publish: $20 ($16 for members) Sizes: XS-4XL | Material: Micromodal, elastane | Colors: 70

Best Mesh Set: Parade Just a Kiss 2-Piece Set Parade Buy It! $44; yourparade.com Who It's Good For: Someone who's looking for a see-through set. Who It's Not Good For: People who want support and lining in their bras. Adding to the Valentine's Day color palette is this Just a Kiss two-piece set from Parade, a flirtatious bralette and cheeky brief duo with contrasting pink and red mesh. These two pieces are completely free of padding and underwire, therefore making these pieces super comfortable (but not too supportive). The bralette is a triangle design while the cheeky underwear features a high-leg cut and cotton liner — but best of all, this super soft fabric is made from nearly all recycled nylon and responsibly-sourced cotton, making this one of the most conscious picks on this list. Price at time of publish: $44 Sizes: XS-3XL | Material: Recycled nylon, elastane, cotton | Colors: 1

Best Pajama Set: For Love and Lemons Floral Trim PJ Set For Love and Lemons Buy It! $159; forloveandlemons.com Who It's Good For: Shoppers who want to spice up their sleepwear. Who It's Not Good For: Those who prefer flannel pajamas. If you're still sleeping in old tees and sweatpants, we have just the pajama set to change up your sleepwear game. The Floral Trim PJ Set from For Love and Lemons is every bit as comfortable as it is festive, combining luxurious satin fabric with romantic, ruffled trim. This baby pink top and wide-leg pant combo is lined with small organza clusters along the shoulder straps and pant hems, making these cute enough to wear to bed or on the street if you dress them up with a pair of heels and a sleek jacket. Price at time of publish: $159 Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Polyester, recycled polyester, polyamide | Colors: 2