Ana de Armas' Oscars Blowout Was Inspired by Cher — and Crafted With a PEOPLE Tested-Winning Hair Dryer

Diamonds (and blowouts) are a girl's best friend, right?

Ana de Armas walked onto the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars wearing a glittering Louis Vuitton dress, one much like her on-screen character Marilyn Monroe is known for (or perhaps you recognize it from Kim Kardashian, who pulled it from the archives for the 2022 Met Gala).

But another standout from de Armas' look was her flawless blowout, a stark contrast to Marilyn's voluminous short curled bob. Her sleek look was accomplished with only four René Furterer products and a new version of a PEOPLE Tested-winning hair dryer, the T3 Aireluxe.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho, who also counts Kristen Bell and Emilia Clarke as part of her client roster, explains that the she wanted de Armas' hair to compliment the dress's essence of "fallen flower petals and morning dew," and, as such, created soft waves which were tossed behind the actress' shoulders. "The look is powerful yet soft, beautiful, and feminine," Cho said in a press release, and was crafted using just four products from René Furterer: the Blowout Balm, Thermal Protecting Spray, Shine Mist, and Finishing Spray, all while being shaped with the T3 Aireluxe.

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Style Blowout Balm, $34; renefuterer.com

"On towel dried hair, I gently brushed out [her] hair out with a T3 detangling brush to ensure the product could be applied evenly," says Cho. "Next, I applied [the] René Furterer Style Blowout Balm to smooth the hair," she adds, dispersing the ultralight gel into de Armas' strands. This silicone-free balm not only bonds the hair together to deliver smoother results, but is said to protect hair against heat up to 428 degrees while also cutting down dry time — a staple for pre-red (or champagne) carpet glam sessions.

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Protect Thermal Protecting Spray, $36; renefuterer.com

After threading the Blowout Balm throughout the actress' strands, Cho misted the René Furterer Style Protect Thermal Protecting Spray to protect her locks from heat damage. This weightless mist not only protects hair up to the same fiery temperature, but also locks in moisture — a closeup-worthy combo when paired with the Blowout Balm.

T3

Buy It! T3 Aireluxe, $149.99; ulta.com

Speaking of heat, Cho went in with a PEOPLE Tested-winning hair dryer that's worth the splurge in our book. Though we originally tested an older model (the T3 Cura Luxe), the new and improved version, the T3 Aireluxe, was utilized to craft Armas' dreamy waves. Complete with five volume-boosting heat settings and three speeds, this lightweight tool is an elevated version of our past favorite, which was strong enough to dry our hair in less than ten minutes. To create the soft bends at the end of de Armas' hair, Cho used the T3 Volume 3.0 and Volume 2.5 round brushes with the dryer's volume boost switch to add "slight body and volume to the crown area and to smooth the tips."

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Style Shine Mist, $34; renefuterer.com

After crafting de Armas' "soft, lived-in waves" with the T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio and a little help from extensions (Cho channeled Cher as her beauty inspiration — "We had [her] in mind while this was happening," she said in a press release), Cho spritzed the actress's locks with the René Furterer Style Shine Mist, a gloss-enhancing spray that brightens up your strands while controlling flyaways and unruly frizz. Once your hair is reflective enough for the paparazzi cameras, you're good to go.

Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Style Finishing Spray, $18; renefuterer.com

Before taking off for the golden carpet, Cho finalized Armas' waves with the René Furterer Style Finishing Spray, a hairspray-like holding mist, minus the crunch. This mist ensures a flexible, natural-feeling hold that's essentially weightless, yet keeps everything in place.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.