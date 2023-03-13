Ana de Armas' Oscars Blowout Was Inspired by Cher — and Crafted With a PEOPLE Tested-Winning Hair Dryer

The actress' soft, tousled waves were creating using just 4 haircare products

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on March 13, 2023 10:39 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ana de Armas Hair
Photo: Getty

Diamonds (and blowouts) are a girl's best friend, right?

Ana de Armas walked onto the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars wearing a glittering Louis Vuitton dress, one much like her on-screen character Marilyn Monroe is known for (or perhaps you recognize it from Kim Kardashian, who pulled it from the archives for the 2022 Met Gala).

But another standout from de Armas' look was her flawless blowout, a stark contrast to Marilyn's voluminous short curled bob. Her sleek look was accomplished with only four René Furterer products and a new version of a PEOPLE Tested-winning hair dryer, the T3 Aireluxe.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Ana de Armas
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho, who also counts Kristen Bell and Emilia Clarke as part of her client roster, explains that the she wanted de Armas' hair to compliment the dress's essence of "fallen flower petals and morning dew," and, as such, created soft waves which were tossed behind the actress' shoulders. "The look is powerful yet soft, beautiful, and feminine," Cho said in a press release, and was crafted using just four products from René Furterer: the Blowout Balm, Thermal Protecting Spray, Shine Mist, and Finishing Spray, all while being shaped with the T3 Aireluxe.

rene furterer, For All Hair Types STYLE BLOWOUT BALM, Ana de Armas
Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Style Blowout Balm, $34; renefuterer.com

"On towel dried hair, I gently brushed out [her] hair out with a T3 detangling brush to ensure the product could be applied evenly," says Cho. "Next, I applied [the] René Furterer Style Blowout Balm to smooth the hair," she adds, dispersing the ultralight gel into de Armas' strands. This silicone-free balm not only bonds the hair together to deliver smoother results, but is said to protect hair against heat up to 428 degrees while also cutting down dry time — a staple for pre-red (or champagne) carpet glam sessions.

rene furterer, For All Hair Types PROTECT THERMAL PROTECTING SPRAY
Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Protect Thermal Protecting Spray, $36; renefuterer.com

After threading the Blowout Balm throughout the actress' strands, Cho misted the René Furterer Style Protect Thermal Protecting Spray to protect her locks from heat damage. This weightless mist not only protects hair up to the same fiery temperature, but also locks in moisture — a closeup-worthy combo when paired with the Blowout Balm.

T3 AIRELUXE, Ana de Armas hair
T3

Buy It! T3 Aireluxe, $149.99; ulta.com

Speaking of heat, Cho went in with a PEOPLE Tested-winning hair dryer that's worth the splurge in our book. Though we originally tested an older model (the T3 Cura Luxe), the new and improved version, the T3 Aireluxe, was utilized to craft Armas' dreamy waves. Complete with five volume-boosting heat settings and three speeds, this lightweight tool is an elevated version of our past favorite, which was strong enough to dry our hair in less than ten minutes. To create the soft bends at the end of de Armas' hair, Cho used the T3 Volume 3.0 and Volume 2.5 round brushes with the dryer's volume boost switch to add "slight body and volume to the crown area and to smooth the tips."

rene furterer, For All Hair Types STYLE SHINE MIST
Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Style Shine Mist, $34; renefuterer.com

After crafting de Armas' "soft, lived-in waves" with the T3 Switch Kit Curl Trio and a little help from extensions (Cho channeled Cher as her beauty inspiration — "We had [her] in mind while this was happening," she said in a press release), Cho spritzed the actress's locks with the René Furterer Style Shine Mist, a gloss-enhancing spray that brightens up your strands while controlling flyaways and unruly frizz. Once your hair is reflective enough for the paparazzi cameras, you're good to go.

rene furterer, For All Hair Types STYLE FINISHING SPRAY
Rene Furterer

Buy It! René Furterer Style Finishing Spray, $18; renefuterer.com

Before taking off for the golden carpet, Cho finalized Armas' waves with the René Furterer Style Finishing Spray, a hairspray-like holding mist, minus the crunch. This mist ensures a flexible, natural-feeling hold that's essentially weightless, yet keeps everything in place.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan
Every Epic Photo from the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh
Halle Berry Gets Emotional While Presenting Michelle Yeoh with History-Making Award at Oscars 2023
Diana Jenkins
Pregnant Diana Jenkins Debuts Baby Bump at Elton John Bash as 'RHOBH' Stars Hit Oscars 2023 Parties
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi Attend 2023 Oscars Afterparty, Over 4 Months After His Attack
Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, poses in the press room at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh Says She 'Kung Fu'd' and 'Shattered' Glass Ceiling at Oscars 2023
2023 Oscars Backstage
All the Best Backstage Photos from the 2023 Oscars
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
rihanna oscars; pumas
Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Oscars in Streetwear Style — and Her Sneakers Are Only $69
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bright Red Bob, Michelle Williams Cuts a Pixie and More Oscars Night Hair Changes
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being 'Past Your Prime' at Oscars 2023
oscar party dresses tout
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Parties
Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
An Overwhelmed Brendan Fraser Gives Thanks for His 'Creative Lifeline' in Best Actor Speech at 2023 Oscars
Charlbi Dean and Anne Heche
Charlbi Dean and Anne Heche Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2023
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Halle Berry Presents Best Actress to Michelle Yeoh in Will Smith's Absence at Oscars 2023
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Every Joke Jimmy Kimmel Made at the 2023 Oscars About the Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap
Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Emily Blunt Wows in an Elegant White Valentino Dress on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet