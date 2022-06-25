Amazon Has Shockingly Good Prime Day Deals Weeks Before the Event Even Starts — Up to 81% Off
Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner with sales galore on nearly everything you could ever think of, like home must-haves, kitchen essentials, fashion and beauty favorites, and beyond. While the two-day shopping event won't officially launch until July 12 and 13, there's no reason why you can't already start saving big right now.
Before Prime Day is underway, shoppers can take advantage of thousands of sales hiding within Amazon's secret Outlet store. You'll find impressive early Prime Day discounts on popular products from top-rated brands in nearly every single category — up to 81 percent off. Curious what's in store? Think Bose and Philips headphones, Nest diffusers, Nutribullet personal blenders, and even Hot Tools hair styling products and La Mer skincare.
Although you don't have to be a Prime member to shop these deals, signing up does get you perks like fast two-day shipping, Prime Video access, and even more exclusive sales that are Prime-member only.
If you're ready to start shopping, browse through the list below featuring some of the best early Prime Day deals found within Amazon's Outlet. Psst, prices start as little as $5. And no, that is not a typo.
Best Tech Outlet Deals
If you've been waiting for Prime Day to splurge on expensive tech, you've done yourself a solid because must-have items like over-the-ear headphones from Bose and Panasonic are both on sale up to 60 percent off. You can also take 52 percent off Philips earbuds, which come in three fun colors and lets you take the tunes on the go.
And for those planning summer movie nights in the backyard, consider this projection screen that has a crease-free design, 4K and HD clarity, and stretches up to 100 inches wide. It totally beats a crowded movie theater. And it's 30 percent off, bringing the price down to just $15.
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, $170.99 (orig. $229)
- Philips True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $28.77 (orig. $59.99)
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone Case, $9.80 (orig. $39.95)
- Teatalk 100-Inch 4K HD Projector Screen, $14.69 (orig. $20.99)
- Panasonic Deep Bass Wireless Headphones, $59.97 (orig. $149.99)
Best Home Outlet Deals
With summer heating up, you'll want breathable bedding and lucky for you, these microfiber sheets that allow air to filter through on especially hot days are on sale for up to 53 percent off. The set comes with a flat and a fitted sheet as well as two pillowcases for a unified look and has more than 3,200 five-star ratings so far. And if you're tired of cleaning with a corded vacuum, this cordless option that can be used as an upright and a handheld is going for $90 right nowBest Home Outlet Deals
- EaseHome Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $13.49 (orig. $28.99)
- Nest Driftwood and Chamomile Reed Diffuser, $45.55 (orig. $58)
- Songmics Five-Drawer Dresser, $48.99 (orig. $55.99)
- Syvio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.24 (orig. $139.99)
- Boss Office Products Tiffany Fur Office Chair, $65.20 (orig. $190)
Best Kitchen Outlet Deals
Another way to stay cool this summer is with a delicious drink, and this personal blender from Nutribullet can make smoothies, frozen margaritas, and slushy mocktails for just $80 — but only for a limited time. And if you're planning to have guests over for the annual cookout, this Dutch oven will do the trick to make chili, jambalaya, sloppy Joe's, and more. It's available in two gorgeous colors and is on sale and has a hidden coupon, giving you a double discount.
- Nutribullet Pro 900 Personal Blender, $80.10 (orig. $109.99)
- Michelangelo Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $25.16 with coupon (orig. $57.98)
- Cuisinart Chef's Classic Non-Stick 9-Inch Loaf Pan, $8.80 (orig. $20)
- Calphalon 10-Piece Pot and Pan Set, $193.42 (orig. $239.99)
- Michelangelo Kitchen Knife 12-Piece Set, $12.99 (orig. $69.99)
Best Fashion Outlet Deals
Whether you're going on vacation or exploring your own city, wearing comfy clothes is key for an all-day outing. To feel cool and look stylish, consider this casual wrap dress that's flowy, comes in 16 colors and prints, and is up to 60 percent off. If you're hitting the water and need a new suit, check out this high-waisted swimsuit that's loved by over 1,400 shoppers and is just $27. And to beat the sun, try this straw hat on for size. It has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) 50+ design and keeps you from squinting too for $11. Best Fashion Outlet Deals
- DB Moon V-Neck Casual Wrap Dress with Pockets, $15.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Uincloset Basic Henley Tank Top, $9.92 (orig. $29.98)
- Adisputent High-Waisted Push Up Bikini, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $35.99)
- Accsa Panama Straw Hat, $11.04 (orig. $15.99)
- Uusollecy Casual Drawstring Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $25.99)
Best Beauty Outlet Deals
Makeup is finally making a comeback thanks to warmer weather and fun (and safe) outdoor activities. To replenish your lipstick stock, why not choose one that thousands of shoppers are obsessed with? We're talking about this Revlon liquid lipstick that comes in a variety of cute and flirty colors for just $6. But if you're more into skincare, this Olay moisturizer might be up your alley thanks to its lightweight feel and ultra-hydrating formula, making it perfect for summer. Oh, and it's 56 percent off!
- Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor Liquid Lipstick, $6 (orig. $8.99)
- Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $46.53 (orig. $69.99)
- La Mer Creme de la Mer Moisturizer, $124 (orig. $170)
- Olay Total Effects Whip Moisturizer, $13.20 (orig. $29.99)
- Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, $4.39 (orig. $13.49)
There are even more early Prime Day deals to be had — just head to Amazon's Outlet storefront and see the rest for yourself.
