13 Deals on Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Tech That Aren't Happening at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day is in its second big day of discounts, but it's not the only place to find great deals on fashion, beauty, home, and tech. There are tons of other sales to be found across the web — if you know where to look. We narrowed it down to the 13 worth checking out and pulled a standout deal from each to shop now.
Summer dresses from Madewell and J.Crew, skincare favorites from Paula's Choice and Tula, and home goods from Brooklinen and Our Place are just some of what you'll find below. You'll also see products that live up to big promises to keep you cool all summer long, according to the shoppers who gave them five-star reviews.
The Dyson bladeless fan is $100 off at Bed Bath and Beyond and described as "worth it" and "amazing" by those who ordered it. Not to be outdone, the Casper Hyperlite sheets set that's currently half-off is "better quality" than other expensive brands, and "the most cooling sheets" another person has "ever owned."
Take a look below for everything worth shopping today.
Kate Spate Bradley Large Tote
$149 (ORIG. $298); KATESPADE.COM
Everyone's favorite go-to bag brand is having a massive sale-on-sale right now that's reduced the price of its popular Bradely tote bag to nearly half its original price. The bag comes in five colors, has the brand's signature floral lining inside, is made out of real leather, and is large enough to carry around a 13-inch laptop for those days when you want to arrive at the office in style.
Tula Blurring & Moisturizing Primer
$30.40 with code HOWL20 (ORIG. $38); TULA.COM
Tula's best-selling lightly tinted moisturizing primer gets skin ready for makeup (and helps it lasts for hours) while providing a boost of hydration. Hero ingredients like licorice extract and a blend of six pro- and prebiotics get the job done. Use code HOWL20 for 20 percent off this and every other Tula product on the site.
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
$142.49 (ORIG. $189.99); SHOP.SAMSONITE.COM
If you're getting a packing list together for your big summer vacation but only just realized that your luggage is in dire need of an upgrade, Samsonite has a sale for you. This piece in particular is TSA-approved to follow you onto the plane, can charge your devices via USB ports, and will keep everything inside safe via its hard shell exterior.
Casper Hyperlite Queen Sheets Set
$69.50 (ORIG. $139); CASPER.COM
Casper's self-proclaimed "coolest sheets yet" come in five colors and six sizes (and you can grab the duvet, extra pillow cases, and matching sham). Made out of 100 percent tencel, these extra-soft sheets keep your body temperature regulated while you sleep soundly.
Insignia 55-Inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$339.99 (ORIG. $499.99); BESTBUY.COM
Best Buy has discounts sitewide on tech for every aspect of your life, but the TV deals are what caught our attention. This one in particular, on an Insignia 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV, is especially intriguing because it has all of the bells and whistles you'd want in a modern TV at a fraction of the cost. Load up the apps to your favorite streaming platforms and bask in the extremely clear picture.
Anthropologie Forever That Girl Ruffle Tube Mini Dress
$99.95 (ORIG. $148); ANTHROPOLOGIE.COM
Take up to 70 percent off at Anthro right now, including on this darling white eyelet dress with a delicate ruffle that reminds of us a recent Reese Witherspoon look. The strapless piece is lightweight and breezy for the especially hot days of mid-summer that we're entering.
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
$299.99 (ORIG. $399.99); BEDBATHANDBEYOND.COM
Bed Bath and Beyond's Beyond Big Savings Event features a slew of sales on cooling devices, like this bladeless Dyson fan. The high-tech fan draws air inward and projects "smooth, powerful, high-velocity" air outward in a powerful stream that's 75 percent quieter than traditional fans, per the brand.
J.Crew Slim-Fit Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt
$79.99 (ORIG. $89.50); JCREW.COM
J.Crew just dropped its prices by up to 70 percent. This linen shirt is ideal for so many different summer occasions, from the office to happy hour with friends to an upscale garden party. It comes in four cool, neutral colors for an easy, wear-with-anything vibe that's instantly put together.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
$25.60 ($32); PAULASCHOICE.COM
Take 20 percent off this exfoliator that the brand says is its best-selling product worldwide. That's thanks to an ingredient list that's powerful yet hydrating for a combination that produces results like clearer skin and fewer fine lines without harsh drying effects.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Under Lock and Key Dress
$83.99 (ORIG. $99); BEYONDYOGA.COM
The activewear brand that brought you some of the softest leggings ever took that material and turned it into a sporty, bright, summer-ready dress — and then added that dress to its big summer sale. It features a keyhole back detail and has a built-in shelf bra for added comfort and support.
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
$118.15 (ORIG. $139); BROOKLINEN.COM
The trendy sheets at Brooklinen are currently 15 percent off, including all 15 of the essential, limited edition, and last-call colors. The pack comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases and is made out of material that shoppers say "stays cool" even in the summer.
Madewell Relaxed Denim Shorts in Essen Wash
$59.50 (ORIG. $78); MADEWELL.COM
Shop at Madewell for summer styles up to 60 percent off, which includes this pair of relaxed-fit denim shorts. They have a slouchy and broken-in feel to them that helps them sit against your body as if you've owned them for years, and they come in this light, distressed color that looks like it too.
Our Place Always Pan
$116 (ORIG. $145); FROMOURPLACE.COM
The pan that broke the internet and got Oprah's approval is 20 percent off right now. Scoop it up in one of the remaining colors to fry pan, saute, steam, and more with the ease of a non-toxic, non-stick surface and an exterior that's compatible with any type of cooktop.
