Shopping Amazon Quietly Launched a Home and Kitchen Sale with Massive Discounts — Up to 78% Off We found all of the best deals, including curtains for $6 apiece By Jessica Leigh Mattern Published on March 2, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern Whether you're hoping to restock your bedding, looking for new kitchen supplies, or on the hunt for cute decor, we found a sale that is the perfect excuse to give your home an affordable refresh. Amazon's deal hub is currently packed with offers spanning electronics, beauty, and fashion, but if you're after home and kitchen staples for less, you'll want to check out its new under-the-radar sale. While these markdowns last, shoppers can get bedding, home decor, and kitchen must-haves for up to 78 percent off. There are hundreds of products on sale, including these steeply discounted finds. Best Deals Overall 59% Off: KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Oven Mitt Set, $14.41 (orig. $34.99) 64% Off: Lush Decor Bohemian Striped Shower Curtain, $17.50 (orig. $48) 68% Off: Half Price Drapes Plush Velvet Curtain, $44.51 (orig. $139.98) 75% Off: Lush Decor Serena Ruched Flower Comforter Set, $105.83 (orig. $429) 78% Off: Sun Zero Barrow Energy Efficient Rod Pocket Curtain, $5.57 (orig. $24.99) Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, $49.95 (orig. $62.99) Lush Decor Blue Cynthia Jacobean Shower Curtain, $16.99 (orig. $50) Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer, $59.99 (orig. $79.99) Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Sweet Home Collection Bed-in-a-Bag Bedding Comforter Set, $49.50 (orig. $59.99) Shoppers will find a little bit of everything in this new sale. Kitchen items, like countertop appliances, food storage containers, knife sets, grilling tool sets, and potholders, are going for less. And that includes highly-rated KitchenAid finds. Several KitchenAid potholders and oven mitt sets are discounted, and the most reviewed of the bunch are the brand's ribbed soft silicone oven mitts. The slip-resistant gloves come in 22 colors, including cheerful pastels that are perfect for spring. They've received over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers to have praised the mitts' comfortable feel, heat resistance, durability, and easy-to-clean design in reviews. And before the deal expires, the mitts are now 59 percent off, marking them down to just $14. Amazon Buy It! KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Oven Mitt Set, $14.41 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com The 7 Best Baking Sheets of 2023 for Baking Cookies, Roasting Veggies, and More Items that make for easy bathroom upgrades, like shower curtains, are also featured in the sale. Lush Decor's bohemian stripe shower curtain is one of the most reviewed styles with 7,000 five-star ratings. The machine-washable curtain comes in three sizes and four color combinations. Owners love its unique and colorful look, but they also rave about its overall quality and value for the money. If you're looking for something to add some pizzazz and fun to your bathroom, this "vibrant" and "gorgeous" find is it. Amazon Buy It! Lush Decor Bohemian Striped Shower Curtain, $17.50 (orig. $48); amazon.com All kinds of window treatments are on sale, too, including curtains of all styles, colors, and materials. If you're looking for the lowest price deal, you'll want to check out Sun Zero's energy-efficient rod pocket curtains, which are now 78 percent off, bringing their price to $6 apiece. The simple-looking panels block out some noise and light, and help to retain heat in the winter and cool air in the summer, making them a functional addition to any bedroom, living room, or home office. They've earned 19,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who appreciate their durability and overall value. And since they offer a fairly basic look and come in 18 colors, there's bound to be one to complement your current decor. Amazon Buy It! Sun Zero Barrow Energy Efficient Rod Pocket Curtain, $5.57 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com As for bedding, shoppers can snag deals on bed sheets, comforters, quilt sets, pillows, and bed-in-a-bag bundles that come with everything you need. Sweet Home Collection's comforter bedding set is one of the most popular with 8,600 five-star ratings and thousands of praise-filled reviews. The bundle comes with a comforter, bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillowcases, and pillow shams, providing all of the essentials to outfit a bed. The set is offered in three sizes and 21 colors. With this new deal, the Queen size is now going for $50, which breaks down to about $6 for every piece included. Amazon Buy It! Sweet Home Collection Bed-in-a-Bag Bedding Comforter Set, $49.50 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com The sale will run through the weekend, so you have some time to browse the complete assortment of deals. But don't wait too long: Many items are already low in stock and once these offers expire, the prices will go back up. Head to Amazon's new home and kitchen sale to check out every deal, or start your shopping with this curated list below. Amazon Buy It! Half Price Drapes Plush Velvet Curtain, $44.51 (orig. $139.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lush Decor Serena Ruched Flower Comforter Set, $105.83 (orig. $429); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, $49.95 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lush Decor Blue Cynthia Jacobean Shower Curtain, $16.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Oxo Good Grips Seven Piece Pop Container Set, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! KitchenAid Beacon Oven Mitt Set, $14.36 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Oxo Good Grips Grilling Tool Set, $44.94 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Oxo Good Grips Eight-Piece Food Storage Set, $25.14 (orig. $29.09); amazon.com