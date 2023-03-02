Whether you're hoping to restock your bedding, looking for new kitchen supplies, or on the hunt for cute decor, we found a sale that is the perfect excuse to give your home an affordable refresh.

Amazon's deal hub is currently packed with offers spanning electronics, beauty, and fashion, but if you're after home and kitchen staples for less, you'll want to check out its new under-the-radar sale. While these markdowns last, shoppers can get bedding, home decor, and kitchen must-haves for up to 78 percent off. There are hundreds of products on sale, including these steeply discounted finds.

Best Deals Overall

Shoppers will find a little bit of everything in this new sale. Kitchen items, like countertop appliances, food storage containers, knife sets, grilling tool sets, and potholders, are going for less. And that includes highly-rated KitchenAid finds.

Several KitchenAid potholders and oven mitt sets are discounted, and the most reviewed of the bunch are the brand's ribbed soft silicone oven mitts. The slip-resistant gloves come in 22 colors, including cheerful pastels that are perfect for spring. They've received over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers to have praised the mitts' comfortable feel, heat resistance, durability, and easy-to-clean design in reviews. And before the deal expires, the mitts are now 59 percent off, marking them down to just $14.

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Oven Mitt Set, $14.41 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Items that make for easy bathroom upgrades, like shower curtains, are also featured in the sale. Lush Decor's bohemian stripe shower curtain is one of the most reviewed styles with 7,000 five-star ratings. The machine-washable curtain comes in three sizes and four color combinations. Owners love its unique and colorful look, but they also rave about its overall quality and value for the money. If you're looking for something to add some pizzazz and fun to your bathroom, this "vibrant" and "gorgeous" find is it.

Amazon

Buy It! Lush Decor Bohemian Striped Shower Curtain, $17.50 (orig. $48); amazon.com

All kinds of window treatments are on sale, too, including curtains of all styles, colors, and materials. If you're looking for the lowest price deal, you'll want to check out Sun Zero's energy-efficient rod pocket curtains, which are now 78 percent off, bringing their price to $6 apiece. The simple-looking panels block out some noise and light, and help to retain heat in the winter and cool air in the summer, making them a functional addition to any bedroom, living room, or home office.

They've earned 19,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who appreciate their durability and overall value. And since they offer a fairly basic look and come in 18 colors, there's bound to be one to complement your current decor.

Amazon

Buy It! Sun Zero Barrow Energy Efficient Rod Pocket Curtain, $5.57 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

As for bedding, shoppers can snag deals on bed sheets, comforters, quilt sets, pillows, and bed-in-a-bag bundles that come with everything you need. Sweet Home Collection's comforter bedding set is one of the most popular with 8,600 five-star ratings and thousands of praise-filled reviews.

The bundle comes with a comforter, bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillowcases, and pillow shams, providing all of the essentials to outfit a bed. The set is offered in three sizes and 21 colors. With this new deal, the Queen size is now going for $50, which breaks down to about $6 for every piece included.

Amazon

Buy It! Sweet Home Collection Bed-in-a-Bag Bedding Comforter Set, $49.50 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

The sale will run through the weekend, so you have some time to browse the complete assortment of deals. But don't wait too long: Many items are already low in stock and once these offers expire, the prices will go back up. Head to Amazon's new home and kitchen sale to check out every deal, or start your shopping with this curated list below.

Amazon

Buy It! Half Price Drapes Plush Velvet Curtain, $44.51 (orig. $139.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lush Decor Serena Ruched Flower Comforter Set, $105.83 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Conair Handheld Garment Steamer, $49.95 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lush Decor Blue Cynthia Jacobean Shower Curtain, $16.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Oxo Good Grips Seven Piece Pop Container Set, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid Beacon Oven Mitt Set, $14.36 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Oxo Good Grips Grilling Tool Set, $44.94 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Oxo Good Grips Eight-Piece Food Storage Set, $25.14 (orig. $29.09); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.