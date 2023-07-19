Shooting in Auckland: Two People Killed by Gunman Who Stormed CBD Building Site, Shooter Also Dead, Multiple Injured

The shooting occurred at 7:22 a.m. NZST Thursday, according to officials

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 08:15PM EDT
Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Photo:

Abbie Parr/AP

Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting in CBD Auckland on Thursday just hours before the Women’s World Cup opening match, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed in a press conference

On Thursday morning, a 24-year-old armed man entered a construction site on Lower Queen Street. About 40 minutes later, at 7:22 a.m. NZST, fire alarms went off and a man began moving “through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm,” Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said in a statement.

“Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” he continued. “Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Abbie Parr/AP

Patel added that police eagle helicopters hovered over the scene and the area was cordoned off by law enforcement. Hipkins addressed the media following the incident, revealing that “six others have been injured including police” and are in the hospital.

“The sentiment from officials is that there is no national security risk — there is no change to New Zealand's national security threat level,” Hipkins said.

He explained that the shooter was armed with a pump-action shotgun — Hipkins said he does not yet know whether it is a banned firearm in New Zealand yet — and was found dead in an elevator on an upper-level of the building, where he was believed to have shot himself. 

“Police have neutralized the threat” and are not “seeking” any other suspects in connection to the incident, Hipkins said, but “there was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting.”

Hipkins confirmed he spoke to FIFA organizers shortly after the shooting and “the tournament will proceed as planned.”

“I want to reiterate that there is no wider national threat. This appears to be the actions of one individual,” he said.

Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Abbie Parr/AP

“We are committed to hosting this tournament,” he added later in the press conference.

One team’s players were staying in a hotel that was “immediately around the corner from the building,” according to officials, but they are confirmed to be safe and “will go about their normal business” once police open the site back up.

Police are still working to determine whether the gunman had a gun license — New Zealand requires all gun owners to be licensed before purchasing the weapon.

At this time, Hipkins said that he has not heard from other world leaders, but the incident occurred only “hours ago.” He also said, “There are conversations taking place now about how best to acknowledge what has happened.”

Several officials have shared statements on Twitter to speak about the event, including the Women's U.S. soccer team.

"Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe," the tweet read. "Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule."

Football Australia’s head of marketing, Peter Filopoulos, has said on Twitter that Australia stands with New Zealand.

“Deeply saddened by the shocking incident in Auckland," he wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families in these difficult times. As a peace-loving nation, we stand with New Zealand in solidarity. The situation seems to be contained now, thanks to NZ authorities. This incident is unrelated to the Women’s World Cup. Stay safe everyone."

New Zealand Nationals leader Christopher Luxon said: “We will know more as the day unfolds - but for now we must do what Kiwis do best: come together and support people who have been affected in this terrible incident.”

The US Embassy has also confirmed that Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the presidential delegation to New Zealand to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup, is safe.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Rented an Airbnb in Arizona 3 Months Before Making the Super Bowl to Save Money
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Carlee Russell Searched for Amber Alerts, Movie 'Taken' Before Vanishing, Police See No Evidence of Abduction
ABC News investigative documentary 3212 Un-Redacted
Ex-ABC Investigative Journalist Expected to Plead Guilty in Child Pornography Case After Dropbox Tip
Katie Koch, Joel Manke, Ill. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Wis. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Case: Mom Says 'Hopefully' Suspect Is Being Pursued, Police Say No Evidence of Toddler on Road
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXotcm5sU6t/?img_index=1 And these two for secondary: https://www.instagram.com/p/BxY1pTDJbWq/?img_index=1 HED: USWNT's Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to 'Best Friend' Katie Meyer After Her Death
USWNT's Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to 'Best Friend' Katie Meyer After Her Death
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Police Reveal Reaction of Rex Heuermann's Family After His Arrest in Long Island Serial Killer Case
Majesty williams found in mexico after being missing for 2 years
A Georgia Girl Who Vanished 2 Years Ago Was Just Found Safe in Mexico
HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mom of Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 Says Daughter Was Kidnapped by Someone Who Is 'Absolutely' at Large
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Inside the Carlee Russell Case: What Happened to Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 to Report Child Missing?
Former worker kills 2 at Harvey Shipyard before being killed by deputies
Former Employee Shot Dead After Killing 2 at Louisiana Shipyard: Police
Bridget Webster; Charity Perry; Kristin Smith; Ashley Real
Deaths of 4 Women in 3 Months Are Linked, Say Authorities in Oregon
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021
Simone Biles Says She's Managing Her Mental Health as She Returns to Gymnastics with 'Lots of Therapy'
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Hairs Found on Victims' Bodies Were Crucial Evidence Against Long Island Serial Killer Suspect: Prosecutor
Monica de Leon Barba released by kidnappers
California Woman, 30, Returns Home After Being Kidnapped in Mexico While Walking Dog 8 Months Ago
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend