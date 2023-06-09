From Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross' tragic car accident to Gregg Leakes ' long battle with cancer, here are the shocking reality TV star deaths that surprised and saddened fans.

Reality stars give fans an intimate view into their homes, careers and families, and fans in turn feel a personal connection to these celebrities. This sense of affinity and attachment leads to fans' celebrating the stars' triumphs — and grieving their tragedies. So when one of these star dies, it can be a shocking blow for the people who have followed their lives closely.

01 of 15 Anna Shay David Livingston/WireImage Bling Empire matriarch Anna Shay died unexpectedly after experiencing a stroke on June 5, PEOPLE confirmed. She was 62. “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family said in a statement. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.” The reality star is survived by her son Kenny Kemp, and though the statement alludes to Shay’s grandchildren, their identities are not publicly known.





02 of 15 Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross Ashley 'Minnie' Ross. Getty Images Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross was beloved by fans for always bringing the drama on TLC's Little Women: Atlanta, so when news broke that she was in a fatal car accident, it sent shockwaves online. "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," her management wrote on Instagram. A few weeks after the accident, a crash report obtained by TMZ determined she struck another vehicle head-on and went into a tail spin that rendered her unresponsive when paramedics came to the scene. Ross died the following day at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was 34.

03 of 15 Russell Armstrong TV personality Taylor Armstrong and husband Russell Armstrong attend Esquire House LA's 'Songs Of Hope VI' at Esquire House LA on November 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston / Getty Images Taylor Armstrong's estranged ex-husband Russell Armstrong died by suicide at age 47 in August 2011. Taylor had filed for divorce the month prior, citing physical and verbal abuse. In 2019, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about the day she found Russell's body. "I went to go meet him one day and his office was dark and he wasn't there and he was a workaholic, so it was completely unusual for that to be the case," Taylor told Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!. "I just had this sinking feeling that something terrible had happened."



04 of 15 Joey Kovar Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic The Real World: Hollywood star was found dead at a friend's home outside Chicago on August 2012, after a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. Though authorities originally believed that a deadly mixture of cocaine, Viagra, and alcohol caused his death, the Cook County Medical Examiner told TMZ the official cause was "opiate intoxication." Kovar's death not only came as shock to fans of The Real World who had witnessed his candor about his struggles on TV, but his family and friends were also taken by surprised as they believed he had been more dedicated to staying clean than ever. “Joe was in the best mind frame and direction of his life,” Melanie Tomas, the mother of Kovar’s then-2-year-old daughter Maira, told PEOPLE. “That is why this is still such a shock. Never had I seen him so dedicated to his sobriety, religion, family and friends.” Kovar was 29 at the time of his passing.

05 of 15 Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola Angela 'Big Ang' Raiola. Robin Marchant/FilmMagic Mob Wives star Angela “Big Ang” Raiola died in February 2016 from throat, lung and brain cancer, according to a Twitter post written by her friend Vinnie Medugno. “It is with sad regret that we inform you that at 3:01 a.m. Angelia Raiola peacefully ended her battle with cancer, and was called home,” he wrote. “She was surrounded by nothing but love from her immediate family, and the closest friends. YOU, (her fans) were some of the most special people in the world, and she loved you immensely. Thank you for your love, prayers, and unconditional support of Angela right to the very end.” The niece of Salvatore “Sally Dogs” Lombardi (a captain of New York’s infamous Genovese crime family), Raiola made her Mob Wives debut in 2012 and later appeared on her own spin-offs, Big Ang and Miami Monkey. She was 55.



06 of 15 Gregg Leakes Nene and Gregg Leakes. Cindy Ord/Getty Gregg Leakes, the cool, calm and always-supportive husband to Nene Leakes, was 66 when he died of colon cancer. Gregg was initially diagnosed with Stage III of the disease in 2018, but had been in remission for two years when NeNe revealed he was hospitalized and recovering from surgery following the return of his cancer in 2021. After his death, Nene reflected on their epic 25-year love story and their final days together. "The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," she told PEOPLE. "All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock." "We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening," she added.

07 of 15 Ahmad 'Real' Givens Ahmad 'Real' Givens. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage Ahmad Givens – known to fans of VH1’s Real Chance of Love as “Real” – died in 2015 from colon cancer. He was 33. Givens, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2013, opened up about receiving the news while at the New York Life 2014 National Cultural Markets Conference: "That day was very surreal. I felt like I was dreaming. It felt unreal all the way up until I had to do chemo.” Givens and his brother Kamal (aka "Chance") had been contestants on VH1’s I Love New York in 2007. The next year, the brothers went on to star on their own reality dating show, Real Chance of Love, for two seasons.

08 of 15 Diem Brown Diem Brown. Neilson Barnard/Getty Diem Brown was only 34 when she died of ovarian cancer in 2014, with which she was first diagnosed at 23. It recurred in 2012 and once more just before her death. The reality star, who rose to fame on MTV’s Real World/Road Rules Challenge, had candidly chronicled her cancer experience in a blog for PEOPLE.com. Through her journey, Brown became an advocate and inspiration for others facing similar health issues and founded MedGift, a support registry for those suffering from any illness. “I want people to know that the fight is worth it,” she told PEOPLE. “And that’s something that’s so important for me.”



09 of 15 Ryan Knight Ryan Knight. Mike Coppola/Getty In 2014, The Real World: New Orleans and The Challenge star Ryan Knight was discovered unresponsive while at a friend's house after "a night of partying" reported TMZ. “We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Ryan Knight,” said MTV in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” While initial reports were inconclusive, the medical examiner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, his hometown, determined he died of "accidental acute mixed drug and alcohol intoxication," said The Hollywood Reporter. Drugs found in his system included methadone, tramadol (a painkiller) and alprazolam. He was 29.



10 of 15 Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Christopher Boykin and Rob Dyrdek. Rebecca Sapp/WireImage Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, who starred on MTV's Rob & Big, died at age 33 in May 2017 from a heart attack, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Boykin starred opposite professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek on their reality series, before it abruptly ended in 2008 due to differences between the two.



11 of 15 Billy Brown Billy Brown. Discovery Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown died after having a seizure at the age of 68. "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," one of his sons, Bear Brown wrote on his private Instagram account alongside a photo of his parents. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed." Billy starred in the Discovery reality series alongside his family since its genesis in 2014.

12 of 15 Nikki McKibbin Nikki McKibbin. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic American Idol's first season made instant stars out of Kelly Clarkson, Justin Guarini and Nikki McKibbin, who took third place that year. McKibbin opened up about her experience with substance abuse after the show; in 2008, she appeared on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew as well as the spinoff series Sober House. In the years following, she expressed her frustration about being pigeonholed as an addict due to her public struggles. “I did deal with addiction and that was hard, and I, unfortunately, made that a public thing with Dr. Drew ... Now people always assume that I’m on something even when I’m not. I get it, though. I lied so much and was in such denial that how can you possibly believe me? I get it,” she told PEOPLE at a charity event in 2019. McKibbin died in 2020 from an aneurysm. She was 42.

13 of 15 Gia Allemand Gia Allemand. Rodney Itier/WireImage Gia Allemand, The Bachelor contestant who competed for Jake Pavelka’s heart on season 14, died by suicide in 2013 at age 29. Her boyfriend at the time, former NBA player, Ryan Anderson, found Allemand and called 911; she was she remained in critical condition and on life support. “Due to a critical loss of brain and organ function, life support was withdrawn,” the family announced on Aug. 14, 2013. “Ms. Allemand passed away peacefully with her mother, boyfriend, and other lifelong friends by her side. As a practicing Christian, Gia did receive the sacrament of last rites.” Anderson spoke out about her death the following year to bring awareness to mental health issues: "I think it’s really important for me to talk about it. People need to put a face to [suicide prevention and survival], and I’m O.K. being that face.”

14 of 15 Valerie Fairman Valerie Fairman. Source: Valerie Fairman/Twitter At 23 years old, former 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman was found unresponsive inside a locked bathroom at a friend’s house. The official cause of death was determined to be a drug overdose. Following her death, her ex-boyfriend David Pryce told PEOPLE he had tried to help her beat addiction, but had been unsuccessful. "I sent her to rehab one time,” he said. “She was trying to be clean, but one time I came home and she was lying on the couch passed out with a cigarette burning, that was it [for me]. We wouldn’t have a place to live if she [had] burnt the house down.” “She went in for a 28-day program, but then she ended up moving in with her sister after that. She’s been on and off ever since. It’s just a shame,” he adds. Fairman is survived by her daughter, Nevaeh Lynn, whom she welcomed on the MTV reality show.