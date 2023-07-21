Shock Twist at Columbus Zoo as 'Male' Gorilla Gives Birth to Surprise Baby Girl

The Ohio zoo believed Sully the gorilla, who arrived at the facility in 2019, was a male until they found the primate cradling a baby gorilla on July 20

By Nikki Dobrin
Updated on July 21, 2023 05:19PM EDT
Columbus zoo finds out male gorilla is female when she gave birth
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium finds out male gorilla is female when she gave birth. Photo:

Columbus zoo/Facebook

It's a girl! And it's also another girl! 

In a shocking but nonetheless joyous turn of events, an Ohio zoo discovered upon the birth of its newest western lowland gorilla that the baby's mother was not male — as the zookeepers initially thought — but female.

The new baby's mother, an 8-year-old primate named Sully, who has been a resident at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium since 2019, was believed to be a male gorilla — that is until her carers came to her enclosure early Thursday and discovered her holding her unexpected infant. 

The following announcement was made on the zoo's official Facebook page: "We have an adorable surprise to share with all of you today! Our gorilla family just got a little bigger with the unexpected birth of a female baby gorilla! But here's the other incredible part: our dedicated keepers recently discovered that the proud mom, who was initially believed to be a male, is actually a female gorilla. Talk about a surprise twist!"

Columbus zoo finds out male gorilla is female when she gave birth

Columbus zoo/Facebook

According to the zoo's official blog, such a situation occurs because it can be difficult to tell the sex of a gorilla when they are young. 

"Until about age 8, males and females are about the same size, and they don't have prominent sex organs," the blog stated. "As gorillas age, they become sexually dimorphic, meaning males and females look very different. However, males don't develop their characteristic large size, silver backs, and large head bumps (called sagittal crests) until age 12 or later." 

Sully was not born at Columbus Zoo, and her original carers maintained a "hands-off approach in their care," which may explain why her previous home thought the new mom was a male.

"Upon arriving at the Columbus Zoo," the blog explained, "Sully was a young and healthy animal and did not need any procedures requiring immobilization that would have led to this discovery sooner."

Additionally, female gorillas tend to have large and distended bellies, making identifying a pregnancy challenging. Typically, female gorillas reach sexual maturity between eight to 10 years of age.

"The infant appears to be healthy, and first-time mom Sully is taking good care of her," the zoo posted to its blog. "The veterinary and animal care teams have not yet approached the infant, giving them time to bond with one another and with the rest of the troop, but will conduct a wellness exam soon."

Columbus zoo finds out male gorilla is female when she gave birth

Columbus zoo/Facebook

Sully lives in a troop of gorillas that includes three males and five females. The zoo intends to perform a DNA test to determine her baby's father, and there are no plans to remove the new mom and her baby to a new enclosure. "The troop is supportive of Sully and the infant, and they will remain as a social group," according to the zoo's blog.

In 1956, baby girl Colo was the first gorilla born in captivity at the Columbus Zoo. Sully's newborn marks the 34th gorilla born at the wildlife facility. 

"This exciting event shines a spotlight on the importance of preserving these magnificent creatures and their habitats," the zoo posted to its Facebook page. "Now that Sully and her baby have had some time to bond with one another and other members of their troop, we are proud to invite gorilla fans to officially celebrate the baby's birth by visiting the indoor gorilla habitat."

