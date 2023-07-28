Shirtless Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Abs During Fun-Filled Ibiza Getaway with Friends

The Canadian singer enjoyed a Mediterranean vacation with a few bikini-clad friends following his reported split from Camila Cabello in June

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 28, 2023 04:09PM EDT
Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
Shawn Mendes shows a friend something on his phone while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain. Photo:

GTres / SplashNews.com

Nothing is holding back Shawn Mendes from enjoying his relaxing getaway in Ibiza, Spain! 

On Friday, the "Stitches" singer, 24, showed off his ripped abs while vacationing in the Spanish hotspot. On the trip, he wore a green swimsuit and was joined by a few friends on a boating excursion around the Mediterranean Sea. 

Mendes enjoyed several relaxing activities during the outing, including cooling down with a quick dip in the sea and showing his bikini-clad friends something on his phone as they lounged on the boat. 

Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

GTres / SplashNews.com

He also showed off his many tattoos as he soaked up the Spanish sun.

Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Mendes later added a few more pieces to his outfit: a white button-down shirt, denim tote bag, and black sunglasses.

Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.

GTres / SplashNews.com

The "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" singer's European getaway comes after he and ex Camila Cabello, 26, went their separate ways following a romantic reconciliation in June. The couple called it quits the first time around in November 2021 after dating for two years. 

Following their most recent split, a source opened up to PEOPLE about why the short-lived reunion didn't last. 

"Shawn is still growing and discovering himself. He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy," the insider told PEOPLE. "He has a lot more living and learning in his future."

They added: "The timing was wrong for Shawn and Camila." 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
John Shearer/Getty

In April, the exes sparked rumors that they were getting back together after they were spotted kissing at Coachella. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair "always seemed to have a special connection" and had "been friendly for months."

Rumors that the two had rekindled their relationship were fueled even more after they were seen sharing PDA multiple times while out and about in Los Angeles and New York City. In late May, they attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour together in New Jersey. 

Mendes released a new song called "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" in early June after Canadian wildfires sent a thick blanket of smoke throughout parts of the United States. 

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 at the time of the release, the singer opened up about how the song also relates to his current struggles in his personal life. 

"I was upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment," he said. "And I was in the studio, and this moment of just deep frustration came over me, and I finally started to feel this inspiration come."

