Shirtless Keanu Reeves Sips Bubbly and Lounges on a Boat During Italy Vacation — See the Photos!

The 'John Wick' star enjoyed a relaxing boating excursion with his sister Kim on Wednesday during their trip to Capri

Updated on August 3, 2023
Keanu Reeves is enjoying some fun in the sun during his Italian getaway!

The John Wick star, 58, spent some quality time with his sister Kim Reeves as the two relaxed on a boat off the celeb-favorite island of Capri.

In photos snapped of the siblings, Keanu was seen pouring a glass of bubbly while chatting with his sister. He sported only a pair of khaki swim trunks and a full beard as he lounged on the deck and took a dip in the Mediterranean Sea.

Back on board, the Matrix actor later covered up with a gray button down and accessorized with a hat and sunglasses. 

He ended the day with another adventure as he was spotted riding a bright yellow vespa in a white button down and black pants. 

Keanu is hardly the only A-lister in the area this summer. The island of Capri and the nearby Amalfi Coast are favorite warm weather hotspots for celebrities.

Last month, Jennifer Connelly was spotted on a beach outing with husband Paul Bettany on the island. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent part of their honeymoon there in 2021. Mariah Carey famously took a dip in her gown in the turuoise waters in 2022.

Other famous fans include Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Alex Rodriguez and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who make regular summer visits.

While Keanu may have been in vacation mode this week, he’s been busy reuniting with his band, Dogstar, after a 20-year hiatus.

The alternative rock outfit took the stage at Napa Valley's BottleRock festival in May and performed songs from 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending, as well two tracks from their upcoming album titled "Glimmer" and "Flowers."

Keanu Reeves and Dogstar

Dogstar was formed in the mid-'90s with Keanu as bassist and backing vocalist.

Keanu's family outing included just one of his three younger sisters, Kim His other siblings are Karina and Emma. He's previously invited his sisters to be a part of special moments in his career. Karina and Kim, who is also an actor, have both been at his side on the red carpet through the years.

Kim told PEOPLE in a 1995 feature, “My brother is my prince. He listens to every word, to every comma after every word, that you are saying.”

