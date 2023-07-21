Shirtless Jeremy Allen White Breaks a Sweat Post-Workout: Photos

'The Bear' actor showed off his toned physique while exercising in Los Angeles on Friday

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on July 21, 2023 01:05PM EDT
Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills.
Photo:

BACKGRID

Yes, chef! Jeremy Allen White is bringing the heat this summer — and not just in the kitchen. 

The Bear star, 32, was spotted shirtless while exercising in Los Angeles on Friday. The actor showed off his fit physique as he wore a New York Mets baseball cap, black shorts and a tank top tucked into the waistband. He also sported simple white sneakers and Nike socks. 

White’s tattoos were also on full display, including a triangle on his chest, a hummingbird with his daughter Ezer’s name on his bicep, and a heart tattoo on his forearm that is a nod to his ex-wife Addison Timlin. In May, Timlin, 32, filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage. Ezer was born in 2018 and their second daughter Dolores was born in 2020.

The actor’s muscular arms have been a hot topic since fans started swooning over his chef character in The Bear, and they were in full view while he was working out on Friday. 

Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills.

BACKGRID

In May, the actor opened up about getting in shape for his next role in the wrestling drama, The Iron Claw, where he plays real-life wrestler Kerry Von Erich. 

"Yes, eating all the time," he told Esquire. "Like, never stopping. In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It's really just gross. You're trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don't feel great. I was training as well, but, I don't know, trying to get that big, it's no way to live."

White stars opposite Zac Efron in the film, who plays former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich. “Zac’s a maniac,” White said about his costar. “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”

White has also kept busy in Los Angeles lately by joining fellow actors on the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike, including a sweet reunion with his Shameless cast. 

White starred in Shameless for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021 alongside Noel Fisher, Shanola Hampton, Isidora Goreshter, Steve Howey and Zach McGowan, who were all present with him on the picket lines on Thursday.

While White became a fan favorite for his performance as Lip Gallagher, he’s established himself as a critic pick with his role as Chicago chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in The Bear. He was recently nominated for an Emmy Award and won a Golden Globe in 2022 for his performance.

The actor has garnered attention as the tortured former fine-dining chef who is fighting to save his family’s struggling Italian beef sandwich shop. His tousled hair and beefy (pun intended) biceps were of particular interest for viewers, which prompted him to be donned the "Internet's new boyfriend" and to become the subject of several jokes, including a notable New Yorker cartoon.

White recently opened up about the recognition he’s getting to Vanity Fair, saying "I really don't pay too much attention to it."

Even though he chooses not to focus on it, there is someone else keeping White in the know. "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice," he revealed.

"I've been acting since I was 18. I was on this show [Shameless] for 11 years that was popular, but I wasn't getting as much attention then as I am now," he continued. "I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already. I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case."

