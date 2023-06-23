Shinedown Score a Mainstream Hit with 'A Symptom of Being Human': 'It's a Song About Taking a Breath' (Exclusive)

Legendary rock band Shinedown has big plans for their mind-altering hit ‘A Symptom of Being Human.”

"We've got a bunch of different versions of the song right now," says Shinedown lead singer Brent Smith to PEOPLE. "We did this new pop remix and we've got a piano version coming out and an acoustic version coming out after that." He laughs. "Heck, we could do a gospel version or a reggae remix! We'll do whatever we need to do to get it out there."

Indeed, the importance of "A Symptom of Being Human" can't go understated, illuminating the fact that we all are a work in progress. And it's this important reminder that has the song going mainstream, currently charting in the Top 20 of the Hot AC charts with the blessing of Smith and his Shinedown bandmates — bassist Eric Bass, guitarist Zach Myers and drummer Barry Kerch.

"We had to make sure that people understood how necessary this song is and what it represents, and the fact that we want as many people as possible to hear it," says Smith, 45, upon the release of "A Symptom of Being Human (Pop Remix)" on Friday. "That's why we chose to find a way to broaden the audience."

Shinedown. Sanjay Parikh

Certainly, Shinedown has captivated many an audience in its lengthy career, having claimed over 6.5 billion global streams, 20 No. 1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles and 10 million albums sold worldwide.

"I'm in a band that's been talking about mental health for the better part of two decades," says Smith, who alongside his Shinedown bandmates donated $1 from every ticket sold to their sold-out US. spring arena tour to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "The one thing that the pandemic taught me was to have an immense amount of empathy for everybody on this planet because you don't know what somebody's going through."

And it was amid these feelings that “A Symptom of Being Human’ materialized.

"It's a song about taking a breath and understanding we all are going to face obstacles in life, but you have to embrace the trials and tribulations," says Smith, who wrote the song alongside his Shinedown bandmate Eric Bass amid the pandemic. "We've had people say that ‘A Symptom of Being Human’ is like a security blanket. If they feel panicky or nervous or anxious, they'll literally put the song on, and it calms them down. That's the beauty of music."

And while a good portion of the multi-platinum, record-breaking band's career has been in the rock category, the future of the band just might have no limits.

"I've never been somebody that felt like music needed to be put into a box," explains Smith. "When we go into a studio, we're not writing a record because we want to get it played on this radio station, or we want this type of person to listen to it. Everyone talks about pop music, rock music, metal music, urban rap… it should just be about all music."

And if Smith is being totally honest, he always knew "A Symptom of Being Human" was going to be one of the songs that always had the power to change the world… if the world let it in.

"It was always 'Symptom' for me,” says Smith, who will embark on the fall headlining amphitheater run of The Revolutions Live Tour kicking off Sept. 3 with his Shinedown bandmates. "That was the main song on this record [Planet Zero] that I really wanted to get an opportunity to do something great."