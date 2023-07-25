Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Son Reflects on Finding Good in ‘Traumatic’ 2013 Incidents: ‘Truly Grateful That I’m Alive’

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s son Etienne Maurice reflected on two of the scariest moments of his life following a recent AARP: The Magazine cover story.

In the publication's August/September issue, the Abbott Elementary star recalled two terrible incidents that occurred to Etienne in 2013: a DUI during college in which he suffered a concussion that “changed his whole brain” and a mugging in which Etienne was shot three times. “He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him,” Ralph recalled.

While both accidents proved to be “traumatic” for Etienne, 31, he also said on Twitter Tuesday that the experiences paved the way to the meaningful work he's doing now as CEO and founder of WalkGood Productions, an independent film and TV production company that brings people “from all walks of life” together to create original stories.

“I just want to hop on here and let everybody know that I’m okay, and that [those incidents] happened 9, 10 years ago,” Etienne said in a video he tweeted. “Two very separate situations that happened. They did not happen at the same time, and they didn’t happen recently, either. But I say all that to say that those experiences happened, and it led me to what I’m doing right now with WalkGood.”

Later in the clip, Etienne showed off WalkGood’s new creative space in Los Angeles centered around “community healing” and “community building.”

Ralph shares Etienne and her daughter Ivy-Victoria (who also goes by "Coco"), 28, with ex-husband Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001.

Elsewhere in her cover story, the actress revealed that she always “knew I was going to be somebody’s mother," calling her children “my greatest gift.”

“When I met their father, my first husband, I could see my children just as clearly as they are in life right now, and I said, ‘Oh, I know the assignment right here,’ ” she explained. “We got married and had our son, Etienne, and our daughter, Coco.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“If I had a regret in life, it would be that I didn’t have more children," she added. "But I have two beautiful children.”

Etienne and Ivy-Victoria have long supported their mother. When Ralph won her first Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series in 2022, Etienne shared a video on Instagram of himself and his sister screaming in their seats.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!," he captioned the post. "@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022."