Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Son Reflects on Finding Good in ‘Traumatic’ 2013 Incidents: ‘Truly Grateful That I’m Alive’

"But I say all that to say that those experiences happened, and it led me to what I’m doing right now," Etienne Maurice said

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 09:30PM EDT
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo:

emma McIntyre/Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s son Etienne Maurice reflected on two of the scariest moments of his life following a recent AARP: The Magazine cover story.

In the publication's August/September issue, the Abbott Elementary star recalled two terrible incidents that occurred to Etienne in 2013: a DUI during college in which he suffered a concussion that “changed his whole brain” and a mugging in which Etienne was shot three times. “He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him,” Ralph recalled.

While both accidents proved to be “traumatic” for Etienne, 31, he also said on Twitter Tuesday that the experiences paved the way to the meaningful work he's doing now as CEO and founder of WalkGood Productions, an independent film and TV production company that brings people “from all walks of life” together to create original stories.

“I just want to hop on here and let everybody know that I’m okay, and that [those incidents] happened 9, 10 years ago,” Etienne said in a video he tweeted. “Two very separate situations that happened. They did not happen at the same time, and they didn’t happen recently, either. But I say all that to say that those experiences happened, and it led me to what I’m doing right now with WalkGood.”

Later in the clip, Etienne showed off WalkGood’s new creative space in Los Angeles centered around “community healing” and “community building.”

Ralph shares Etienne and her daughter Ivy-Victoria (who also goes by "Coco"), 28, with ex-husband Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001.

Elsewhere in her cover story, the actress revealed that she always “knew I was going to be somebody’s mother," calling her children “my greatest gift.”

“When I met their father, my first husband, I could see my children just as clearly as they are in life right now, and I said, ‘Oh, I know the assignment right here,’ ” she explained. “We got married and had our son, Etienne, and our daughter, Coco.” 

Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles,

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“If I had a regret in life, it would be that I didn’t have more children," she added. "But I have two beautiful children.”

Etienne and Ivy-Victoria have long supported their mother. When Ralph won her first Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series in 2022, Etienne shared a video on Instagram of himself and his sister screaming in their seats

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!," he captioned the post. "@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022."

Related Articles
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
Matt Lauer, Shamin Abas
Matt Lauer Prefers to Stay 'Low-Key' in 'Happy' Relationship with Shamin Abas: 'They Are Very Much Together'
LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves
PAMELA BLAIR
Pamela Blair, 'All My Children' and 'A Chorus Line' Actress, Dead at 73
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Ever Do' as 2 Hometowns Loom
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank’s Daughter Calls Comic-Con Memorial for the Late 'Power Rangers' Star 'Bitter and Sweet'
Cole Sprouse Teases Foot Fetishist Fans
Cole Sprouse Teases His Fans with Foot Fetishes: 'It's Okay ... I See You All Engaging'
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Aren't Worried About Dave Coulier's Competing 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast: There's 'Room for All of Us'
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Aren't Worried About Dave Coulier's Competing 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)
WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, BILL GEDDIE, JOY BEHAR, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
'The View' Hosts Honor Co-Creator Bill Geddie on First Show After His Death: 'He Remained Active in Our Lives'
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
CLAIM TO FAME: Its Giving Karma. GABRIEL, MONAY, CHRIS, COLE
'Claim to Fame': Cole Says He Had a 'Target' on Him Before Exit, Talks Sister Alicia Keys' Support (Exclusive)
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
Daymond John
‘Shark Tank’ Investor Daymond John Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Former Contestants