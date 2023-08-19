Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)

"I see parts of my best self in my children," the 'Abbott Elementary' star tells PEOPLE, adding that her stylist daughter and wellness philanthropist son are "not looking at me to help them do this or that"

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty

When it comes to her children, Sheryl Lee Ralph has many things to be proud of, including their hard-won professional success.

Ralph's daughter Ivy-Victoria (who also goes by "Coco"), 28, is currently the Abbott Elementary star's stylist, while Etienne, 31, is the CEO and founder of WalkGood, an organization in Los Angeles dedicated to bringing people from "all walks of life" together through the arts, health and wellness. The actress shares both children with ex-husband Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001.

"I'm so proud of them," says Ralph, who spoke with PEOPLE to promote her partnership with MadeGood on its Share Some Good Fund. "They're not looking at me to help them do this or that. They're not using nepotism. They're not coming to me saying, 'Can you call this? Can you do that?' They're doing it themselves, and I just respect them so much for that."

"Sometimes I say, 'Well, can I help?' They're like, 'No, mom, we got this. We got this.' And I'm like, 'Wow, you really do got this,'" she adds.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (C) and children Ivy-Victoria Maurice (L) and Etienne Maurice attend the premiere of Broad Green Pictures' "Just Getting Started" at ArcLight Hollywood on December 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Ralph, 66, says that while her daughter follows in the footsteps of her mother, designer Ivy Ralph, Coco has a fashion sensibility all her own. That has proven itself out time and again with show-stopping looks, like the custom gold strapless grown from Haitian designer Jovana Louis she dressed her mother in for the Critics Choice Awards this January.

"Coco was always in the cutting room," the actress explains. "I don't know how it came to her, but she's good at this. She gets it. She has totally elevated my style. She has given me a look that makes other women say, 'Oh, my God, I need to try that,' or "Why don't I try being more colorful?'"

The Abbott Elementary star also discussed Etienne's two terrible incidents in 2013: a car accident, and a mugging where he was shot three times — twice in his leg and once where a bullet grazed his forehead.

Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles,
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph arrive at the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Those scary moments were extremely trying for Ralph. "There are moments in your children's lives that will bring you to your knees," she explains. "Sometimes in exhaustion. God's willing, it is in prayer. People talk about testimony. The test has become a testimony. The pain has brought him through with greater purpose. And through his own experiences in life, he is able to be of better help and service to others."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Etienne, who reflected on those traumatic experiences on social media in July, proposed to Stephanie Wash, his longtime girlfriend and a journalist at ABC News, that same month.

"He's got an incredible partner," Ralph says proudly. "She's beautiful and smart."

Related Articles
Jesse Palmer, Emely Fardo
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their First Baby (Exclusive)
Laverne-Cox-OLT082823
Laverne Cox on Dreamy Hamptons Staycation with Boyfriend: 'Any Time I'm with My Guy It's Magical' (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Monday, November 26, 2018
Hoda Kotb Says Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'Happier Than She's Ever Been' as Former 'Today' Co-Host Turns 70
Sheree Whitfield Praises Ex Bob Whitfield's Involvement with Granddaughter Mecca at Sip & See
Shereé Whitfield Praises Ex Bob Whitfield's Involvement with Granddaughter Mecca at Sip & See (Exclusive)
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Alba Says Therapy Has Given Daughters a 'Language Where They Can Communicate with Me' (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, son Etienne Maurice and the bride-to-be ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash
Sheryl Lee Ralph Celebrates Son Etienne's Engagement: 'I'm So Inspired, I Love It'
The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Creator Jenny Han Dishes On Book-to-TV Changes in Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)
Christine and Janelle Brown shot in Salt Lake City Utah on July 19, 2023
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals When She Knew Marriage to Kody Was Done: 'This Burden Came Off Me' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls (Exclusive)
90 Day's Cleo and Christian
90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Hoda Kotb Praises How 'Unabashedly Herself' Jenna Bush Hager Is: 'People Spend Their Whole Lives Trying' (Exclusive)
Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown Sister Wives - 2010
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Opens Up About Jealousy in Polygamy: 'I Thought I Was a Bad Person' (Exclusive)
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Life with Kody Has Been 'Hell' at Times amid Splits but 'He's Doing His Best' (Exclusive)
Sister Wives PEOPLE cover
Christine Brown on Why Her and Her Sister Wives' Marriages to Kody Were a 'Success' Despite Splits (Exclusive)