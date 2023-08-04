Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Urged Her to Go to Therapy: 'The More You Deny It the More You Need It' (Exclusive)

The 'Abbott Elementary' star — who recently opened up about a harrowing period when her son was attacked after being in a brain-damaging car accident — tells PEOPLE she has "been made stronger by it all"

By
Esther Kang,
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
JP Mangalindan,
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Alex Cramer
Published on August 4, 2023 09:24PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MACRO)
Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty for MACRO

Sheryl Lee Ralph isn’t afraid to seek out help when she needs it. 

The Abbott Elementary star, 66, recently opened up about a harrowing period in 2013 when her son Etienne, 31, was mugged and stabbed after being involved in a brain-damaging car accident.

With the scary moment now 10 years behind them, Ralph is getting candid about how she was able to push past that troubling time — and the important role her daughter Ivy-Victoria, now 28, played at the time.

“My daughter said to me, 'Mommy, you need therapy because you have been traumatized,’” she told PEOPLE while attending Project Angel Food's "Rise to the Challenge" ceremony on Thursday. “And I was like, 'No, I haven't.' And she said, 'See? You're the kind of person that really needs it.' The more you deny it the more you need it. And I was just like, ‘Wow.’”

Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

emma McIntyre/Getty

The actress revealed that her experiences as a “child of integration” had made her adverse to seeking out help from others. She also explained how she was “set up” to take on her problems with “slings and arrows.”

“You're literally set up to be hurt by the forces that come for you, and I think that I've been in that position my whole life, that it's like, ‘Okay, what's one more back stab?’” Ralph said of her past and how she’s learned from her experiences. “But we will get through it, because I have gotten through it in the past. And I think in some way, I've been made stronger by it all.”

Though Etienne’s accident led to her own trauma, the Dreamgirls star told PEOPLE in a separate interview, where she was promoting her partnership with MadeGood, that she has walked away with a very valuable lesson about motherhood: "You've got to love your children to their better self.”

“There are moments in your children's lives that will bring you to your knees,” she explained. “Sometimes in exhaustion. God's willing, it is in prayer. But as a parent sometimes you have got to dig deep in your soul and never give up on your children."

Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph, daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice and husband/Senator Vincent Hughes attend Sheryl Lee Ralph's 27th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing event at Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Etienne Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Senator Vincent Hughes. Robin L Marshall/Getty

Referencing Etienne's nonprofit WalkGoodLA, which is centered around healing, mental health and overall well-being, Ralph added: "For me, when I look at my children and I think about mistakes, I said, 'Listen, that was a learning curve. Now, what would be awful through some of these things is if you didn't learn, but obviously you have learned.' People talk about testimony. The test has become a testimony. The pain has brought him through with greater purpose. And through his own experiences in life, he is able to be of better help and service to others."

Last month, Ralph revealed she had physically broken down when she learned of Etienne’s injuries in a cover story for AARP Magazine’s August/September issue.

“When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain,” she explained. “Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him.”

When Ralph heard that her son had been shot, she “collapsed and dropped the phone.”

“I didn’t even listen to the rest. But they didn’t kill him, thank God,” the Emmy winner said. “Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ralph shares Etienne and Ivy-Victoria (who also goes by "Coco") with ex Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001.

In her cover story for AARP, the actress said she always “knew I was going to be somebody’s mother," calling her children “my greatest gift.”

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MACRO)
Sheryl Lee Ralph 'Collapsed' After Her Son Had a Brain-Damaging Car Accident Then Was Shot 3 Times in 2013
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Son Reflects on Finding Good in 'Traumatic' 2013 Incidents: 'Truly Grateful That I'm Alive'
Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining Healthy Relationship with Exes After Their Divorces
Jennifer Garner, Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining ‘Healthy Relationships’ with Exes for Their Kids
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Gregory and Janine 'Need Therapy' Before They Give Romance a Shot
US actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Life in Photos
Atlanta Driver Survives Being Impaled by Tree While Driving through Storm
Man Survives Being Impaled After Tree Crashes Through Car During Storm: ‘We Were Both in Shock,’ Says Wife
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Share Emotional Video Celebrating Her Emmy Win: We Are so Proud of You'
Sheryl Lee Ralph and United States Senator Vincent J. Hughes (D-PA) attend The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Sheryl Lee Ralph's Husband? All About Vincent Hughes
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralpharrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Daughter for Golden Look at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Stylist of Choice'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by a 'Famous TV Judge'
Tyler James Williams at Essence Fest
Tyler James Williams on Using His Platform to 'Affect Change' — and How 'Abbott Elementary' Plays a Part
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Stylist Daughter Told Her to 'Rise Like a Phoenix, but Younger' on SAG Awards Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends a private reception honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph hosted by Better Brothers Los Angeles and BLK at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Judge Joe Brown attends eZWay Studios Grand Opening and Eric Zuley Birthday Celebration on March 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)
Judge Joe Brown Threatens to Sue over Rumors He Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on the Inspiration Behind Her AIDS Activism: 'Somebody's Got to do Something'
Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 80th Golden Globes After Party Powered By Billboard
Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Uplifting Young Black Designers, Including Her Stylist Daughter Ivy Coco 