Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready'

"No more alimony payments for you!" the 'Sherri' host shouted at a tackling balloon, seemingly referencing her contentious split from Lamar Sally

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 31, 2023 07:35 PM

Sherri Shepherd has some new moves, thanks to Terry Crews. The America’s Got Talent host and former NFL player stopped by Sherri today and shared some tackling techniques with the TV personality — and she didn’t hold back while trying them out.

“Now, Terry, I've been working out really hard, but I need to be ready for anything that's happening on the streets of New York,” said Shepherd, 56. “Because I’ve been working out, but you got to show me all the tackling tips.” 

Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80QaOlq0RD8

youtube

“Listen," replied Crews, 54, "I’m going to show you something, but remember I wasn’t that good — which is why I got cut. But I’ve made a couple of tackles in my career so I’m going to show you the techniques.” 

He began to demonstrate: “First of all, you have to line up and see the person you are tackling. You have to line up with them. Then you have to turn yourself to the side. But listen, always look at the hips ... someone will fake you out with the hands, but the hips will never move. Let me show you how to do that! You take ‘em down, and then you have to step over them like you don’t care.”

Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80QaOlq0RD8

youtube

After charging into the dummy, Shepherd lifted the dummy up and slammed it back down while shouting, “No more alimony payments for you!”

Sherri Shepherd Shades Her Ex While Learning How to Tackle from Ex-NFL Pro Terry Crews: 'I Need to Be Ready' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80QaOlq0RD8

youtube

The comment was seemingly in reference to her split from Lamar Sally, whom she married in August 2011 before the pair eventually split in May 2014. Three months later in August, Shepherd and Sally welcomed welcomed baby boy Lamar Sally, Jr. via surrogate, which led to a contentious child support battle

Sally maintained physical custody of the child, and in 2017 a judge denied his request for financial support because it was determined Shepherd did not have a genetic connection to the boy, who was conceived using Sally's sperm and a donor egg. (Shepherd's ex made another attempt at upping his child support payments in 2020, but was once again denied.)

Shepherd addressed her divorce on The Queen Latifah Show in 2014, telling the Queen Latifah: “As long as you can get up and stand up, it’s another chance to get things right. And I’m doing really well.” 

She added, “Now if he would stop talking about it in public I would be doing better. But I’m doing great. I’m moving. I’m grooving. Everything is good.”

When asked when she knew it was time to move on from her marriage, Shepherd replied, “When your physical well-being is at threat and I think when your emotional well-being is,” she said. “For me, I have a [son Jeffrey Jr.] who can’t afford to see me laid out on the floor having a nervous breakdown, because I live and everything I do is for Jeffrey.”

America's Got Talent airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and Sherri airs weekdays (check local listings).

