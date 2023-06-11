Sherri Shepherd Celebrates Sending Son Jeffrey Jr. to His High School Prom: ‘I Think I Did Alright!’

Sherri Shepherd is one proud parent!

Shepherd, 56, has revealed she got emotional at the sight of her son Jeffrey Jr., 18, — who she shares with her ex-husband Jeffrey Tarpley, 56 — attending his high school prom, and that she was left particularly impressed with his manners towards his prom date.

“Mom why are you crying? It’s just my prom!” Watching my son put a corsage on his date’s wrist and helping her into the car… whew I think I did alright! #promnight,” the Daytime Emmy winner captioned the carousel of images and video she posted on Instagram on Saturday.



Shepherd's post showed the details of her son's look and shared behind-the-scenes preparation that went into his prom night. In the first image, the Sherri host's son posed on a red carpet that had been cordoned off with a red velvet rope. The teen wore a black suit and blue bow tie and matching blue kerchief, but kept the look modern with a pair of bright white sneakers.

Sherri Shepard/ Instagram

The next few images showed Jeffrey Jr. as he got ready for the big event, putting on his suit and lacing up his fresh sneakers. In other shots, mom and son posed and hugged together in front of a building, and Jeffrey posed solo inside, before the Shepherd revealed she had performed a few important mom duties for her son's prom night.

In one adorable photo, Shepherd — who was dressed in a hot pink tank top and white cargo pants — brushed her son’s hair in the bathroom as he held a white towel around his neck. The TV host helped her son get ready and even pinned his buttonhole flower onto his suit jacket, although a video in the post showed that Shepherd made a few attempts before successfully attaching the

The clip showed Shepherd struggling to pin the buttonhole on her son's jacket, and revealed that she didn't quite have the experience needed to perform the task. “If I had gone to my prom, I’d know how this…” she is heard saying in the video.



Shepherd with her son Jeffrey. Sherri Shepherd/Instagram

Shepherd certainly took her son's prom outfit seriously, but she was at the center of a funnier appearance-related moment back in May. She — and her wig — caused quite the commotion during an episode of her daytime talk show, when the hairpiece fell off her head in the middle of a segment.

Shepherd was talking about one of her favorite preachers Sarah Jakes Roberts, who recently gave a sermon where, while preaching, her wig began to slowly fall off the back of her head until she just decided to take it off and keep delivering the sermon anyway.



This prompted Shepherd to talk about her own experiences with wigs, saying, "Here's the thing, when you wear wigs, you are trusting the person that put the wig on, that it's going to be secure."



She added that there is "nothing you can do" when you're in that moment. "You can't throw down the mic and walk out and go fix it. The show must go on."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As she was speaking, Shepherd herself jumped out of her white chair, and as she did, her wig fell straight to the floor, bouncing on the band that connected it to her hair. Once the wig fell, the audience erupted into laughs and expressions of shock as the camera panned across their faces.

After the clip was posted to YouTube, comments came rolling in with praise about the hilarious moment and for Shepherd in general. Users left comments like, "This is what sets Sherri's show apart; she is funny AF. Love you, Sherri!" and "I wish I could give 10 stars to this episode, the solidarity of sisterhood is awesome" and "I am sure the whole neighborhood just heard me scream with laughter! Sherri is simply hilarious!"

