Sherri Shepherd Rocks Shimmery Catsuit for Beyoncé Concert: ‘I Felt Alien Sexy’

Sherri Shepherd is rocking a colorblock look to see Beyoncé!

The Precious star, 56, stepped out of her comfort zone to rock a head-turning catsuit for the “CUFF IT” singer’s Renaissance World Tour — complete with silver cowboy boots.

In a video posted to her Instagram set to Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” Shepherd stepped out of a door alongside her friend and comedian Yamaneika Saunders and confidently walked toward the camera, even twirling to show off her outfit.

She sported the Michele Lopez Aria Jumpsuit in a colorblock silver and black style and wore her hair in soft waves. She paired the look with a matching sparkly silver purse and silver Schutz cowboy boots — no doubt channeling Beyoncé, who wore a silver cowboy hat, for her Renaissance World Tour poster.

“@beyonce inspired me [to] step out of my comfort zone and rolling with my crazy friend @yamaneika,” she captioned the post on Instagram. “we had an amazing time at the #renaissanceworldtour.”

“We danced and sang all nite (thank God I left the high heeled boots at the hotel and opted for the @schutz cowboy flats because we walked 20 blocks just to get an @uber),” she continued, before thanking the designer of her outfit, as well as her hair and makeup teams.

She added, “I felt alien sexy❤️❤️.”

She showed off the high-heeled boots she did not end up wearing, which were placed on a table, as well as what appeared to be a replica of Beyoncé’s silvery reflective cowboy hat on her Instagram Story.

Shepard hinted at her outfit on a May episode of her daytime talk show Sherri, sharing that she had bought five tickets for her glam team and that they were “working on their outfits now.”

“We are gonna look like Earth, Wind and Fire at that dang ol’ concert,” she quipped. “I’m telling you, we are sewing those outfits together. We’re either gonna look like Earth, Wind and Fire or the Village People.”

She also made sure to turn on the energy for the night after previously calling out some fans at one of Beyoncé concerts in Stockholm, Sweden, for just watching the show without getting up and dancing in the same episode.

“I’m telling you in Stockholm, Sweden, I wouldn’t even want to work that hard if I’m Beyoncé. All the stuff she’s done… If I was her background dancer I would literally be like ‘Why am I doing all this work and nobody even doing nothing.’”

“These tickets are so expensive for Beyoncé. If you gonna spend all that money, you gotta go crazy. You have too,” she added.