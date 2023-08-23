Sherri Shepherd Rocks Shimmery Catsuit for Beyoncé Concert: ‘I Felt Alien Sexy’

“We had an amazing time at the Renaissance World Tour," Shepherd wrote on social media

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:11PM EDT
Sherri Shepherd Rocks Shimmery Catsuit for Beyonce Concert
Photo:

Sherri Shepherd/Instagram; Dimitrios Kambouris/Variety via Getty

Sherri Shepherd is rocking a colorblock look to see Beyoncé!

The Precious star, 56, stepped out of her comfort zone to rock a head-turning catsuit for the “CUFF IT” singer’s Renaissance World Tour — complete with silver cowboy boots.

In a video posted to her Instagram set to Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” Shepherd stepped out of a door alongside her friend and comedian Yamaneika Saunders and confidently walked toward the camera, even twirling to show off her outfit. 

She sported the Michele Lopez Aria Jumpsuit in a colorblock silver and black style and wore her hair in soft waves. She paired the look with a matching sparkly silver purse and silver Schutz cowboy boots — no doubt channeling Beyoncé, who wore a silver cowboy hat, for her Renaissance World Tour poster.

“@beyonce inspired me [to] step out of my comfort zone and rolling with my crazy friend @yamaneika,” she captioned the post on Instagram. “we had an amazing time at the #renaissanceworldtour.” 

“We danced and sang all nite (thank God I left the high heeled boots at the hotel and opted for the @schutz cowboy flats because we walked 20 blocks just to get an @uber),” she continued, before thanking the designer of her outfit, as well as her hair and makeup teams.

She added, “I felt alien sexy❤️❤️.”

Sherri Shepherd Rocks Shimmery Catsuit for Beyonce Concert
Sherri Shepherd rocks shimmery catsuit for Beyonce's concert.

Sherri Shepherd/Instagram

She showed off the high-heeled boots she did not end up wearing, which were placed on a table, as well as what appeared to be a replica of Beyoncé’s silvery reflective cowboy hat on her Instagram Story.

Shepard hinted at her outfit on a May episode of her daytime talk show Sherri, sharing that she had bought five tickets for her glam team and that they were “working on their outfits now.”

“We are gonna look like Earth, Wind and Fire at that dang ol’ concert,” she quipped. “I’m telling you, we are sewing those outfits together. We’re either gonna look like Earth, Wind and Fire or the Village People.”

She also made sure to turn on the energy for the night after previously calling out some fans at one of Beyoncé concerts in Stockholm, Sweden, for just watching the show without getting up and dancing in the same episode.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I’m telling you in Stockholm, Sweden, I wouldn’t even want to work that hard if I’m Beyoncé. All the stuff she’s done… If I was her background dancer I would literally be like ‘Why am I doing all this work and nobody even doing nothing.’”

“These tickets are so expensive for Beyoncé. If you gonna spend all that money, you gotta go crazy. You have too,” she added.

Related Articles
Zendaya 2012 fashion vs Zendaya 2023 fashion
Zendaya Still Thinks About This Questionable Outfit from a Disney Press Tour in 2012: ‘Could’ve Done Better’
Kylie Jenner vacation pics, Instagram
Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Red-Hot 'Thorn Bra' and Corset Set
Law Roach and Zendaya attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Zendaya Slams ‘Hurtful’ Internet Rumors After Viral Louis Vuitton Seating Mishap with Stylist Law Roach
Zendaya Models Bouffant Cropped Hairdo in Rare Selfie: 'Needed a Little Refresh
Zendaya Models Chic Bob Hairstyle in Rare Selfie: 'Needed a Little Refresh'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Celebrates Her Birthday in Style with Gucci Bikini Top: 'Raving into My 28th Year'
Leni Klum packs on the PDA with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky as they
Heidi Klum’s Look-Alike Daughter Leni Hits the Beach in a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023
Taylor Swift Is Making a Strong Case for a Jelly Sandals Comeback with New '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' Cover Art
Khloé Kardashian tiktok BTS 08 21 23
Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Video Shoot: ‘Come to Set with Me’
Lady Gaga at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Lady Gaga Reveals Deeper Meaning of Her Beauty Routine: A 'Healing Practice for Me Since I Was Really Young'
Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Designer Sergio Hudson Gushes Over Finding a Muse in Keke Palmer: 'There Was This Click'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Wear Matching Rain Boots in Cute OOTD Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Wear Matching Rain Boots in Cute OOTD Instagram
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit; Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings
Blake Lively Shows Off Her DIY Skills with Oversize Beaded Flower Earrings: ‘Officially a Jewelry Designer’
: Taylor Swiftâs Wedding Guest Dress for JackÂ Antonoffâs Big Day Is Total â1989â Vibes
Taylor Swift's Blue Wedding Guest Dress for Jack Antonoff's Big Day Is Giving '1989' Vibes
Jennifer Anniston WSJ
Jennifer Aniston Shares Which 'Friends' Wardrobe Pieces Are Still in Her Closet
Idina Menzel at A Conversation with Idina Menzel at The GRAMMY Museum on August 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat: ‘Wear It Proudly’