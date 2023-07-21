Sherri Shepherd, Joy Behar and 'The View' Panelists Pay Tribute to Bill Geddie After His Death

"Bill Geddie took a chance on me and believed in me and fought for me," Shepherd said of the late co-creator of 'The View' who died on Thursday at age 68

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on July 21, 2023 09:39PM EDT
After 16 years on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Joy Behar's last live show airs today
Photo:

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty 

The View co-hosts are paying their respects to the show’s co-creator Bill Geddie.

Geddie died on Thursday at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, due to a "coronary" issue, his daughter Allison confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Following the news of his death at age 68, several of The View's panelists shared tributes in honor of Geddie.

Sherri Shepherd — who co-hosted ABC talk show from 2007 to 2014 — recalled how the late television producer guided her throughout her career, she shared in a statement to PEOPLE, "I am absolutely devastated. Bill Geddie took a chance on me and believed in me and fought for me.” 

“He had a wonderful sense of humor and his advice took me through my first season of 'The Sherri Show,' ” Shepherd, 56, continued. “He was my mentor and my friend."

Joy Behar addressed his death in a tweet, writing, "We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie. As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP 'VIEWMASTER.' "

Sunny Hostin — who joined The View in 2016 — also shared a tribute to Geddie on Twitter and recalled auditioning for the TV gig.

"My friend & mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68. Bill was the 1st person to believe that I could be a national talk show host,” Hostin, 54, shared. “He told me after an audition for The View ‘you were sitting there watching the show instead of being on the show. Lean in like I know you can.’ ”

On Instagram, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who co-hosted The View from 2003 to 2013, remembered Geddie as “an authentic supporter of the voices of women on television, and challenged us daily to think and speak independently for the decade we worked together.” 

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity that both Bill Geddie and Barbara Walters gave me. He will be missed and my heart goes out to his family," Hasselbeck, 46, added.

Debbie Matenopoulos — who was one of the original hosts of The View — reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Can't believe this is true. Can't stop crying. This does not seem real. We were just texting [three] days ago about the show we were producing together. My heart is broken. There are no words."

"You were one of the last TV titans. You were and always will be one of the greats," Matenopoulos, 48, continued alongside a throwback photo of her and Geddie. "No one I have ever worked with knew what makes good TV better than you. I'm having a very hard time accepting that you are gone. May you rest in peace, my friend and mentor."

The television personality also shared a lengthy post on Instagram to honor Geddie, writing in part, “You changed the trajectory of my life FOREVER. I listened to you and Barbara’s every word and only ever wanted to make both of you proud of me. Over the years our relationship grew from mentor to friend, to mutual respect and admiration as colleagues, to in the last 3 years collaborators and producing partners.”

“I felt like we had come full circle and we were finally home again,” she continued. “You would make me laugh out loud with you jokes and your wit and your no bulls— approach to everything. I was so so so happy to be in your presence again.”

The View's official Twitter page also released a statement, sharing, "It’s with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of ‘The View’ co-creator and one of television’s most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie.”

"He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by 'The View' family," the statement continued. " 'The View' wouldn't exist without Bill Geddie. Our love goes out to his wife Barbara and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, BILL GEDDIE, JOY BEHAR, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

Geddie's daughter Allison confirmed the news on Friday, telling PEOPLE in a statement: "My father was the greatest man I knew. He was an upbeat guy who was always cracking a joke. When he had an opinion everyone wanted to hear it and they trusted what he had to say. Everything he touched turned to gold. He was kind, supportive, and had impeccable integrity. We are devastated by this loss but are so grateful that we got this incredible man in our lives for as long as we did."

Geddie, a four-time Emmy winner, was best known for co-creating The View with Barbara Walters, which launched in 1997 featuring Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Behar and Matenopoulos as panelists.

He remained on the talk show until 2014, earning 13 Daytime Emmy nominations throughout his tenure. In 2012, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards.

