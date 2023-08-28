Sherri Papini Released from Prison After Sentence for Faking Kidnapping

Papini admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping last year and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 01:15PM EDT
Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after Federal Judge William Shubb sentenced her to 18 months in federal prison, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Sherri Papini. Photo:

AP/Rich Pedroncelli

Sherri Papini, the woman who infamously faked her own kidnapping in November 2016, was released from federal prison last week and is now under community confinement.

Federal prison records reviewed by PEOPLE show Papini, 41, is residing at a residential reentry facility in Sacramento County.

Papini, a mother of two, faked her kidnapping and later pleaded guilty to mail fraud and making false statements. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison last September.

The then-34-year-old had gone missing for 22 days before suddenly reappearing alongside a Sacramento-area highway on Thanksgiving Day. Papini initially told investigators she was violently abducted by two Hispanic women, who she claimed had beaten and branded her over the course of her purported captivity.

However, Papini later admitted to making the whole story up, revealing she instead fled nearly 600 miles south from her Redding, Calif., home to stay with her then-boyfriend in Costa Mesa, Calif. 

FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse after her arraignment in Sacramento, Calif., April 13, 2022. During a virtual hearing Papini accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors and pleaded guilty, Monday, April 18, 2022, to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. She will be sentenced on July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Sherri Papini.

AP/Rich Pedroncelli

During her stay with her now ex-boyfriend, Papini convinced him to brand her right shoulder with indistinguishable letters and had him hit her with hockey pucks to force bruising and make it appear she had been beaten by kidnappers, according to NBC, which first reported her release from prison.

After 22 days together, Papini told the ex-boyfriend that she missed her kids and wanted to go home. He said he dropped her off on the side of the road where she was later found, PEOPLE previously reported.

Sherri Papini Missing Sign
Sherri Papini Missing Sign. Andrew Seng/The Sacramento Bee via AP

After years of investigating her alleged abduction, authorities arrested and charged Papini last March.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Papini confessed to lying about her kidnapping a month later, telling a California courtroom she was "deeply ashamed" of her behavior and "sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered… I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done."

Two days later, her husband Keith filed for divorce.

Papini is scheduled for release from community confinement in late October, records show.

Related Articles
Bronny James
Bronny James Gets Back to USC College Life After Family Reveals He Has Congenital Heart Defect
Competitors take part in "Tough Mudder" in Sonoma, California, United States on August 28, 2022.
Sonoma County Tough Mudder Event — Where Some Claimed to Smell ‘Cow Manure’ on Field — Sickens Hundreds
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland Non-Profit
Zendaya and Tom Holland Show off Basketball Skills While Visiting Oakland School
ough Mudder Sonoma California August 08 28 22
Mysterious Rashes, Vomiting Plague Competitors in California Tough Mudder Challenge
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Named as 'Prime Suspect' in 2 Unsolved Murders
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
41-year-old male Jacob Wilhoit
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Passing ‘Help. Call 911’ Note to Customer at Gas Station, Say Police
In an aerial view, a power pole stands over burned cars and homes in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 111 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula early last week. Crews are continuing to search for missing people.
Maui County Files Lawsuit Against Hawaiian Electric Company After Devastating Wildfires
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar
Dominic Russo, Victim of Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car
Sister of Man Killed by Girlfriend in Intentional Crash at 100 mph Says Family 'Will Never Be Whole Again’
Calif. Mom on âHealingâ Trip to Maui Identified as First Tourist Killed in Wildfires: âShe Had a Heart of Goldâ
Grandmother of 4 Is First Tourist Identified as Victim of Maui Fires: 'She Had a Heart of Gold'
Streamy Awards
Streamy Awards 2023: Complete Winners List
Wig store generic image
$200K Worth of Wigs Stolen from L.A. Store Serving Women and Children with Cancer
Christie Rockwood, was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Calif. Woman Missing After Home Swept Away During Tropical Storm: 'We Still Have Hope,' Says Daughter
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
17-Year-Old Accused of Strangling His Mother to Death