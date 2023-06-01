Sherpa Makes 'Almost Impossible' Rescue to Save Stranded Climber from Mount Everest’s 'Death Zone'

A Nepali guide recently rescued a shivering Malaysian climber near Mount Everest’s “death zone” and carried them to safety, according to officials.

Gelje Sherpa, 30, found the climber, who hasn’t been named due to privacy concerns, clutching a rope on May 18, according to Reuters.

Nepali tourism official Bigyan Koirala told the news agency it's “almost impossible to rescue climbers at that altitude,” the equivalent of over 20,000 feet. At that altitude, temperatures can dip to negative 30 degrees Celsius (negative 86 degrees Fahrenheit).

"It is a very rare operation," added Koirala.

Gelje came across the Malaysian climber while leading a Chinese client to the Everest summit, per Reuters. He then convinced his client to give up his summit attempt for the rescue.



For six hours, Gelje hauled the climber about 1,900 feet in a sleeping mat, before another guide joined the rescue efforts, per ABC News. The two guides then took turns carrying the man on their backs.

“Saving one life is more important than praying at the monastery,” Gelje said, per Reuters.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After reaching Camp III, the climber was airlifted to base camp, per the news agency.



According to Reuters, during this climbing season — March to May — at least 12 climbers out of 478 permits pulled have died, which is the highest number for eight years. Five are still missing.