Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Shooting Woman While Trying to Shoot a Dog

Arkansas resident Tina Hight has filed a lawsuit against a Columbia County deputy following the August 2022 incident

By
Published on August 6, 2023 02:47PM EDT
Arkansas Deputy Accused of Shooting At Dog, Hitting Woman
A screenshot from a video shared by KATV shows Tina Hight in August 2022. Photo:

KATVchannel7/YouTube

An Arkansas woman is accusing a sheriff's deputy of shooting her while attempting to shoot at a dog.

Tina Hight told local station KATV that she was shot by a Columbia County Sheriff's Department deputy in August 2022 and still has the bullet in her shin.

In an eight-minute body cam video obtained by the outlet, Columbia County Deputy Brian Williams can allegedly be heard firing an apparent warning shot and asking Hight to get the dog, which ran out of her home and toward him. After yelling "get back," he reportedly fires another shot, and Hight can then be heard yelling, "You shot me," KATV reported.

"I didn't shoot her; I shot the dog," the deputy is heard responding in the clip after the woman sits on the porch. Later in the video, Williams states that "the dog scratched her or something."

Hight has since filed a lawsuit against the deputy, which was seen by PEOPLE. The lawsuit also names retired Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe.

The suit notes that a "small Pomeranian mix" ran at Deputy Williams, before he "fired at the dog, striking the Plaintiff in the leg." It accuses the deputy of being "in no danger whatsoever from the animal" and having "no basis to discharge his weapon."

"He missed, he didn't hit the dog, and instead shot my client...with his fellow deputy standing about eight inches from my client,” Tre Kitchens, who is representing Hight, told KATV. “It is by the grace of God or fool's luck that my client isn't dead, another deputy isn't dead, or someone in the house isn't dead."

Hight, who told the outlet she's "nervous to ever call the police again," is also alleging in the lawsuit that the department did not train the deputy and is questioning if there's a "bigger issue with that department in general," Kitchens added to KATV.

Kitchens, the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, and attorney Jason Owens — who KATV notes is representing the department, sheriff and deputy — did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"As your Sheriff, I must respond to this inaccurate story," Sheriff Leroy Martin wrote on Facebook this week, in response to KATV's reporting. "During this incident, I was NOT the acting Sheriff, but I will say that the incident was investigated by The Arkansas State Police, and the Deputy was cleared."

"The evidence will come out accurately; and the video will be in it's [sic] entirety and forth coming [sic]. The video will show that the Deputy was responding to a know[n] residence as the dog aggressively came at him," Martin added. "Again, The Arkansas State Police was requested to investigate this incident, since the Deputy's firearm was discharged. The Deputy was cleared by The Arkansas State Police and The Prosecutor's Office of any wrongdoing in this incident. This Incident was handled by the previous Sheriff, and I too WILL stand with Our Deputy on this matter."

KATV noted that it searched the deputy's personnel file and could not find reprimand or suspension documents, and that his file included training certifications "spanning over several years."

