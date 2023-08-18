Shereé Whitfield Praises Ex Bob Whitfield's Involvement with Granddaughter Mecca at Sip & See (Exclusive)

Shereé Whitfield is a dedicated Glam-ma as she celebrates granddaughter Mecca in a gorgeous Sip & See

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.

Published on August 18, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Sheree Whitfield Praises Ex Bob Whitfield's Involvement with Granddaughter Mecca at Sip & See
Photo:

Andre Brown Photography

Shereé Whitfield got the whole family and some special friends together to celebrate her glam-baby.

In a teaser from Sunday's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the glam-ma, 53, is complimented by ex-husband Bob Whitfield about the decor at the Sip & See event she hosted to introduce the world to Mecca Joie Whitfield, who was born last July to Whitfield's son Kairo, 27, and his girlfriend, Alina Baber.

"Back in the day, I felt like I was a single mom because my ex-husband was busy. He was a top professional football player," she explains in a confessional.

As Bob takes in the decor, Shereé asks, "Isn't this beautiful, Paw Paw?"

"You did good," he confirms.

Shereé Whitfield gets together with family for Sip & See

In her confessional, Shereé says she's happy about the changes she's seen in Bob.

"Bob is involved in Mecca's life. This is his first grandbaby and I'm so, so happy about that."

Bob flirtatiously poses with Shereé as they take photos, asking her, "Can I touch you?" Just a few minutes later, her boyfriend Martell arrives.

Sheree Whitfield Praises Ex Bob Whitfield's Involvement with Granddaughter Mecca at Sip & See

Andre Brown Photography

"Bob and I are good. This is the first time he's meeting Martell and it's important to have my kids see us all together.

In an episode of RHOA that aired this spring, Shereé spoke to castmate Sanya Richards-Ross, 38, about Mecca, adding, "When I tell you I am so enjoying being a glam-ma. It's a difference with when you're, of course, raising your kids."

She added, "But being a grandmother — I mean being a glam-ma — is such an amazing experience."

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, Shereé shared that the baby's name has a special significance. "Kairo came up with the name, it means the center of his world," she said.

Sheree Whitfield Praises Ex Bob Whitfield's Involvement with Granddaughter Mecca at Sip & See

Andre Brown Photography

"He wanted something unique and something that had a meaning and meant something to him! So he picked Mecca because Mecca is the center of the world and his daughter is the center of his world."

Joie, meanwhile, is a French for joy. "Not only is Mecca the center of his world, but she's the center of his joy," Shereé noted. "It's even more awesome."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can catch the episode the next day on Peacock.

