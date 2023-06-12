Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' amid Divorce: 'I Thought They Were Going to Be Forever'

Kim Zolciak is taking her time to heal, according to Shereé Whitfield.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her friend’s recent divorce filing — and her personal feelings about the split. “I am in touch with her, and I was shocked,” Whitfield, 53, told Andy Cohen on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them.”

As for how Zolciak, 44, is processing the end of her 12-year marriage to Kroy Biermann, Whitfield added: “I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well. She’s not doing well. No, she’s taking it really bad.”

When Cohen asked about the “root cause” of the divorce, Whitfield wasn’t sure.

Zolciak and Biermann, 37, both filed for divorce at the start of May. The co-parents — who share 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10-year-old son Kash Kade and 11-year-old son Kroy Jagger — cited the reason for divorce as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Since, the divorce has gotten messy, with an apparent custody battle — as both parents have asked for full physical custody of the children. Zolciak has asked that Biermann be tested for drug use as she alleged she’s witnessed him smoking marijuana, and Biermann asked Zolciak undergo a psychological evaluation.

Even as the split gets heated, Biermann and Zolciak are still living in the same Georgia home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.





