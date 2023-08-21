Shereé Whitfield Celebrates 'Incredible' Glam-Baby Mecca at Sip & See — See the Photos! (Exclusive)

Shereé Whitfield couldn't wait to celebrate her glam-baby with the world.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 53, hosted a Sip & See event to introduce friends and family to granddaughter Mecca Joie Whitfield, who was born last July to Whitfield's son Kairo, 27, and his girlfriend, Alina Baber.

"Becoming a new grandma, I just wanted that day to be so special," Shereé tells PEOPLE. "I wanted it to be special for Mecca because her mom had some complications and wasn't able to have a baby shower. I wanted this to be really special for the baby, but also for her because she missed that."

Derek White/Bravo

When it came to decor, Shereé knew she wanted to go "over the top."

"I was thinking teddy bears and flowers and this big display you typically don't see. I wanted to go above and beyond."

The family's favorite touch was the beautifully decorated carriage Mecca was brought out in, with Shereé explaining, "We got a carriage and hand-placed each flower on there so that it came out beautiful."

Derek White/Bravo

Another favorite was the portraits of Mecca, all designed to reflect the major shift her birth has meant to the family.

"I wanted you to understand the magnitude of our love as soon as you got out of your car. It was a huge moment walking in and bringing Mecca out."

Not only was the guest of honor thrilled with her oversize teddy bears and pink decor, but she also toughed it out to meet some special guests.

"I love the girls meeting Mecca because we all love each other. We may fight but in the end, we're always super happy for each other and they all knew how excited and happy I was to become a grandma," Shereé says.

Derek White/Bravo

"I wish she wasn't so tired. Me and Mecca had our moment, tucked away in the back room. By the time we got everyone together and calmed down after the huge fight that occurred, we got her out there but she could barely keep her eyes open. So they only got a little glimpse at her being awake before she took a nap, but then she woke up and came back to the party."

Shereé was proud, not only to share Mecca with those she loves, but to share her family's ability to come together.



"Having her grandfather here and all of us coming together, as a unit, I loved that moment," she says. "It was so memorable."

"And it's so incredible seeing Kairo with Mecca. I get very emotional talking about Kairo as a dad because he has come such a long way. He has stepped up in ways I didn't expect him to have to so fast, and I get emotional because seeing the way he looks at Mecca and cares for her, and how she looks at him ... he just put in that extra effort. I didn't have the best relationship with my dad growing up so watching what it is to see this little girl following her dad around and him caring for her, it's so pure and I'm so happy he's doing it."



Andre Brown Photography

Coming into this new era has brought the whole family closer than ever before, which made for an amazing intimate gathering celebrating Mecca's first birthday last month.

"We enjoyed a party at the house, a small one, but it was great. I love to show Mecca I'm always going to be here for her. There's nothing she'll ever want for," the Glam-ma raves.



"I'm enjoying every little thing. Every time I see her, she's doing something new, trying to say something new. It's crazy how fast she's developing and growing. She's so alert and aware, she's simply incredible."

Derek White/Bravo

"The love and commitment I have for Mecca and her dad and her mom is like nothing else. Grandma's always going to make sure we're okay, and that the things we love are beautiful and nice."



“Having Mecca as a part of my family is the best gift ever," Shereé says. "Raising my kids, who are now grown and with their own wonderful busy lives, allows me to connect with Mecca and enjoy all of her and watch her blossom into this incredible personality, so much more than I ever thought possible. I realize how very special my role as a Glam-ma is and I plan to take it in and cherish every moment and enjoy each and every milestone."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can catch the episode the next day on Peacock.