Shenae Grimes-Beech Claps Back at People Saying She’s ‘Aged Terribly’

“Thing is…I’m just… aging. I’m nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!,” she wrote in the Instagram post

Published on September 1, 2023 04:11PM EDT
Shenae Grimes Beech Claps Back at People Saying Sheâs Aged Terribly
Photo:

Shenae Grimes/Instagram (2)

Shenae Grimes-Beech is tired of hearing what people think of her appearance.

The Canadian actress, 33, shared a lengthy Instagram video on Thursday addressing negative comments made about her looks and the struggles of being an aging woman in the public eye.

“I want to let you in on a little secret. If you see a woman on here over the age of 30 and she doesn’t look a little bit like this,” she said, pointing to her crow's feet lines on the edges of her eyes and forehead lines. “She’s more than likely had something injected into her face.”

The actress, who rose to fame on shows like Degrassi and 90210, wrote alongside the post that she often gets told, “she aged terribly” whenever she posts “a nostalgic clip” from her time as a “teen actor.”

“Thing is…I’m just… aging. I’m nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!,” she captioned the video.

“My face moves and I have the lines to prove it,” she further stated in the clip. “You’re comparing it to people who have literally had chemicals injected into their face so that they can stop their face from creating the lines that one’s face naturally does when gravity and genetics start to take their toll.” 

She said in the video that she wasn’t “shaming” anyone for getting Botox, but instead wanted to advocate for more transparency when it comes to procedures they’ve done, especially on social media as it could affect others.

Shenae Grimes attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“We’ve actually started to believe that that’s what you can look like without injecting anything into your face,” she said.

"Ain’t no shame in the Botox game, but at the very least can we be a little bit more transparent about it?” she asked. “Because there are people looking at others on the internet thinking, ‘What the f--- is wrong with me? Why do I look so old?’ Or people on the internet, like yours truly, getting comments about how poorly I’ve aged.” 

The actress said that she herself does “personally know” how easy it is to “judge yourself harshly” when confronted with photos and videos of “seemingly effortless ‘perfection’ every day,” but that she wanted to do her part to dispel the skewed “perception” of women and aging.

She ended the caption of her post thanking the women “who bring transparency to this topic” despite the “harsh judgment” of others, and wrote, “Let’s all try and be a little more up front and a hell of a lot kinder please!!!”

