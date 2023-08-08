Celebrity Parents Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete' The 'S.W.A.T.' star and Desiree Dizon captured 6-month-old daughter Frankie speaking on camera By Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2023 03:58PM EDT Shemar Moore has a special moment with his 6-month-old daughter, Frankie. Photo: Shemar Moore/Instagram Shemar Moore’s baby daughter Frankie is a total Daddy’s girl. On Monday, the S.W.A.T. star, 53, along with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, shared a heartwarming video of their 6-month-old daughter, Frankie Meleine, saying her first word. “I’m officially a DA DA!!! My life is complete!!” Moore captioned the post which showed Dizon holding Frankie while Moore encourages her to speak. “Friends, family, Jesiree, and Daddy’s lil Miracle… Frankie Muthaf***n Moore… I love you Jesiree… thank you!!! I love you all!!!!! 💯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” After a few tries, baby Frankie touches Moore’s face and says the word he’s been waiting for, “Dada.” The proud parents erupt in celebratory cheers while Frankie, dressed in a pink onesie, is all smiles. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Shemar Moore Reflects on Being a New Dad After Not Having a Present Father: 'I Made It' On Father’s Day, Dizon shared a video to celebrate Moore’s first official holiday as a dad. The clip compiled many of the sweet moments between Frankie and Moore. “Daddy looks good on you 😍🥰” she wrote. “HAPPY FIRST FATHER’S DAY, STUD. We love and appreciate you more than you know ❤️.” The Criminal Minds star also took to Instagram to post a series of photos alongside Frankie and Dizon, noting the importance of the holiday since his mom Marilyn Wilson Moore’s death in 2020. ”1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but i realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time… that created me….I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her…” he wrote. Shemar Moore Goofs Off with His Baby Girl in Hilarious Video “My mother’s dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon… but My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… “Frankie Moore”… my daughter… My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!!” “With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… “Mom I made it” 🙏🏽🕊️❤️🥰 I Love you Jesiree and THANK YOU!!! 💖.”