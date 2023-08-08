Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'

Shemar Moore’s baby daughter Frankie is a total Daddy’s girl.

On Monday, the S.W.A.T. star, 53, along with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, shared a heartwarming video of their 6-month-old daughter, Frankie Meleine, saying her first word.

“I’m officially a DA DA!!! My life is complete!!” Moore captioned the post which showed Dizon holding Frankie while Moore encourages her to speak. “Friends, family, Jesiree, and Daddy’s lil Miracle… Frankie Muthaf***n Moore… I love you Jesiree… thank you!!! I love you all!!!!! 💯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

After a few tries, baby Frankie touches Moore’s face and says the word he’s been waiting for, “Dada.” The proud parents erupt in celebratory cheers while Frankie, dressed in a pink onesie, is all smiles.

On Father’s Day, Dizon shared a video to celebrate Moore’s first official holiday as a dad. The clip compiled many of the sweet moments between Frankie and Moore.

“Daddy looks good on you 😍🥰” she wrote. “HAPPY FIRST FATHER’S DAY, STUD. We love and appreciate you more than you know ❤️.”

The Criminal Minds star also took to Instagram to post a series of photos alongside Frankie and Dizon, noting the importance of the holiday since his mom Marilyn Wilson Moore’s death in 2020.

​​”1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but i realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time… that created me….I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her…” he wrote.

“My mother’s dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon… but My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… “Frankie Moore”… my daughter… My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!!”

“With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… “Mom I made it” 🙏🏽🕊️❤️🥰 I Love you Jesiree and THANK YOU!!! 💖.”

