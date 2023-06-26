Shemar Moore Makes Silly Faces with Baby Daughter Frankie as She Turns 5 Months: 'Little Squish'

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon's little girl, Frankie, makes adorable faces in new photos celebrating her turning 5 months

Published on June 26, 2023
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Smile with Daughter Frankie in 5-Month Photo: 'Our Little Squish'
Shemar Moore's baby girl is growing up fast!

On Sunday, the S.W.A.T. star, 53, posed with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and their daughter Frankie Meleine in some sweet and silly photos celebrating the infant turning 5 months.

"5 months with our squish…. 🥰❤️," Dizon captioned the set of shots, where she, baby Frankie and the Criminal Minds star all make funny faces toward the camera.

Dizon also shared photos of Frankie with her two older children: daughter Charli, 5, with actor Stephen Bishop, and son, Kaiden, 16.

On Father's Day, Moore reflected on what the role has meant to him, especially in the wake of mom Marilyn Wilson Moore's death in 2020.

"1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but i realize my mother and father's love for each other once upon a time… that created me….I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her…," he wrote.

"My mother’s dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon… but My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… 'Frankie Moore'… my daughter… My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!!" he continued.

"With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… “Mom I made it” 🙏🏽🕊️❤️🥰 I Love you Jesiree and THANK YOU!!! 💖."

