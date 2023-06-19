Shemar Moore Reflects on Being a New Dad After Not Having a Present Father: 'I Made It'

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed daughter Frankie in January

By
Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Mary Elizabeth Andriotis

Mary Elizabeth Andriotis is a former writer at PEOPLE. She left the brand in 2023.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Shemar Moore Celebrates First Father's Day with Infant Daughter Frankie https://www.instagram.com/p/CtqFYm8LX7T/
Photo:

Shemar Moore/instagram

Shemar Moore is celebrating Father's Day with his family.

The S.W.A.T. star, 53, received a special shoutout from girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, for the occasion on Sunday. Dizon shared an Instagram collage of the actor and their daughter, Frankie Meleine, 4 months.

"Daddy looks good on you 😍🥰 HAPPY FIRST FATHER’S DAY, STUD," she wrote. "We love and appreciate you more than you know ❤️."

Moore also reflected on the special day, sharing a number of photos with Dizon and Frankie on his own Instagram.

"1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!! My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day… but i realize my mother and fathers love for each other once upon a time… that created me….I celebrated and honored MY MOTHER all day everyday my entire 50 years with her…," he wrote.

"My mother’s dream was to be a grandmother.. God called her name a little too soon… but My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… 'Frankie Moore'… my daughter… My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!!" he continued.

"With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!! Momma Marilyn went to Heaven and told God to give her son the GREATEST GIFT of his life… FRANKIE n FAMILY!!! …… “Mom I made it” 🙏🏽🕊️❤️🥰 I Love you Jesiree and THANK YOU!!! 💖."

The Criminal Minds alum's daughter recently made her television debut on The Talk.

"I'm a daddy! It's crazy," Moore exclaimed. "Papa Shemar in the building. God is good."

He added, "My life has changed. I've done so many wonderful things, I've been blessed. And life has been grand, and life has been tough, and then you survive through that and now I have the biggest miracle in my life."

"All the things I've done are so cool, but I'm tired of just doing for me, doing for me, and my mom is smiling up in heaven now; this was her dream," said Moore.

Dizon is also mom to daughter Charli, 5, with actor Stephen Bishop, and son, Kaiden, 16, with a former partner.

