Dog Scales Cement Wall at Shelter to Be with Canine Best Friend — Watch!

Two dog friends couldn't bear being apart at a Minneapolis shelter, so one of the pups scaled a wall to get to her pal in the neighboring kennel.

The pit bulls — Brenda and Linda — arrived at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) around the same time and have become "inseparable," the facility told CBS NEWS. The duo's bond is so strong not even a cement wall could keep them apart.

MACC's Madison Weissenborn told CBS about the pair's recent shenanigans, which the shelter captured on video.

"Me and another employee were walking through the kennels, and we walked by, and we had to like triple take, like, what's going on, because two pitties came to the front of the kennel to greet us, and we were like, 'What?'" Weissenborn recounted to the outlet.

Security camera footage captured Brenda's hilarious and endearing maneuver.

"We knew that they had to be together," Weissenborn added. "We rewatched the video that we have, and I about died. I was like this is truly magnificent."

MACC is hoping to garner some adoption interest for Brenda, Linda, and the rest of the animals on site, as their shelter is nearly full.

"I would say the majority of our cases are due to housing. So either people moving away, moving into places that don't allow specific breeds," Weissenborn said. "We're seeing people experiencing homelessness that didn't before and are just in hard times."

MACC has seen large dog adoptions slow, which is part of an unfortunate nationwide trend, so the shelter does not charge an adoption fee for dogs over 7 months old.

Ideally, Linda and Brenda will be adopted together especially since their friendship is strong enough to scale walls. To learn more about the dogs and MACC's other adoptable animals, visit the facility's website.

