Sheinelle Jones Embarks on 'Transformative' 'First Destination Trip Alone': 'I Am Rejuvenated'

"You know what I learned? I still enjoy my own company,” the 'Today' host wrote on Instagram Sunday as she showed off photos from her getaway

Published on July 30, 2023 08:01PM EDT
'Today' Show's Sheinelle Jones Goes on 'Transformative' First 'Destination' Trip Alone https://www.instagram.com/p/CvTTWCuuMRT/?img_index=4
Sheinelle Jones described her first solo vacation as "transformative" in an Instagram post. Photo:

Sheinelle Jones /instagram

Sheinelle Jones is enjoying some time to herself.

On Instagram Sunday, the Today host, 45, reflected on being alone as she vacationed by herself for the first time.

To accompany her introspective caption, Jones — who has three children with husband Uche Ojeh — shared a series of photos, starting with a selfie in which she looked blissfully happy while smiling at the camera.

“I remember the first time I went to the movies by myself; it was several years ago when I was having vocal issues and it was frustrating and tough for me to talk outside of work,” she recalled.

“That was a moment. I walked out of the theater thinking, ‘Wow, I enjoyed my own company,'" she noted.

“Fast forward to this week. I took my first ‘destination’ trip alone. Only a couple of days by myself. You know what I learned? I still enjoy my own company,” she wrote with a smiley face.

She continued: “I didn’t have to talk when I didn’t feel like it. I sat and ate dinner without a phone or a book to offer a distraction. Just my thoughts. I hiked. Meditated. Took so many pictures of the sky. Admired God’s handiwork. Lots of swimming. Lots of silence. It was transformative.”

Sheinelle Jones shares photos of the natural scenery she enjoyed during her trip.
L: Caption Sheinelle Jones shares photos of the natural scenery she enjoyed during her trip. PHOTO:

Sheinelle Jones /instagram
PHOTO:

Sheinelle Jones /instagram
PHOTO:

Sheinelle Jones /instagram

Jones shared several photos she took of the natural scenery, including stunning shots of the sun’s rays beaming from above the trees and reflecting onto a creek and various views of the nearby mountain range. She also posted a picture of cacti with little red flowers not yet in bloom.

Sheinelle Jones shares photos with inspiring messages.
L: Caption Sheinelle Jones shares photos with inspiring messages. PHOTO:

Sheinelle Jones /instagram
PHOTO:

Sheinelle Jones /instagram

She followed up with more snapshots featuring inspirational messages. In one photo, pillows embroidered with positive words such as “engage” and “thoughtful” were scattered across rock stairs.

Another image showed a stone etched with the phrase, “Bloom where you are planted.”

'Today' Show's Sheinelle Jones Goes on 'Transformative' First 'Destination' Trip Alone https://www.instagram.com/p/CvTTWCuuMRT/?img_index=4
Sheinelle Jones poses for a selfie during her trip.

Sheinelle Jones /instagram

“I am rejuvenated,” Jones wrote, as evident by the last photo in her carousel, another selfie where she looked tranquil and relaxed.

“I swear I discovered new gray hairs, even a birthmark I forgot about on my chin," she noted. "Until next time. ❤️"

