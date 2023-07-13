Sheep Herder 'Severely Injured' After Being Attacked by Black Bear in Colorado

The 35-year-old man was sleeping at his camp in the Weminuche Wilderness when he heard the bear attack his animals, authorities said

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 04:52PM EDT
San Juan National Forest in Colorado
San Juan National Forest in Colorado. Photo:

Getty

A sheep herder was "severely injured" in an early morning bear attack in southwestern Colorado, authorities said.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man was awakened "by a disturbance at the camp" involving his sheep and a black bear around 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning at a camp in the Weminuche Wilderness above Lemon Reservoir at the San Juan National Forest, located about 23 miles northeast of Durango.

The 35-year-old victim, who worked for a permit holder of a sheep grazing allotment at the forest, fired a .30-30 caliber rifle at the bear before it attacked him, according to the department.

The man, who sustained bite wounds to his head, arm and hip area, was able to crawl back into his tent and contact a family member for help, per Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

He was airlifted to Mercy Regional Medical Center for initial treatment before being flown to Grand Junction. His condition was not immediately known as of Thursday.

At the hospital, CPW said it was able to collect DNA samples from the victim.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we are thankful the victim was able to contact help to get emergency services deployed and that he was able to be extracted to receive necessary medical care,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta said.

CPW said it also discovered two sheep had been killed with injuries consistent with a bear attack. The agency's officers then began to search the area for a bear, along with a team of dogs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The officers began pursuing the bear after detecting the scent of the animal suspected of being involved in the attack. Just before 11 p.m., the bear — later determined to be an 8-year-old male weighing about 250 lbs. — was shot and killed, per the agency’s policy of euthanasia involving human attacks.

“This is a difficult part of the job,” Archuleta said. “But when it comes to injuries to humans as a result of a predator attack, human health and safety is our top priority.”

The agency said the incident marks the first reported bear attack in Colorado this year. Last year, data from the agency showed that there were 4,000 bear reports and 2,400 sightings in Colorado.

Related Articles
Texas Baby Surrender
Young Parents Surrender Hour-Old Newborn to Tx. Store Employees Who Helped Them After Baby's Birth
Manny and Abigail Vargas
'Amazing Parents' Killed in California Plane Crash, Leaving Behind 5 'Beautiful Children'
Heyer Elementary School teacher Melissa Tempel, testifies during a Waukesha School Board hearing regarding her termination Wednesday, July 12. Waukesha School District superintendent James Sebert recommended Tempel be fired for a tweet criticizing the district's decision to ban the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton song, Rainbowland.
Wisconsin Teacher Fired After Criticizing School District's Ban of Student 'Rainbowland' Performance
Pilot Brian Depauw reacts in the witness box at the Whakaari White Island eruption trial at the Auckland Environment Court, in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday July 13, 2023
Pilot Relives How He Escaped Volcano Eruption by Jumping Into Sea: ‘I Hit the Water, It Went Black’
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
‘Fairly Mummified’ Remains of 3 Hikers Discovered in Remote Colorado Campsite
Pamela Nugent, Woman Who Died in N.Y. Flood Was Trying to Get to Fiance and Dad: Two Steps Into the Road, She Was Gone
Woman Who Died in N.Y. Flood Was Trying to Reach Fiancé and Dad: 'Two Steps Into the Road, She Was Gone'
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates 26th Birthday and Gets Shout Outs from Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates 26th Birthday and Gets Sweet Message from Husband: 'Best Partner'
Webb Telescope Birthday
NASA Celebrates James Webb Space Telescope's 'First Year of Science' with Breathtaking Photo of Young Stars
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
3 Dead, 14 Injured After Greyhound Bus Crash on Illinois Highway Exit Ramp
Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers received a report that a helicopter had illegally landed at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake, inside Grand Teton National Park
Pilot Blames 'Bad Weather' for Landing in National Park, But Rangers Claim He Was Found 'Having a Snack'
Hayden Klemenok
Hiker, 24, Who Went Missing in Yosemite National Park Found Dead, Says Family: 'Irreplaceable'
Triple Tragedies Strike Iowa Woman in Less Than 24 Hours
Woman Loses Home, Wrecks Motorcycle and Learns She Has Cancer in 24 Hours: 'My Head Was Spinning' (Exclusive)
2 boys dead after rushing waters from open Oklahoma City dam gates sweep them away, authorities say
2 Boys Drown After Trying to Retrieve Lost Shoe in Okla. Lake, Authorities Say: 'Tragic Situation'
Contestant Rikkie Kolle poses after being crowned winner in the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant in Leusden
Miss Netherlands Contestant Becomes First Openly Trans Woman to Win the Pageant: ‘I Did It!’
Crowded beach
Over Half of U.S. Beaches Had ‘Potentially Unsafe’ Levels of Poop Contamination Last Year: Report
Sarah Silverman attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse
Sarah Silverman Sues Meta and OpenAI, Alleging They Used Her Book Without Permission to Train A.I. Models