She Stole Her Sister’s Date as a Teen. Now Couple Is Celebrating Their 70th Wedding Anniversary

While Shirley Peasley's sister was upstairs getting ready, she was downstairs with the man she would end up spending the rest of her life with

By Susan Young
Published on September 2, 2023 11:00AM EDT
RLL feature on Shirley Peasley swiped her sisterâs date and recently celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss with her stolen love Harold.
Harold and Shirley Peasley celebrate 70 years of marriage. Photo:

courtesy Shirley and Harold Peasley

Shirley Peasley swiped her sister’s date and recently celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss with her stolen love, Harold.

“She should have been ready when he showed up,” the unapologetic Shirley, 88, tells PEOPLE. “She was taking too long getting ready.”

Kay was upstairs primping for her date with local heartthrob, Harold Peasley, which gave Shirley and Harold plenty of time to chat as he waited. Probably too much time. The Kay date never happened. Shirley says she told her sister that she liked this guy and that was that. 

“I thought he was handsome and I knew he was popular in school with sports and everything,” she explains. “So of course I wanted to date him.”

And what did Harold think of all of this at the time?

“That was over 70 years ago,” Harold, 88, tells PEOPLE. “Who can remember?”

But he does know what has kept the spark in their marriage through all the years. “We do everything together and enjoy every thing we do,” Harold says. “I’m not good at words.”

Shirley Peasley swiped her sisterâs date and recently celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss with her stolen love Harold
Shirley and Harold Peasley.

Courtesy Shirley and Harold Peasley

As for Shirley, she knows exactly why she continues to be attracted to Harold and it's not just his wry sense of humor or the way he likes to hold her hand.

“He waits on me hand and foot. If I tell him I’m gonna go get the clothes out of the dryer, he’s out there and got them out before I can do it,” Shirley says. “He takes good care of me.”

Do you have a sweet story the world needs to know? Send the details to love@people.com for a chance to be featured in Real-Life LovePeople.com's series dedicated to sharing extraordinary connections and heartfelt gestures.

On June 24, the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with more than 150 friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren crowding into the local American Legion Hall.

The couple share sons Mike, 69, John, 62, as well daughters Kim, 58, Kris, 55, and their “unofficial” adopted son, Greg Rushton, 60, who grew up near the Peasleys. 

“Growing up, my life was like a fairytale,” daughter Kris Flanders tells PEOPLE. “We were camping, we were boating. They were just amazing parents. I hang out with my parents now because they are so much fun.”

And to be fair, Harold and Shirley were only about 15 years old at the time of the crime. They married about three years later in 1953 after graduating from high school in Allegheny, New York.

“I know my aunt was a little miffed at first, but she got over it. They're just so in love. It's crazy. I mean, I went to dinner with them the other night and I kept looking over and my dad would have his hand on her leg,” Kris says. “It's really cool to watch them together.” 

Shirley Peasley swiped her sisterâs date and recently celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss with her stolen love Harold
Shirley and Harold Peasley celebrating their 70th anniversary.

Courtesy Shirley and Harold Peasley

The cute story about how they met came to light about 20 years ago during their 50th wedding anniversary aboard a cruise ship with family members. The couple took part in a “Love and Marriage” event on the ship where the host asked them how they met.

That slightly scandalous meet-up story came as a bit of a surprise to some family members, but what came next shocked the young folk.

That same host asked the couple what was the most “unique” place they ever made whoopee. 

“So as we’re watching my mother, dying in laughter, we find out that my dad used to take her to go ‘looking for bears,’ and they would go to this mountain top and call it bear hunting,’’ says Kris. 

Everyone thought the risqué anecdote was funny, except maybe the teen grandkids.

“They were like, whoa, we didn’t expect grandma and grandpa to be doing this stuff,” Kris says. “And they said it was something they didn’t need to know.”

For the remainder of the trip, every time the cruise director got on stage, he would act like he was looking for bears.

“My parents were famous on the ship. It was hysterical because everybody was buying drinks for them,” Kris says. “Everyone would say, ‘There’s the bear hunters!’ “

In fact, it's become an ongoing joke in the family.

“When my dad had his knee replaced, my brother brought him a little stuffed bear and said, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll be bear hunting again soon,'" says Kris.

Shirley Peasley swiped her sisterâs date and recently celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss with her stolen love Harold
Shirley and Harold Peasley.

Courtesy Shirley and Harold Peasley

Both Harold and Shirley stay active, going to family gatherings and sporting events like a recent trip to see their great-grandson’s football game. There, a man saw Shirley getting out of the car with her walker and offered to drive her up to the gate.

“So he ran over and got his golf cart and picked up my mom,” Kris says, giggling a bit. “And my dad with the straightest face looked at him and he says, ‘I want your hands at 10 and two.’ “

For her part, Shirley complains that the waitresses shamelessly flirt with her attractive husband. “I’ll have an empty glass of water but they are filling his up 15 times because he’s so sweet,” she says.

After a short chat, Harold says it’s time for him to get back to work. He still runs the business, Kris says, because “he can’t sit still and says he has 25 employees.”

Shirley Peasley swiped her sisterâs date and recently celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss with her stolen love Harold
Shirley and Harold Peasley.

Courtesy Shirley and Harold Peasley

Yes, life is still full for the Peasleys, who enjoy every minute of it.

And the whole family is planning to take another cruise in August 2024, a suggestion made by Shirley.

“Mom and dad are getting up there in age, so we decided we needed to start doing a family trip every year,” Kris says. “And my mom said, all right, let's go to Alaska.”

And why Alaska?

“They did say there were a lot of bears there,” Shirley says.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvLBLKsPcEY/?img_index=2 HED: Love Is Blind's Bliss on How Giving Up Her Pets for Zack Led to Their Biggest Marriage 'Bonding Moment
Love Is Blind's Bliss Says Giving Up Her Pets for Zack Led to Their Biggest Marriage 'Bonding Moment' (Exclusive)
Ellen Degeneres and Portia DeRossi can't keep their hands off each other while kissing on a 40-foot catamaran yacht celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in Santa Barbara harbor on Wednesday
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Smooch on a Yacht While Celebrating 15th Anniversary
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary: ‘My Life Is Blessed’
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss attend Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss: All About the Singer and WWE Star's Relationship
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 4-Year Anniversary
Rita Ora Taika Waititi online for their wedding anniversary.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos from 'Blissful' Wedding One Year Later
identical twins who married identical twins celebrating the 5 year anniversary of their "quaternity marriage!"
Twins Who Married Twins Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Their Quaternary Marriage: 'Grateful' (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments'
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments' with Monthly Anniversaries
'Love is Blind''sÂ  Zack Shares 'Rollercoaster of a Journey' He Endured To Overcome Allergies to Wife Bliss' Pets
'Love Is Blind''s Zack Shares How He Overcame 'Off the Charts' Allergies to Wife Bliss' Pets
Terry Bradshaw and wife Tammy Bradshaw attend the premiere of "Father Figures" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Terry Bradshaw's Wife? All About Tammy Bradshaw
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Who Is William Daniels' Wife? All About Emmy-Winning Actress Bonnie Bartlett
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow's Relationship Timeline
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/blisspoureetezadi/
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Raves About Wife Bliss on First Wedding Anniversary: 'Everything I Was Looking for'
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline