Shay Mitchell's Amazon Shopping Cart Includes ‘Game-Changing’ Reusable Bags, Fuzzy Slippers, and Castor Oil

As an actress, entrepreneur, and mom of two daughters, Shay Mitchell knows the value of time. That’s why she did all of her daughter’s back-to-school shopping online.

Mitchell, 36, shares 3-year-old Atlas Noa and one-year-old Rome with longtime partner Matte Babel. With Atlas heading off to Pre-K soon, Mitchell tells PEOPLE it was key to stock up on school supplies “without leaving the house,” which is why she turned to Amazon for everything.

While checking items off of Atlas’ list, Mitchell admits she found some things for herself, too. “We're looking for her and I'm like, ‘Wait a minute, hold on. Pause on the back-to-school stuff. Mom needs this too,’” she shares, laughing.

Below, shop the Beis founder’s must-have back-to-school items for both kids and moms at Amazon, with prices starting at $5.

Shay Mitchell’s Amazon Shopping Cart

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags

Amazon

Mitchell included several Bentgo lunch boxes on her list, but in her eyes, the most useful pick for packing snacks is this set of reusable silicone bags. “Those have been a game changer in my household,” the Something From Tiffany’s actress says.

And food isn’t the only thing Mitchell fills the environmentally-friendly bags with: “I use them for hair ties and even my little beauty stuff when I'm traveling.” Get the multifunctional four-pack while it’s on sale, or stock up with the pack of seven, which includes five sizes.

Saiji Folding Bed Desk

Amazon

Out of everything on her list, Mitchell recommended this lap desk above all else. “It just makes my life so much easier, especially when I get home from traveling,” she says. “I'm like, ‘I'm going to have a day of work, but I'm going to not move from my bed.’ I still need a desk for all my essentials.”

The lap desk is tall enough for your legs to comfortably rest underneath and it can hold up to 88 pounds. Other buyers use it to watch movies or eat breakfast in bed, too.

Amazon Essentials Fluffy Slipper

Amazon

“Slippers are a big thing for me from growing up,” Mitchell shares. “In Filipino culture, you never walk on the cold floor with your bare feet. My mom and all my cousins have so many slippers.”

The entrepreneur says she likes having several pairs of cozy slippers in her house for herself and guests. This fuzzy criss-cross style from Amazon comes in five colors and has an open-toe design so your feet won’t overheat.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Amazon

“Pre-kid, I was not as protective of what I was eating,” Mitchell admits. “Now, I'm a lot more conscious of what I'm feeding myself and obviously my girls.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum enjoys making homemade ice cream with her daughters with this Cuisinart machine, which has nearly 14,000 five-star ratings. “You feel better eating it, and honestly, it tastes amazing,” she says. Her go-to recipe? Bananas, strawberries, and even spinach to sneak some greens in. She says her daughters love topping it with no-dye sprinkles, too.

Below, shop more of Mitchell’s favorite items at Amazon, including a “must-have” portable charger, a castor oil that she uses “every day” on her eyebrows and eyelashes, and the popular Stanley water bottle she fills up “constantly.”

