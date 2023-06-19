Shawn Mendes Returns to Stage with Ed Sheeran for First Show in 'Year and a Half'

Shawn Mendes is back onstage!

The Grammy-nominated singer, 24, joined Ed Sheeran for a surprise performance during the "Shape of You" singer's concert in Toronto, Canada, Saturday.

Mendes revealed it had been a “year and a half” since he’d been onstage in a video posted by himself and Sheeran, 32, capturing their planned duet on Instagram. “Dude I feel insane, I feel crazy,” Mendes said while rehearsing with Sheeran in the clip, which was shared Sunday.

The singer’s return to the stage in his native Canada comes after he canceled his tour last July to protect his mental health.

After performing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Mendes and Sheeran sat down together and gave their reactions backstage in the video.

"I started shaking, I was like, ‘what the—,’’ Mendes said. “I feel a bit speechless about it, to be honest right now…”

“What a reaction," added Sheeran. "I’ve had that three times in my life at gigs — Paolo Nutini in Glasgow, Stormzy in London, and now Shawn Mendes.”

The "Eyes Closed" singer said it's “good to have you back” as he praised Mendes in the caption following their joint performance. “Toronto ❤️❤️. What a moment. Me and @shawnmendes on stage in his hometown,” Sheeran added.

“Wish I could bottle the feeling and keep opening it to feel that buzz again, so much fun. Thank you for singing with me man, so good to have you back x.”

Mendes cancelled his tour last July amid mental health struggles. Amy Sussman/Getty

Mendes' live performance comes after he released a new song about climate change earlier this month.



The singer-songwriter’s new track "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" was written as Canadian wildfires sent a blaze of smoke throughout many areas of the U.S., causing severe air quality concerns in New York City and elsewhere.

"Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago...felt important to me to share with you guys in real time," wrote Mendes, 24, on Instagram, noting that he was making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross alongside the song's release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in February, Mendes opened up about the "very difficult," but ultimately rewarding, decision to cancel his tour dates for his Wonder: The World Tour last year.

The singer, 24, told the WSJ. Magazine that pulling the plug was spurred by time spent in therapy trying to unpack all he was dealing with.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he told the outlet. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.